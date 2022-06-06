Investigation launched after woman found dead behind Mississippi apartment complex

Published 6:50 am Monday, June 6, 2022

By Natchez Democrat Staff

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead behind a Natchez Mississippi apartment complex.

The body of the woman was found behind an apartment building on Saint Catherine Street in Natchez Sunday morning.

After confirming the woman’s identity and notifying family members, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the woman has been identified as 63-year-old Doretha Fitzgerald.

Police arrived at the DeMarco Square apartments at 160 Saint Catherine Street just after 8 a.m. Sunday and found the deceased woman behind the building, he said.

Daughtry added it’s unclear if the woman’s death was a result of foul play or not.

Police are still investigating the situation, he said.

