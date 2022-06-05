Police investigating theft of more than $2,000 at Mississippi store

Published 6:04 am Sunday, June 5, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police are investigating after a wallet with more than $2,300 in cash was stolen at a Vicksburg business.

Vicksburg business responded to a call at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Muddy Magnolias on South Frontage Road.

The reporting party stated that a wallet with $2,300 was stolen from behind the counter of the store while a salesperson was busy with a customer.

Muddy Magnolia’s is a vendor market in Vicksburg that features boutiques, crafts, antiques and other items.

 

 

