1 for the money: Mississippi hometown celebrates Elvis

Elvis Presley’s Mississippi hometown is planning to welcome tourists from around the world to celebrate his rock ‘n’ roll legacy.

The 24th Tupelo Elvis Festival takes place Wednesday through June 12, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

“Aside from the pride of our most favorite native son, I think people enjoy everything that goes along with the Tupelo Elvis Festival, and all the visitors in town enjoy coming to experience the festivities,” said Lucia Randle, executive director of the Tupelo Main Street Association.

People will dress in their finest leather outfits or rhinestone-studded jumpsuits to compete for the title of Tupelo’s Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist. The winner will compete in Memphis, Tennessee, during Elvis Week in August for the title of Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist.

Presley was born in 1935 in Tupelo and died in 1977 in Memphis.

The Tupelo Elvis Festival includes a youth competition. The Main Street marketing and community outreach coordinator, Dalton Russell, said Youth Day began because of an uptick in Elvis interest among younger generations.

“We started it in 2019, and we’ve had a great turnout,” Russell said. “Maybe one day they will become Elvis tribute artists.”

The Tupelo festival will conclude with a gospel concert.