Mississippi authorities arrest man, woman after being found with meth

A man and woman were arrested on drug charges in Pike County.

On Wednesday, June 1, Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics received information in reference to criminal/drug activity on Cedar Hill Lane.

Edward Heaton was found to be in possession of approximately 16 grams of Methamphetamines.

Courtney Welch was arrested and charged with possession of paraphernalia and an active felony arrest warrant with MDOC.