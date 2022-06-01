Police act quickly after Mississippi homeowner reports someone breaking into house while they are inside

Published 5:19 am Wednesday, June 1, 2022

By Oxford Eagle staff

Mississippi police acted quickly when a homeowner called to report someone had broken into their house while they were inside.

Larrious Lipsey, 39, of Oxford was taken into custody soon after the homeowner on Clearbrook Drivenin Oxford called to report the break-in on May 25.

Officers responded to the area and were able to locate the Lipsey within minutes, police said.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Lipsey was charged with burglary and taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing. Lipsey was issued a $20,000 bond.

More News

18-year-old Mississippi man charged in accident that killed two people. He was reportedly driving under influence of alcohol.

Police looking for person of interest in armed robberies outside three Mississippi restaurants

Mississippi county supervisor arrested on felony drug charge after he reportedly was caught speeding in county-owned truck.

Wreck claims life of Mississippi woman and her unborn child. Four other children injured in crash.

Print Article