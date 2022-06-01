Happy 601 day! Free chicken sandwiches offered in 601 area code in honor of date.

Today— on June 1 — many Mississippi McDonald’s restaurants will be giving away free Crispy Chicken Sandwiches to customers in honor of 601 Day.

The one-day deal is available at participating restaurants in the 601 area code and will only be available through the McDonald’s app with no purchase necessary. Some restaurants in the 769 area code in Mississippi will be participating, as well.

The crispy chicken sandwich features a crispy, juicy, tender filet made with all-white meat chicken topped with crinkle-cut pickles and served on a toasted, buttered potato roll.

601 Day is part of a series of area code-specific celebrations coming to communities across Mississippi, including 662 Day which will be celebrated on June 6, 2022.

“It’s just one of the many ways local McDonald’s owner-operators give back to their communities, including ongoing support for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mississippi,” a news release from McDonald’s said.