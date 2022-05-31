Want to bag one of those monsters in the swamp? Alligator hunters can begin applying in Mississippi on Wednesday

Published 7:28 am Tuesday, May 31, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Alligator is a large crocodile in the water. Alligator close up portrait. Alligators in a swamp in Florida. Close-up of the head of a alligator, Florida.

Alligator hunters who want to catch one of the nearly 1,000 alligator hunting permits that will be issued in Mississippi later this month will get their chance starting Wednesday.

Click here for an application and more information.

