Want to bag one of those monsters in the swamp? Alligator hunters can begin applying in Mississippi on Wednesday

Applications for the 2022 alligator permit will be accepted beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. June 8. The applications are accepted at any location that sells Mississippi hunting/fishing licenses, by calling 1-8005GO-HUNT, or online at the MDWFP website.

Public water alligator hunting season is Aug. 26 through Sept. 5

To be eligible to purchase an alligator hunting permit application you must be at least 16 years of age and must possess one of the following valid resident licenses to be eligible: Sportsman License, AllGame Hunting/Fishing License, Small Game Hunting/Fishing License, Apprentice Sportsman License, Apprentice All Game License, Apprentice Small Game License, Senior Exempt License, Disabled Exempt License, or a Lifetime License

Applications are free. A processing fee of $2.29 to $2.34, depending on purchasing method, will be charged. A credit card or debit card is required for online purchases.

Hunters may purchase an application in only one Alligator Hunting Zone of their choice. There are 7 Zones: Northwest, Northeast, West Central, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, and the Pearl Ross Barnett Zone.

A random drawing for each hunting zone will be completed on about June 14. A second drawing will occur on about June 22 to draw winners to fill any unpurchased permits that remain from the first drawing in each alligator hunting zone. The second drawing will consist of all applicants who were not drawn in the first drawing. The second drawing will occur only for zones that have unpurchased permits remaining from the first drawing.