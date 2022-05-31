Mississippi couple visiting friends on Gulf Coast identified as victims of blaze that caught multiple houses on fire

Published 6:39 am Tuesday, May 31, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi couple who was visiting friends on the Gulf Coast has been identified as the victims of a blaze that set multiple houses on fire in Hancock County.

Officials say that Mark Scott Failor, 58, and his wife Candace Failor, 52, both died in a house fire at the Jourdan River Shores neighborhood near Kiln.

The Failors were reportedly visiting friends over the Memorial Day Weekend. The blaze was so intense that it spread to two other nearby homes in the neighborhood, officials said.

Fire officials say the cause of the blaze is under investigation and could not be determined at this time because of the extent of the fire damage. The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been assisting with the investigation.

Autopsies will be performed to determine how each victim died, officials said.

 

 

 

