Human fetus found inside Mississippi water treatment plant

Published 11:24 am Tuesday, May 31, 2022

By Natchez Democrat Staff

Authorities say they have recovered a human fetus at a Mississippi industrial wastewater treatment plant.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said the Adams County Sheriff’s Office called him to respond to what appeared to be a human fetus inside a drainage system at the Natchez industrial wastewater treatment plant on Tuesday morning.

“Upon my arrival, I noticed a fetus that appeared to be (16 weeks) gestational age laying in sewage,” Lee said.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Lee said he recovered the remains and contacted the Mississippi Crime Lab for autopsy and DNA samples, but they refused the case.

“The Adams County Sheriff was given the authorization to send the fetus to another lab for DNA and disposal,” Lee said. “My heart is broken. I pray for the people who disposed of this child the way they did.”

More News

18-year-old Mississippi man charged in accident that killed two people. He was reportedly driving under influence of alcohol.

Police looking for person of interest in armed robberies outside three Mississippi restaurants

Mississippi county supervisor arrested on felony drug charge after he reportedly was caught speeding in county-owned truck.

Wreck claims life of Mississippi woman and her unborn child. Four other children injured in crash.

Print Article