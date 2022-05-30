Woman found floating, dead in Mississippi lake vanished while companion was fetching trailer

New information about a Mississippi woman found dead near a boat dock Sunday on a state lake investigating officers revealed Sunday.

Monica Lynn Thomas, 49 of Vicksburg, was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Doug Huskey on Sunday night at approximately 10:30 p.m.

According to Warren County Sheriff’s Office reports, prior to her death Thomas spent much of the day in a boat on Eagle Lake, and was preparing to assist in removing the boat from the water at the public landing.

Between arriving at the landing and the boat being removed from the water, Thomas lost her life.

“When units arrived on the scene, there was an individual on the dock and bystanders had been performing CPR,” Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Monday. “We’ve interviewed a few folks, and it appears that she’d been in the lake in a boat during the day.

“It’s our information at this time that she had arrived back at the landing and was a passenger in the boat,” Pace added.

The other party with Thomas had left the landing to get the boat’s trailer.

A short few minutes later, Pace said, bystanders found an unconscious Thomas in the water near the end of the pier at the public landing.

Officials are awaiting the state medical examiner to determine Thomas’s official cause of death. Her body was sent for an autopsy following the incident.

Pace said the circumstances surrounding the death are still under investigation and as such, did not specify whether or not foul play was a factor.

Officers with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks responded to the scene.