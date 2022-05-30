Person found dead Sunday night at Mississippi lake

Published 6:56 am Monday, May 30, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A person was found dead near a public boat launch of a Mississippi lake Sunday evening.

WLBT in Jackson reports that the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to a 911 call from Messina Landing on Eagle Lake shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

CPR was initiated after the victim was pulled from the water, but efforts to revive the victim were unsuccessful, according to news reports.

The incident is under investigation.

