Person found dead Sunday night at Mississippi lake
Published 6:56 am Monday, May 30, 2022
A person was found dead near a public boat launch of a Mississippi lake Sunday evening.
WLBT in Jackson reports that the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to a 911 call from Messina Landing on Eagle Lake shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
CPR was initiated after the victim was pulled from the water, but efforts to revive the victim were unsuccessful, according to news reports.
The incident is under investigation.