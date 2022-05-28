Mississippi man arrested on rape charge after deputies find him 80 miles away with stolen car on rural church property

Published 6:38 am Saturday, May 28, 2022

By Vicksburg Post Staff

A Mississippi man found with a stolen car at a rural Mississippi church property was arrested for aggravated assault and rape in a community 80 miles away.

On May 19, Warren County Deputies responded to a report shortly after 11 a.m. that a grey Ford Fusion was parked on Jefferson Road off Highway 61.

The reporting party stated that the vehicle was unattended and that they felt it was suspicious.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they ran the tag number and learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Carthage, Miss. Deputies then searched the immediate area.

They found and detained Robert Chambers, 51 of Carthage, on the property of Yokena Presbyterian Church. A background check revealed outstanding warrants for his arrest and that he was currently on parole for a statutory rape charge in Carthage.

An officer from the Carthage Police Department picked up Chambers the same day and he has since been charged with aggravated assault and rape and is being held at Leake County Jail.

