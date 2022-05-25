Mississippi agents arrest alleged drug trafficker who had $200K in cocaine and $42K in cash on him

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents arrested a man who they say had more than $200,000 in cocaine and $42,000 in cash.

MBN agents said they worked along with Homeland Security Investigations, Ridgeland police and Hinds County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the investigation that led to the arrest of Cedrick Earl Evans.

Evans was charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

Agents seized approximately 2 kilograms of powder cocaine and $42,420 in cash.

He was being held Wednesday without bond.