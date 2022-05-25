Mississippi agents arrest alleged drug trafficker who had $200K in cocaine and $42K in cash on him

Published 8:36 pm Wednesday, May 25, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents arrested a man who they say had more than $200,000 in cocaine and $42,000 in cash.

MBN agents said they worked along with Homeland Security Investigations, Ridgeland police and Hinds County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the investigation that led to the arrest of Cedrick Earl Evans.

Evans was charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Agents seized approximately 2 kilograms of powder cocaine and $42,420 in cash.

He was being held Wednesday without bond.

More News

Mississippi man arrested after leading troopers on high-speed chase that ends with crash into van, 18-wheelers

Mississippi man sentenced to federal prison for distributing child pornography

Mississippi man sentenced for possessing thousands of images, video of child sexual abuse

Officials: Mississippi man operates elaborate crime ring from Tennessee jail, stealing thousands from stores across southeast

Print Article