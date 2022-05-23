Police: Mississippi teen arrested on murder charges hours after graduating from high school

Published 10:29 am Monday, May 23, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Officials say a Mississippi teen reportedly shot and killed a man just hours after graduating high school.

Justin Robert Coggins, 18, of Caledonia is facing murder charges in the death of Dusting Hoffpauir, 33, in what investigators are describing as a domestic dispute.

According to WCBI in Columbus, Coggins graduated from Caledonia High School and then hours later reportedly shot and killed Hoffpauir.

Coggins was taken into custody and is now at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.

The case is currently under investigation.

