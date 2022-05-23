Human remains found, possibly of Mississippi woman missing for nine months

Mississippi officials believe human remains found in west Tupelo belong to a woman who has been missing since August 2021.

An official from the Tupelo Police Department confirmed that possible human remains had been found on Old Belden Circle. Police were notified at approximately noon Saturday (May 21) of the find. Members of the Union County Search and Rescue crew that had been conducting follow-up searches of that area for Lori Ann Cockrell, a Tupelo woman who had been missing for nine months.

Lori Ann Cockrell, 58, was last seen shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2021, in the 600 block of Filgo Road in west Tupelo. Cockrell was last seen wearing a T-shirt and black leggings.

In September 2021, Cockrell’s family announced a $12,500 reward to anyone who has information that leads to her discovery.

Officials believe the remains could be those of Cockrell, but will not know for sure until confirmed by a lab. Confirmation and identification of remains is normally a lengthy process, officials said.