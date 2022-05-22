‘Prank gone wrong’ Mississippi teen shot in chest, killed by friend

Published 5:47 am Sunday, May 22, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi teen was shot and killed Saturday in what investigators call a “prank gone wrong.”

Jackson news source report that Christopher Patton, 15, was killed on Village Drive in Jackson after he and two other teens pulled in front of 16-year-old Joshua Davis’ house wearing ski masks and carrying water guns that looked like real assault rifles.

Davis, who was carrying a real gun, pointed the firearm at Patton and shot him once in the chest, according to the police report.

Officials say all of the teens knew each other and were friends and that the incident was the result of a prank that ended tragically.

Police took Davis and two teens into custody for questioning. The case is being investigated as a justified homicide, but police say other charges could be pending in the case.

 

