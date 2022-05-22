Deadly shooting of teen playing prank currently considered justified, police say

Published 9:27 pm Sunday, May 22, 2022

By The Associated Press

A teen in Mississippi shot and killed another teen who approached his home with a toy gun that looked like an assault rifle while wearing a ski mask, authorities said.

The teen killed was one of thee people who approached a home in Jackson on Saturday with the water guns that looked like real weapons and masks, Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn told media outlets.

A 17-year-old shot a 15-year-old in the chest with his real gun and the teen died, Hearn said.

All the teens were friends, police said.

Police are currently calling the case a justified homicide, but the investigation continues and they are questioning all the teens to determine exactly what happened and whether the real gun was leally owned, Hearn said.

