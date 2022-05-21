Three arrested after Mississippi police unearth what appears to be ATV theft ring

Published 8:04 am Saturday, May 21, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Robert A. Mutten, Edward G. Hawthorn and Matthew P. Gordon

Three men have been arrested after Mississippi police discovered several stolen all-terrain vehicles in what appears to be part of a stolen ATV ring.

On May 12, 2022, the Byram Police Department responded to 6024 I-55 East Frontage Rd business of Savage Off-Road Performance for a disturbance in progress. After further investigation, officers located a 2016 Dodge Challenger on the property that was reported stolen from Memphis.

The Byram Police Department Criminal Investigation Division then obtained a search warrant for the property.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Detectives located several stolen all-terrain vehicles (ATV). Some of the ATVs were stripped while others were in good condition.

Three people were arrested:

  • Matthew P. Gordon, 33, of Florence, was charged with five counts of receiving stolen property.
  • Robert A. Mutten, 33, of Crystal Springs, was charged with three counts of receiving stolen property.
  • Edward G. Hawthorn, 38, of Jackson, was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property.

Byram Police requests assistance from the public and asks that anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Byram Police Department Detective Bureau at 601-372-7747 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS

 

 

 

More News

Deadly shooting of teen playing prank currently considered justified, police say

Endangered/Missing Child alert issued for Mississippi 13-year-old

More than 100 rounds reportedly fired during Friday night shoot out at small town Mississippi gas station

‘Prank gone wrong’ Mississippi teen shot in chest, killed by friend

Print Article