Swift Justice: Man arrested for auto burglary minutes after police investigate theft from Mississippi nieghborhood

Published 8:17 am Saturday, May 21, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Thanks to the quick actions of Oxford police officers, a Tennessee man was taken into custody minutes after residents in a Mississippi neighborhood reported items being stolen from vehicles.

The Oxford Police Department arrested James Klemis, 20, of Memphis, Tennessee, after responding to the reports in the 600 block of North 14th Street.

Police responded to the residential area on Wednesday and, after an investigation, arrested Klemis for auto burglary and public drunkenness. Klemis was located within minutes of the initial call being reported to the patrol shift.

The stolen property was recovered and returned to its owners.

Klemis was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond. Klemis is currently out on bond.

