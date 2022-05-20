Police: Mississippi fugitive arrested while at work in Nashville, Tennessee

Published 8:57 am Friday, May 20, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Federal agents arrested a Mississippi fugitive while he was reportedly working at a Nashville, Tennessee, business.

WKRN in Nashville reports that John Capps, 30, was arrested and taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Thursday morning after officials said they located him while at work in Nashville.

Capps is wanted for burglary, grand theft, and auto theft out of Pontotoc.

Members of the U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force learned that Capps was working at 808 Dickerson Pike in Nashville, where he was taken into custody.

He has been extradited back to Mississippi.

