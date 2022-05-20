Partially burned remains found in 2018 identified as those of missing Mississippi woman

Mississippi officials have identified the partially burned remains found in the woods in Bolton three years ago.

The Hind County Sheriff’s Office reports that using DNA analysis, they have been able to identify the remains found in March 2018 near Champion Hill Road in Bolton.

The remains have been identified as those of Janita Coleman who went missing in 2016. Coleman was 19 years old at the time.

Coleman’s mother did not file a missing person’s report until 2020 and was able to provide a DNA sample for analysis that led to the positive identification.

So far, officials have not been able to determine a cause of death in the case, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.