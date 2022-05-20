Partially burned remains found in 2018 identified as those of missing Mississippi woman

Published 8:34 am Friday, May 20, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials have identified the partially burned remains found in the woods in Bolton three years ago.

The Hind County Sheriff’s Office reports that using DNA analysis, they have been able to identify the remains found in March 2018 near Champion Hill Road in Bolton.

The remains have been identified as those of Janita Coleman who went missing in 2016. Coleman was 19 years old at the time.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Coleman’s mother did not file a missing person’s report until 2020 and was able to provide a DNA sample for analysis that led to the positive identification.

So far, officials have not been able to determine a cause of death in the case, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

 

More News

4.5 billion year old meteor fragments discovered along Mississippi highway by Houston scientists being studied at NASA

Areas of Mississippi, southern United States at ‘high risk’ for electrical failure, outages this summer, report says

Mississippi man charged with attempted murder after shooting at ex-wife

CAPTURED: Man wanted for murder, injuring woman after shooting up her house and firing gun at Mississippi police officers arrested in New Orleans

Print Article