Mississippi governor signs ‘Buddy’s Law’ — requiring evaluations for child animal abusers

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed into law a bill requiring children who abuse animals to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and treatment.

Called “Buddy’s Law” after Buddy the dog who suffered severe burns to his face after a North Mississippi 12-year-old set fire to the dog.

The 3-year-old dog was forced to undergo intense treatment, including skin grafts, after the child set him on fire.

Veterinarians at Mississippi State University cared for the dog, which was at the signing ceremony at the State Capitol Thursday.

The new law also holds the parent and/or guardian of the child who reportedly abused an animal accountable if they don’t provide the recommended help for their child and requires the offender’s parent and/or guardian to pay for the necessary care.