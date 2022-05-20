Deputies: Mississippi teen arrested for fatal hit and run accident with pedestrian

A Mississippi teen has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident after reportedly hitting and killing a pedestrian Wednesday night.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that officials believe that Bradley Austin Lee, 18, of Pascagoula, was driving near the intersection of Tucker and Glendale roads in the Latimer community when he hit Jamie Carlos Hamilton, 25. of St. Martin.

Investigators believe that Lee was driving one of two cars that hit Hamilton. According to officials, the driver of the other car stopped and waited for deputies to arrive.

After hitting Martin with the vehicle he was driving, Lee reportedly drove off and was later taken into custody.

Lee is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries or death and is currently being held in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center with no bond.