CAPTURED: Man wanted for murder, injuring woman after shooting up her house and firing gun at Mississippi police officers arrested in New Orleans

Jaccory Carr, 24, the suspect in a May 5 Centreville murder and a shooting in Woodville on May 10, has been captured in New Orleans.

Carr eluded law enforcement from a number of different agencies, including Natchez Police and Adams County Sheriff’s deputies, during a day-long search in Woodville last week.

Woodville Police Chief Lemuel Rutledge said Carr was captured earlier today in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana.

Most likely, Carr had help in his escape from the Woodville area, Rutledge said.

“Every last one of them is going to be charged when we find out who they are,” he said.

Carr is suspected of shooting and killing Gerrit Decody, 31, on May 5 at the Pinetree Manor Apartments in Centreville.

Centreville Police searched several locations in Woodville on May 8 but did not locate him.

On May 10, Woodville Police were alerted by a report of shots fired at a home on First West Street in Woodville. Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering a gunshot wound to the hip. She told police Carr came to her home and wanted her to hide him there. When she refused, she told police Carr went outside and fired 15 shots into her house, one of them striking her in the hip.

The woman was airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, where she was treated and released later that day.

The woman had a one-year-old and a kindergarten-age child with her in the home. Neither was injured.

Rutledge said officers from a number of surrounding law enforcement agencies joined in the hunt for Carr.

At one time, officers caught up with Carr, who fired shots at the police. Officers returned fire.

Officers were able to obtain video footage of Carr fleeing, taken from a Woodville resident’s security cameras.