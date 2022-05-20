Best deviled eggs in Mississippi? These two chefs have lock on competition.

Whether you like your deviled eggs studded with bits of crisp bacon or gussied up with truffles, Mississippi has a lock on the southern picnic staple competition.

The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board and the Mississippi Hospitality & Restaurant Association are pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 Mississippi Best Deviled Egg competition. Tying for the honor are “Truffle Deviled Eggs,” the creation of Chef Nic Swogger with City Grocery, and “Deviled Eggs,” a staple on the menu at Table 100 in Flowood.

Recognizing that there have been some tough times for restaurants in the state since the on-set of COVID-19, the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board and the Mississippi Hospitality & Restaurant Association created an exciting opportunity for restaurants to promote a deviled egg dish, to help support this vital industry.

City Grocery began serving north Mississippi’s most innovative faire with Chef John Currence at the helm of his first restaurant venture and came as the perfect realization of the concept John envisioned. Housed in a late nineteenth-century livery stable on the Oxford square, the hardwood floors and the exposed brick walls provided the perfect backdrop for the vision he held. Casual elegance is the theme around which City Grocery has been built.

Dishes are designed around the classic technique in which John was schooled with a backbone of local and seasonal ingredients to personalize the offerings on the menu.

The Oxford staple will celebrate its 30th anniversary in June with the public.

Table 100 is the brainchild of local entrepreneurs and restaurateurs Bill Latham and Al Roberts. Opened in 2010, Table 100 is an elegant destination piano bar. Featuring live music and top-notch craft beverages and wine selections, it is an incredible place to gather with friends or business associates.

The name was derived from a combination of the restaurant’s location and a special table featured in the dining room constructed by master Mississippi craftsman Greg Harkins. A warm, inviting dining room is a popular gathering spot for locals. The talented culinary team focuses on local and regional influences, utilizing local farmer suppliers and seasonally available produce.

Visit www.MSEggMarketing.com for great tasting egg dishes brought to you by the Incredible Egg. For more information about the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board, contact Jennifer Thompson at msegg@mdac.ms.gov.