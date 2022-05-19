Two teens, adult face capital murder charges after reportedly demanding wallet from victim, then killing him when he didn’t have money

Published 6:35 am Thursday, May 19, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Crime scene

Two teens and an adult have been charged with capital murder of a Mississippi man who was reportedly shot and killed in a robbery attempt.

Jackson Police report that LeAndrew Williams, 15; Corey Hodge Jr., 19; and Bonny Fields III, 24; have been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Jimmy Pierce, 50.

Pierce was reportedly killed on Monday when the suspects approached Pierce outside a Jackson apartment complex on North West Street and demanded his wallet. Police said after Pierce said he didn’t have any money, they shot him twice in the chest.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Pierce was taken to UMMC in Jackson where he died from his injuries.

 

More News

Mississippi man pleads guilty to sex trafficking, using cellphone to order and negotiate price he would pay for sex acts with minor

1 in 25 Mississippi residents missed during US head count, state stands to lose federal funds because of undercount

New COVID-19 coronavirus cases have quadrupled in a month, state reports

Man wanted in murder of Mississippi man, shooting of 3-year-old arrested after leading chase with officers in South Florida

Print Article