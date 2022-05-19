Juvenile who escaped Mississippi youth detention center back in custody

A juvenile who escaped from a Hinds County youth detention center Tuesday has been taken into custody.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones posted the arrest on Twitter Wednesday.

Jones said that Rondarius Ragsdale was taken into custody in North Jackson by HCSO investigators. Ragsdale escaped from the Hinds County youth detention center Tuesday.

Captured: Juvenile escapee, Rondarius Ragsdale-17 has been taken into custody at an undisclosed residence in North Jackson by HCSO Investigators. He’s facing additional escape charges. pic.twitter.com/J2ETvHTNVv — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) May 18, 2022



ORIGINAL STORY

Mississippi deputies are searching for a juvenile who escaped from a Hinds County youth detention center Tuesday.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones posted on Facebook that authorities are looking for a juvenile, identified as Rondarius Ragsdale.

Ragsdale was originally booked under the name of “Andrew Matthews,” but investigators believe that Ragsdale was using that name as an alias.

Ragsdale is 5 foot, 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. His last known address is on Woody Dr. in south Jackson.

Ragsdale was last seen wearing a red jumpsuit and running through a wooded area in the Washington Addition area near Jackson State University.

Jones said Ragsdale was being held on burglary charges.

If you have any information, contact Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.