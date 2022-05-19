Juvenile who escaped Mississippi youth detention center back in custody

Published 8:50 am Thursday, May 19, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A juvenile who escaped from a Hinds County youth detention center Tuesday has been taken into custody.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones posted the arrest on Twitter Wednesday.

Jones said that Rondarius Ragsdale was taken into custody in North Jackson by HCSO investigators. Ragsdale escaped from the Hinds County youth detention center Tuesday.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox


ORIGINAL STORY

Mississippi deputies are searching for a juvenile who escaped from a Hinds County youth detention center Tuesday.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones posted on Facebook that authorities are looking for a juvenile, identified as Rondarius Ragsdale.

Ragsdale was originally booked under the name of “Andrew Matthews,” but investigators believe that Ragsdale was using that name as an alias.

Ragsdale is  5 foot, 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. His last known address is on Woody Dr. in south Jackson.

Ragsdale was last seen wearing a red jumpsuit and running through a wooded area in the Washington Addition area near Jackson State University.

Jones said Ragsdale was being held on burglary charges.

If you have any information, contact Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.

More News

Mississippi man pleads guilty to sex trafficking, using cellphone to order and negotiate price he would pay for sex acts with minor

1 in 25 Mississippi residents missed during US head count, state stands to lose federal funds because of undercount

New COVID-19 coronavirus cases have quadrupled in a month, state reports

Man wanted in murder of Mississippi man, shooting of 3-year-old arrested after leading chase with officers in South Florida

Print Article