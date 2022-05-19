Data: 1870 city populations

Published 2:22 pm Thursday, May 19, 2022

By Rob Powell

Alexander Alland, Sr./CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Data: 1870 city populations

Stacker transcribed city populations from the 1870 census. The data set can be downloaded on Github or data.world

Civil Divisions All ages Total All ages Male All ages Female 5 to 18 Male 5 to 18 Female 18 to 45 Male 21 and upward Male State County
Eufaula 3185 1504 1618 470 511 585 701 Alabama Barbour
Selma 6484 3068 3416 831 914 1433 1639 Alabama Dallas
Huntsville 4907 2270 2637 645 744 940 1159 Alabama Madison
Mobile 32034 14996 17038 4066 4734 6508 8162 Alabama Mobile
Montgomery 10588 4939 5649 1345 1556 2280 2702 Alabama Montgomery
Osage 5384 2805 2579 1026 930 943 1113 Arkansas Benton
Round Prairie 3443 1692 1751 617 626 558 687 Arkansas Benton
Van Buren 3296 1693 1603 532 544 730 797 Arkansas Crawford
Ozan 4405 2185 2220 735 771 824 921 Arkansas Hempstead
Vaughn 4735 2459 2270 683 692 1109 1266 Arkansas Jefferson
St. Francis 5061 2573 2488 670 623 1182 1371 Arkansas Phillips
Big Rock 3990 2094 1896 694 666 1010 989 Arkansas Pulaski
Little Rock 12380 6653 5727 1534 1754 3787 3941 Arkansas Pulaski
Upper 3666 1869 1797 510 597 840 942 Arkansas Sebastian
Prairie 3884 2007 1877 715 643 739 851 Arkansas Washington
Eden 3341 2012 1329 400 399 1154 1247 California Alameda
Oakland 11104 6589 4515 1444 1404 3813 4209 California Alameda
Washington 3019 1907 1112 381 352 1077 1182 California Alameda
Chico 3714 2476 1238 417 436 1614 1734 California Butte
3 4610 2794 1816 712 612 1407 1635 California Contra Costa
Los Angeles 5728 3186 2542 787 842 1632 1872 California Los Angeles
Napa 3791 2220 1571 500 477 1128 1346 California Napa
Grass Valley 7003 4545 2518 826 812 2659 3111 California Nevada
Nevada 3986 2652 1334 504 436 1418 1791 California Nevada
Sacramento 16283 9465 6818 1916 1922 5364 6095 California Sacramento
San Bernardino 3064 1803 1261 500 487 814 980 California San Bernadino
San Francisco 149473 86182 63291 17856 16685 49059 54737 California San Francisco
Stockton 10006 6210 3856 1224 1214 3654 4243 California San Joaquin
Santa Barbara 4255 2377 1878 689 703 999 1264 California Santa Barbara
Gilroy 3195 1907 1228 431 416 1025 1187 California Santa Clara
Santa Clara 3469 2070 1399 682 495 869 1068 California Santa Clara
San José 3420 2053 1367 511 475 1011 1178 California Santa Clara
San José 9089 4971 4118 1112 1330 2678 3096 California Santa Clara
Pajaro 3114 1833 1281 561 468 807 932 California Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz 4436 2605 1831 579 597 1315 1557 California Santa Cruz
Vallejo 6391 3957 2434 669 653 2442 2781 California Solano
Petaluma 4588 2548 2040 679 718 1167 1427 California Sonoma
Cache Creek 3067 1913 1154 407 406 1082 1216 California Yolo
Marysville 4738 3144 1594 451 472 2143 2283 California Yuba
Denver 4759 2800 1959 478 505 1786 1917 Colorado Arapahoe
Bridgeport 19835 10022 9813 2311 2527 5079 5930 Connecticut Fairfield
Bridgeport 18969 9547 9422 2196 2425 4845 5661 Connecticut Fairfield
Danbury 8753 4162 4591 1164 1180 1662 2256 Connecticut Fairfield
Danbury 6542 3070 3472 848 882 1200 1667 Connecticut Fairfield
Fairfield 5645 2650 2995 706 731 1067 1520 Connecticut Fairfield
Greenwich 7644 3780 3864 1120 1077 1458 2016 Connecticut Fairfield
Newtown 3681 1761 1920 521 536 570 927 Connecticut Fairfield
Norwalk 12119 5780 6339 1581 1572 1814 3105 Connecticut Fairfield
Stamford 9714 4568 5146 1311 1202 1814 2454 Connecticut Fairfield
Stratford 3032 1419 1613 373 348 537 812 Connecticut Fairfield
Westport 3361 1628 1733 436 412 634 893 Connecticut Fairfield
Bristol 3788 1844 1944 474 492 715 1086 Connecticut Hartford
East Hartford 3007 1467 1540 354 379 591 887 Connecticut Hartford
Enfield 6322 2989 3333 1042 986 1013 1441 Connecticut Hartford
Glastenbury 3560 1754 1806 497 467 643 972 Connecticut Hartford
Hartford 37743 18521 19222 4556 4543 8896 10712 Connecticut Hartford
Hartford 37180 18222 18958 4493 4504 8734 10530 Connecticut Hartford
Manchester 4223 1991 2232 520 591 851 1135 Connecticut Hartford
New Britain 9480 4675 4805 1202 1236 2084 2578 Connecticut Hartford
Southington 4314 2188 2126 613 587 888 1201 Connecticut Hartford
Suffield 3277 1692 1585 435 397 704 982 Connecticut Hartford
Litchfield 3113 1470 1643 424 403 524 838 Connecticut Litchfield
New Hartford 3078 1548 1530 485 453 564 799 Connecticut Litchfield
New Milford 3586 1759 1827 480 436 619 998 Connecticut Litchfield
Plymouth 4149 2091 2058 548 544 881 1198 Connecticut Litchfield
Salisbury 3303 1704 1599 474 433 685 924 Connecticut Litchfield
Winchestor 4096 2179 1917 502 487 1025 1346 Connecticut Litchfield
Middletown 4203 2147 2056 523 544 947 1271 Connecticut Middlesex
Middletown 6923 3432 3491 759 863 1735 2076 Connecticut Middlesex
Portland 4693 2560 2133 582 606 1209 1540 Connecticut Middlesex
Derby 8020 3954 4066 1113 1060 1722 2140 Connecticut New Haven
Hamden 3028 1568 1460 426 379 634 884 Connecticut New Haven
Meriden 10495 5520 4975 1517 1235 2546 2989 Connecticut New Haven
Milford 3405 1589 1816 372 424 636 968 Connecticut New Haven
New Haven 50840 24928 25912 6362 6536 11737 14009 Connecticut New Haven
Wallingford 3676 1891 1785 478 407 827 1113 Connecticut New Haven
Waterbury 13106 6489 6617 1802 1792 2803 3553 Connecticut New Haven
Waterbury 10826 5334 5492 1457 1477 2371 2914 Connecticut New Haven
Colchester 3383 1820 1563 396 426 927 1177 Connecticut New London
Groton 5124 2520 2604 690 676 983 1431 Connecticut New London
New London 9576 4789 4787 1115 1183 2185 2858 Connecticut New London
Norwich 16653 7853 8800 2044 2171 3401 4431 Connecticut New London
Sprague 3463 1610 1853 591 663 534 693 Connecticut New London
Stonington 6313 3076 3237 812 802 1237 1713 Connecticut New London
Stafford 3405 1654 1751 418 432 640 975 Connecticut Tolland
Vernon 5446 2599 2847 684 765 1081 1420 Connecticut Tolland
Killingly 5712 2754 2958 802 756 1087 1482 Connecticut Windham
Plainfield 4521 2161 2360 709 720 778 1061 Connecticut Windham
Putnam 4192 2063 2129 591 594 835 1046 Connecticut Windham
Thompson 3804 1844 1960 538 553 644 982 Connecticut Windham
Windham 5412 2548 2864 740 726 927 1346 Connecticut Windham
Dover 6394 3258 3136 1143 1001 1133 1430 Delaware Kent
Duck Creek 4279 2130 2149 687 655 842 1009 Delaware Kent
Milford 3096 1566 1527 515 488 568 730 Delaware Kent
Mispillion 3478 1807 1671 681 572 601 762 Delaware Kent
North Murderkill 3631 1792 1839 425 434 597 746 Delaware Kent
South Murderkill 4382 2214 2163 564 409 777 907 Delaware Kent
Appoquinimink 4299 2273 2026 755 692 929 1075 Delaware New Castle
Brandywine 3180 1626 1554 504 408 617 810 Delaware New Castle
Christiana 5370 2652 2718 886 869 935 1254 Delaware New Castle
Mill Creek 3302 1686 1616 539 479 653 726 Delaware New Castle
New Castle 3682 1870 1812 580 509 740 865 Delaware New Castle
St. George 5075 2669 2406 770 723 1120 1354 Delaware New Castle
Wilmington 30841 14784 16057 4009 4461 6445 7891 Delaware New Castle
Baltimore 3380 1717 1663 628 616 590 745 Delaware Sussex
Broad Creek 3480 1754 1726 638 611 610 721 Delaware Sussex
Cedar Creek 3544 1760 1784 623 622 602 792 Delaware Sussex
Little Creek 3770 1916 1854 671 616 737 865 Delaware Sussex
Georgetown 11384 5124 6260 1405 1737 2132 2687 District of Columbia District of Columbia
Washington 109199 51097 58102 13900 15390 22147 27375 District of Columbia District of Columbia
Jacksonville 6912 3368 3544 913 952 1616 1875 Florida Duval
Pensacola 3347 1626 1721 492 522 682 805 Florida Escambia
Macon 10810 5016 5794 1312 1619 2383 2747 Georgia Bibb
Savannah 28235 13238 14997 3533 4055 6473 7392 Georgia Chatham
Athens 4251 1958 2293 662 730 763 871 Georgia Clarke
Atlanta 21789 10548 11241 3086 3457 4933 5550 Georgia Fulton
Columbus 7401 3274 4127 1073 1159 1229 1422 Georgia Muscogee
Angusta 15389 6746 8643 2004 2374 2807 3481 Georgia Richmond
Griffins 3421 1510 1911 512 620 567 693 Georgia Spalding
Americus 3259 1552 1707 465 575 654 754 Georgia Sumter
Quincy 24052 11969 12083 3516 3686 4740 5949 Illinois Adams
Cairo 6267 3008 3259 772 901 1436 1633 Illinois Alexander
Belvidere 4410 2117 2293 616 674 767 1098 Illinois Boone
Belvidere 3231 1497 1734 417 509 544 793 Illinois Boone
Princeton 4363 2114 2249 666 693 798 1054 Illinois Bureau
Princeton 3264 1542 1722 480 524 590 801 Illinois Bureau
Beardstown 3582 1867 1715 565 565 769 961 Illinois Cass
Champaign 4625 2343 2282 636 662 1112 1277 Illinois Champaign
Urbanna 3325 1753 1572 512 504 771 862 Illinois Champaign
Pana 3096 1637 1459 489 444 672 793 Illinois Christian
Charleston 4472 2176 2296 704 819 867 1029 Illinois Coles
Mattoon 4976 2560 2407 740 804 1107 1271 Illinois Coles
Chicago 298977 152828 146149 38816 40143 74237 84111 Illinois Cook
Evanston 3062 1539 1523 416 416 702 759 Illinois Cook
Hyde Park 3644 1912 1732 598 481 803 948 Illinois Cook
Lake 3360 1854 1506 494 456 919 1021 Illinois Cook
Lemont 3573 1971 1602 481 515 1017 1122 Illinois Cook
Somononk 3359 1673 1686 469 507 601 863 Illinois De Kalb
Paris 4522 2274 2248 724 744 921 1091 Illinois Edgar
Paris 3037 1508 1549 483 525 611 730 Illinois Edgar
Douglas 3222 1752 1470 464 514 838 955 Illinois Effingham
Canton 4472 2227 2245 729 701 853 1053 Illinois Fulton
Canton 3308 1611 1697 517 520 616 703 Illinois Fulton
Morris 3138 1521 1617 483 523 557 755 Illinois Grundy
Wilcox 4058 2017 2041 658 744 703 930 Illinois Hancock
Warsaw 3583 1770 1813 599 675 607 810 Illinois Hancock
Galva 3096 1571 1525 465 425 656 807 Illinois Henry
Geneseo 4081 1993 2088 599 648 729 1017 Illinois Henry
Geneseo 3042 1450 1592 423 485 542 760 Illinois Henry
Kewance 4225 2137 2088 689 710 811 1002 Illinois Henry
Carbondale 3370 1749 1621 541 524 726 840 Illinois Jackson
Murphysboro 3464 1887 1577 475 496 924 981 Illinois Jackson
Twp. 8, range 11 W. 3576 1752 1824 502 594 695 914 Illinois Jersey
Galena 7019 3428 3591 1193 1215 1090 1001 Illinois Jo Daviess
Aurora 11162 5465 5697 1530 1740 2291 2927 Illinois Kane
Batavia 3018 1555 1463 482 473 663 787 Illinois Kane
Elgin 5441 2691 2750 729 798 1230 1400 Illinois Kane
Kankakee 5189 2509 2680 811 928 925 1190 Illinois Kankakee
Galesburg 10158 4944 5214 1326 1464 2263 2705 Illinois Knox
Waukegan 4507 2131 2376 667 760 753 1600 Illinois Lake
La Salle 5452 2811 2641 900 846 1037 1333 Illinois La Salle
Mendota 3546 1754 1792 524 591 652 854 Illinois La Salle
Ottawa 7736 3780 3956 1201 1307 1379 1702 Illinois La Salle
Peru 3945 1979 1966 723 711 618 903 Illinois La Salle
Dixon 4055 2044 2011 557 616 883 1105 Illinois Lee
East Lincoln 3397 1743 1654 532 550 730 847 Illinois Logan
West Lincoln 3053 1600 1453 522 487 645 700 Illinois Logan
Twp. 12, range 6 3075 1579 1496 482 512 635 770 Illinois Macoupin
Twp. 3, range 8 3002 1544 1458 482 550 568 741 Illinois Madison
Twp. 4, range 8 3486 1875 1611 518 515 827 904 Illinois Madison
Twp. 5, range 9 3326 1704 1622 521 552 702 816 Illinois Madison
Alton 8665 4246 4419 1297 1520 1688 2110 Illinois Madison
Centralia 3190 1573 1617 444 481 657 788 Illinois Marion
Bloomington 14590 7307 7283 1994 2098 3200 3882 Illinois Mc’Lean
Normal 3156 1563 1593 544 592 631 716 Illinois Mc’Lean
Hillsboro 3417 1806 1611 556 516 750 853 Illinois Montgomery
Litchfiold 3852 1886 1966 568 633 740 912 Illinois Montgomery
Jacksonville 3890 2039 1851 684 629 762 962 Illinois Morgan
Jacksonville 9203 4449 4754 1228 1529 1950 2380 Illinois Morgan
Buffalo 3524 1799 1725 536 535 749 891 Illinois Ogle
Peoria 22849 11386 11463 3794 4019 4461 5297 Illinois Peoria
Twp. 6.S., range 1 W 3593 1835 1758 557 556 743 860 Illinois Perry
Moline 5754 2936 2818 789 854 1275 1577 Illinois Rock Island
Moline 4166 2127 2039 525 608 992 1162 Illinois Rock Island
Rock Island 7890 3973 3917 1102 1258 1758 2089 Illinois Rock Island
Springfield 17364 8579 8785 2625 2696 3553 4291 Illinois Sangamon
Rushville 3021 1566 1455 487 454 617 755 Illinois Schuyler
East St. Louis 5644 3219 2425 743 763 1671 1883 Illinois St. Clair
Twp. 1N., range 6 W 3750 2023 1727 625 592 821 989 Illinois St. Clair
Twp. 2N., range 6 W 3952 2011 1941 645 702 785 950 Illinois St. Clair
Twp. 1N., range 8 W 3673 1997 1670 564 579 830 1043 Illinois St. Clair
Belleville 8146 4055 4055 1311 1439 1464 1933 Illinois St. Clair
Twps. 1 and 2 N., range 10 W 3073 1658 1415 490 446 715 866 Illinois St. Clair
Freeport 7889 3852 4037 1173 1307 1481 1877 Illinois Stephenson
Pekin 5696 2893 2803 814 878 1237 1403 Illinois Tazewell
Washington 3456 1804 1652 564 536 734 887 Illinois Tazewell
Dongola 3095 1574 1521 552 507 585 657 Illinois Union
Monmouth 4662 2291 2371 642 744 1019 1181 Illinois Warren
Carmi 3669 1797 1872 610 614 656 773 Illinois White
Sterling 3998 1979 2019 566 618 836 1054 Illinois Whitesides
Joliet 7236 3638 3625 1094 1128 1412 1816 Illinois Will
Lockport 3584 1856 1728 580 567 674 936 Illinois Will
Rockford 11049 5239 5810 1562 1742 2047 2709 Illinois Winnebago
Fort Wayne 17718 8964 8754 2712 2736 3733 4344 Indiana Allen
Columbus 5187 2580 2607 749 878 1137 1250 Indiana Bartholomew
Columbus 3359 1628 1731 426 564 751 841 Indiana Bartholomew
Center 3885 1950 1935 633 683 738 895 Indiana Boone
Sugar Creek 3138 1600 1538 539 494 576 744 Indiana Boone
Deer Creek 3458 1756 1702 573 551 650 821 Indiana Carrol
Logansport 8950 4584 4366 1244 1325 2147 2482 Indiana Cass
Charlestown 3294 1626 1668 516 531 582 803 Indiana Clarke
Jeffersonville 3042 1763 1279 437 439 887 1009 Indiana Clarke
Jeffersonville 7254 3640 3614 1020 1098 1581 1878 Indiana Clarke
Van Buren 3323 1766 1557 533 479 769 873 Indiana Clay
Jackson 3932 1987 1945 645 686 775 917 Indiana Clinton
Washington 4956 2465 2491 766 851 981 1158 Indiana Daviess
Centre 4699 2327 2372 822 795 809 1038 Indiana Dearborn
Aurora 3304 1632 1672 567 547 572 748 Indiana Dearborn
Lawrenceburg 3159 1540 1619 544 559 541 714 Indiana Dearborn
Washington 4591 2308 2283 618 641 959 1240 Indiana Decatur
Union 3059 1534 1525 462 478 624 755 Indiana De Kalb
Centre 4375 2231 2144 705 669 912 1096 Indiana Delaware
Pakota 3086 1604 1482 573 563 526 654 Indiana Bubois
Concord 4725 2404 2321 656 602 1034 1268 Indiana Elkhart
Elkhart 3265 1666 1599 393 443 791 945 Indiana Elkhart
Goshen 3133 1555 1578 451 444 679 853 Indiana Elkhart
New Albany 15396 7436 7960 2460 2538 2830 3567 Indiana Floyd
Troy 3156 1646 1510 439 499 761 917 Indiana Fountain
Brookville 4207 2148 2059 665 668 795 1006 Indiana Franklin
Rochester 3726 1900 1826 601 613 759 899 Indiana Fulton
Montgomery 3121 1585 1536 512 536 642 672 Indiana Gibson
Pakota 4397 2255 2142 762 703 830 1019 Indiana Gibson
Jackson 3724 1906 1818 633 596 702 840 Indiana Hamilton
Noblesville 3568 1814 1754 575 552 724 859 Indiana Hamilton
Washington 3590 1827 1763 675 600 651 773 Indiana Hamilton
Center 3495 1774 1721 571 582 714 830 Indiana Hancock
Harrison 3462 1719 1743 577 594 596 743 Indiana Harrison
Wayne 3318 1629 1689 484 515 679 849 Indiana Henry
Huntington 4449 2240 2209 716 726 851 1061 Indiana Huntington
Madison 4865 2525 2340 1077 924 742 983 Indiana Jefferson
Madison 10709 5305 5404 1908 1834 1808 2384 Indiana Jefferson
Vincennes 5440 2548 2892 794 967 1011 1230 Indiana Knox
Wayne 3664 1838 1826 587 544 749 900 Indiana Kosciusko
La Porte 6581 3275 3306 984 1046 1219 1671 Indiana La Porte
Michigan 4688 2536 2152 704 722 1118 1389 Indiana La Porte
Michigan City 3985 1991 1994 636 658 729 981 Indiana La Porte
Marion 3006 1483 1523 476 514 564 656 Indiana Lawrence
Indianapolis 4713 2430 2283 773 753 1002 1177 Indiana Centre
Anderson 3126 1598 1528 488 470 696 827 Indiana Centre
Centre 4274 2213 2061 767 740 830 1002 Indiana Marion
Indianapolis 48244 24655 23589 6477 6968 12269 13953 Indiana Marion
Wayne 3738 1951 1787 515 477 921 1083 Indiana Marion
Centre 4830 2453 2377 765 762 939 1155 Indiana Marshall
Peru 3617 1800 1817 532 570 746 916 Indiana Miami
Crawfordsville 3701 1954 1747 510 506 924 1038 Indiana Montgomery
Union 4746 2431 2315 798 785 921 1113 Indiana Montgomery
Washington 3151 1589 1562 555 570 597 713 Indiana Morgan
Perry 3135 1565 1570 510 537 590 741 Indiana Noble
Randolph 3475 1716 1759 562 555 663 831 Indiana Ohio
Adams 3286 1720 1566 576 492 661 766 Indiana Parke
Troy 6086 3039 3047 1111 1070 976 1311 Indiana Perry
Black 6291 3145 3146 1032 1142 1189 1386 Indiana Posey
Greencastle 3227 1671 1553 449 499 807 909 Indiana Putnam
Wayne 3220 1612 1608 508 524 617 756 Indiana Randolph
White River 4069 2066 2003 677 643 752 948 Indiana Randolph
Rushville 3327 1627 1700 486 545 674 801 Indiana Rush
Ohio 3843 1969 1874 663 642 742 869 Indiana Spencer
Penn 4982 2555 2427 720 737 1007 1284 Indiana St. Joseph
South Bend 7206 3655 3551 996 1030 1661 1986 Indiana St. Joseph
Hamilton 3759 1862 1897 681 685 651 808 Indiana Sullivan
Jefferson 3268 1584 1684 539 536 582 746 Indiana Switzerland
Lafayette 13506 6895 6611 1958 2028 3112 3668 Indiana Tippecanoe
Cicero 3646 1851 1795 658 654 645 799 Indiana Tipton
Evansville 21830 10895 10935 3287 3502 4550 5342 Indiana Vanderburgh
Terre Haute 16103 8126 7977 2337 2593 3640 4437 Indiana Vigo
Chester 3143 1600 1543 568 533 568 687 Indiana Wabash
La Gro 4066 2073 1993 695 665 732 919 Indiana Wabash
Noble 4485 2295 2190 830 804 809 989 Indiana Wabash
Boone 4042 2091 1951 731 650 733 886 Indiana Warrick
Ohio 3290 1653 1637 523 573 650 737 Indiana Warrick
Washington 4172 2125 2047 712 650 755 930 Indiana Washington
Jackson 4949 2442 2507 735 792 955 1261 Indiana Wayne
Richmond 9445 4511 4934 1421 1585 1713 2237 Indiana Wayne
Wayne 3734 1869 1865 635 585 671 889 Indiana Wayne
Taylor 3331 1657 1674 464 594 726 856 Iowa Benton
Cedar Falls 3070 1537 1533 460 483 636 783 Iowa Black Hawk
Waterloo 4337 2250 2087 552 624 1066 1226 Iowa Black Hawk
Des Moines 5241 2656 2585 754 809 1159 1346 Iowa Boone
Clinton 6129 3265 2864 796 868 1658 1867 Iowa Clinton
De Witt 3186 1601 1585 490 522 620 775 Iowa Clinton
Lyons 4088 2049 2039 662 644 803 1027 Iowa Clinton
Burlington 14930 7713 7217 2245 2300 3323 4018 Iowa Des Miones
Dubuque 18434 9201 9233 2820 3035 3700 4615 Iowa Dubuque
St. Charles 3374 1751 1623 491 558 758 905 Iowa Floyd
Centre 6310 3149 3161 901 957 1230 1612 Iowa Henry
Mount Pleasant 4245 2062 2183 608 696 822 1022 Iowa Henry
Iowa City 5914 2915 2999 878 997 1184 1411 Iowa Johnson
Fairview 3085 1570 1515 511 480 500 743 Iowa Jones
Fort Madison 4011 2112 1899 599 643 842 1094 Iowa Lee
Keokuk 12766 6530 6236 1874 1980 2943 3420 Iowa Lee
Montrose 3387 1994 1393 408 463 1025 1153 Iowa Lee
Cedar Rapids 5940 3077 2863 882 962 1436 1621 Iowa Linn
Marion 3854 1981 1873 620 605 812 989 Iowa Linn
Oskaloosa 3387 1791 1596 614 537 663 703 Iowa Mahaska
Oskaloosa 3204 1533 1671 469 501 629 803 Iowa Mahaska
Knoxville 4750 2416 2334 806 816 870 1061 Iowa Marion
Lake Prarie 4958 2552 2406 863 845 810 1140 Iowa Marion
Marshalltown 3218 1639 1579 416 486 762 916 Iowa Marshall
Muscatine 6718 3347 3371 1071 1067 1171 1619 Iowa Muscatine
Des Moines 12035 6182 5853 1655 1731 2890 3353 Iowa Polk
Council Bluffs 10020 5477 4543 1428 1475 2834 3067 Iowa Pottawattamie
Davenport 3414 1797 1617 701 618 537 767 Iowa Scott
Davenport 20038 10316 9722 2890 3019 4515 5513 Iowa Scott
Ottumwa 5214 2769 2445 729 746 1336 1444 Iowa Wapello
Washington 3379 1736 1643 550 538 732 813 Iowa Warren
Washington 4043 1990 2053 584 661 813 993 Iowa Washington
Fort Dodge 3095 1603 1492 414 455 742 864 Iowa Webster
Decorah 3723 1943 1780 563 545 866 962 Iowa Winneshiek
Sioux City 3401 1929 1472 359 397 1188 1270 Iowa Woodbury
Atchison 7054 3932 3122 935 1007 2114 2324 Kansas Atchison
Fort Scott 4174 2362 1812 452 493 1403 1513 Kansas Bourbon
Iowa 3531 1860 1671 597 568 753 848 Kansas Doniphan
Lawrence 8320 4446 3874 907 1034 2404 2083 Kansas Douglas
Ottawa 2941 1609 1332 362 368 867 959 Kansas Franklin
Olathe 3022 1674 1348 434 452 830 917 Kansas Johnson
Leavenworth 17873 9028 8845 2538 2735 4147 4736 Kansas Leavenworth
Topeka 5790 3100 2690 671 740 1721 1887 Kansas Shawnee
Newport 15087 7403 7684 2364 2564 2966 3580 Kentucky Campbell
Hopkinsville 3136 1510 1626 441 520 653 778 Kentucky Christian
Owensboro 3437 1651 1786 553 595 667 806 Kentucky Daviess
Lexington 14801 7031 7770 1914 2225 2985 3881 Kentucky Fayette
Frankfort 5396 2856 2540 738 796 1431 1563 Kentucky Franklin
Henderson 4171 1957 2214 616 697 815 948 Kentucky Henderson
Louisville 100753 48418 52335 14905 16429 19836 24195 Kentucky Jefferson
Covington 24505 11814 12691 3726 4025 4431 5568 Kentucky Kenton
Maysville 4705 2163 2542 697 761 795 1035 Kentucky Mason
Paducah 6866 3276 3590 909 1077 1506 1732 Kentucky McCracken
Bowling Green 4574 2270 2304 602 737 1065 1245 Kentucky Warren
Versailles 3268 1623 1645 509 530 614 804 Kentucky Woodford
Shreveport 4607 2363 2244 509 633 1253 1415 Louisiana Caddo
Baton Rouge 6498 3337 3161 829 878 1576 1885 Louisiana East Baton Rouge
New Orleans 191418 90279 101139 25941 28657 36817 47737 Louisiana Orleans
Auburn 6169 3008 3161 776 721 1246 1730 Maine Androscoggin
Lewiston 13600 5819 7781 1659 2107 2554 3089 Maine Androscoggin
Brunswick 4687 2176 2511 646 678 777 1188 Maine Cumberland
Cape Elizabeth 5106 2699 2407 883 699 1042 1358 Maine Cumberland
Gorham 3351 1678 1673 447 405 655 979 Maine Cumberland
Portland 31413 14755 16658 3836 4013 6446 8335 Maine Cumberland
Westbrook 6583 3267 3316 795 824 1451 1901 Maine Cumberland
Farmington 3251 1592 1659 417 383 600 934 Maine Franklin
Bucksport 3433 1718 1715 468 426 696 955 Maine Hancock
Deer Isle 3414 1777 1637 561 526 658 861 Maine Hancock
Ellsworth 5257 2717 2540 823 766 1145 1394 Maine Hancock
Angusta 7808 3736 4072 878 898 1585 2201 Maine Kennebeg
Gardiner 4497 2199 2298 580 523 920 1281 Maine Kennebeg
Hallowell 3007 1334 1673 322 363 600 801 Maine Kennebeg
Waterville 4852 2359 2493 669 681 935 1264 Maine Kennebeg
Camden 4512 2228 2284 625 606 894 1216 Maine Knox
Rockland 7074 3467 3607 893 974 1402 1993 Maine Knox
Thomaston 3092 1572 1520 396 394 759 962 Maine Knox
Boothray 3200 1660 1540 468 396 641 862 Maine Lincoln
Waldoborough 4174 2095 2079 562 543 899 1216 Maine Lincoln
Bangor 18289 8856 9433 2326 2615 3866 4967 Maine Penobscot
Brewer 3214 1648 1566 461 451 707 918 Maine Penobscot
Hampden 3068 1540 1598 413 497 620 881 Maine Penobscot
Oldtown 4529 2494 2035 583 555 1262 1440 Maine Penobscot
Bath 7371 3566 3805 1071 1018 1334 1926 Maine Sagadahoc
Skowhegan 3893 1907 1986 570 524 729 1053 Maine Domerset
Belfast 5278 2563 2715 726 743 1133 1482 Maine Waldo
Calais 5944 2949 2995 908 954 1138 1450 Maine Washington
Eastport 3736 1805 1931 503 570 740 969 Maine Washington
Biddeford 10282 4549 5733 1317 1474 1801 2453 Maine York
Kittery 3333 1711 1622 444 409 746 990 Maine York
Saco 5755 2697 3058 739 724 1035 1525 Maine York
Cumberland 8056 3925 4131 1179 1207 1531 1949 Maryland Allegany
Annapolis 5744 3066 2678 901 774 1407 1472 Maryland Anne Arundel
Baltimore 267354 125849 141505 37402 40335 50570 64398 Maryland Baltimore
Frederick 8526 3915 4611 1154 250 1512 2030 Maryland Frederick
Hagerstown 5779 2734 3045 789 840 1037 1389 Maryland Washington
Barnstable 4793 2298 2495 595 589 855 1383 Massachusetts Barnstable
Dennis 3269 1578 1691 416 445 596 910 Massachusetts Barnstable
Harwich 3080 1540 1540 450 400 580 809 Massachusetts Barnstable
Provincetown 3865 1907 1958 466 486 819 1123 Massachusetts Barnstable
Sandwich 3694 1800 1894 530 452 616 1013 Massachusetts Barnstable
Adams 12090 6063 6027 1624 1609 2704 3249 Massachusetts Berkshire
Great Barrington 4320 2033 2287 578 641 734 1118 Massachusetts Berkshire
Lee 3866 1816 2050 555 586 615 923 Massachusetts Berkshire
Pittsfield 11112 5288 5824 1480 1657 2132 2775 Massachusetts Berkshire
Williamstown 3559 1854 1705 529 522 780 921 Massachusetts Berkshire
Attlebrorigh 6769 3309 3460 886 845 1375 1902 Massachusetts Bristol
Dartmouth 3367 1643 1724 408 419 556 1013 Massachusetts Bristol
Easton 3668 1911 1757 490 495 814 1066 Massachusetts Bristol
Fall River 26766 12652 14114 3699 3868 5223 6655 Massachusetts Bristol
New Bedford 21320 9880 11440 2642 2678 3920 5666 Massachusetts Bristol
Taunton 18629 9124 9505 2362 2420 4015 5147 Massachusetts Bristol
Amesbury 5581 2780 2801 631 624 1207 1615 Massachusetts Essex
Andover 4873 2304 2569 705 669 831 1176 Massachusetts Essex
Beverly 6507 3112 3395 804 759 1277 1805 Massachusetts Essex
Danvers 5600 2751 2849 753 799 1125 1490 Massachusetts Essex
Gloucester 15389 7878 7511 1981 1974 3590 4402 Massachusetts Essex
Haverhill 13092 6393 6699 1457 1580 3150 3901 Massachusetts Essex
Ipswich 3720 1757 1963 406 442 697 1088 Massachusetts Essex
Lawrence 28921 12618 16303 3424 3923 5698 6861 Massachusetts Essex
Lynn 28233 13472 14761 3306 3545 6429 7881 Massachusetts Essex
Marblehead 7703 3845 3858 1018 912 1660 2157 Massachusetts Essex
Newburyport 12595 5646 6949 1564 1615 2104 3191 Massachusetts Essex
Peabody 7343 3732 3611 892 901 1673 2182 Massachusetts Essex
Rockport 3904 1980 1924 451 501 864 1205 Massachusetts Essex
Salem 24117 10940 13177 2972 3130 4516 6104 Massachusetts Essex
Salisbury 3776 1828 1948 411 418 778 1117 Massachusetts Essex
Deerfield 3632 1847 1785 500 490 750 1002 Massachusetts Franklin
Greenfield 3589 1740 1849 454 459 774 981 Massachusetts Franklin
Chicopee 9607 4284 5323 1229 1437 1778 2236 Massachusetts Hampden
Holyoke 10733 4856 5877 1500 1554 2045 2390 Massachusetts Hampden
Monson 3204 1632 1572 607 455 523 780 Massachusetts Hampden
Palmer 3631 1702 1929 513 514 605 908 Massachusetts Hampden
Springfield 26703 12894 13809 3097 3250 6158 7564 Massachusetts Hampden
Westfield 6519 3125 3394 720 841 1388 1859 Massachusetts Hampden
Amherst 4035 2042 1993 457 466 936 1125 Massachusetts Hampshire
Easthampton 3620 1640 1980 507 557 657 794 Massachusetts Hampshire
Northampton 10160 4860 5300 1259 1297 2116 2716 Massachusetts Hampshire
Ware 4259 2006 2253 646 634 720 997 Massachusetts Hampshire
Arlington 3261 1571 1690 408 446 656 853 Massachusetts Middlesex
Brighton 4967 2631 2336 610 592 1266 1524 Massachusetts Middlesex
Cambridge 39634 19356 20278 4725 4878 9232 10849 Massachusetts Middlesex
Charlestown 28323 13931 14302 3382 3493 6665 8267 Massachusetts Middlesex
Framingham 4968 2297 2671 565 582 974 1327 Massachusetts Middlesex
Groton 3584 1723 1861 434 485 628 1005 Massachusetts Middlesex
Holliston 3073 1535 1538 446 398 566 851 Massachusetts Middlesex
Hopkinton 4419 2236 2183 720 717 852 1124 Massachusetts Middlesex
Hudson 3389 1661 1728 441 451 791 919 Massachusetts Middlesex
Lowell 40928 17494 23434 4318 5121 8078 10151 Massachusetts Middlesex
Malden 7367 3530 3837 969 950 1511 1925 Massachusetts Middlesex
Marlborough 8474 4325 4149 1141 1139 1974 2254 Massachusetts Middlesex
Medford 5717 2906 2811 711 684 1380 1749 Massachusetts Middlesex
Melrose 3414 1589 1825 401 431 663 925 Massachusetts Middlesex
Natick 6404 3208 3196 911 906 1341 1712 Massachusetts Middlesex
Newton 12825 5973 6852 1657 1726 2492 3307 Massachusetts Middlesex
Somerville 14685 7295 7390 1999 1867 3117 3979 Massachusetts Middlesex
Stoneham 4513 2205 2308 451 522 1121 1394 Massachusetts Middlesex
Wakefield 4135 1994 2141 484 507 874 1189 Massachusetts Middlesex
Waltham 9065 4259 4806 1059 1173 2006 2424 Massachusetts Middlesex
Watertown 4326 2081 2245 523 559 954 1202 Massachusetts Middlesex
Woburn 8560 4309 4251 1150 1131 1838 2391 Massachusetts Middlesex
Nantucket 4123 1825 2298 466 421 506 1155 Massachusetts Nantucket
Braintree 3948 1941 2007 507 564 782 1109 Massachusetts Norfolk
Brookline 6650 2984 3666 774 801 1352 1672 Massachusetts Norfolk
Canton 3879 1833 2046 502 607 648 938 Massachusetts Norfolk
Dedham 7342 3479 3863 937 1003 1377 1928 Massachusetts Norfolk
Foxborough 3057 1301 1756 368 410 453 757 Massachusetts Norfolk
Hyde Park 4136 2017 2119 552 574 910 1126 Massachusetts Norfolk
Medway 3721 1823 1898 514 455 678 1014 Massachusetts Norfolk
Needham 3607 1749 1858 506 481 650 929 Massachusetts Norfolk
Quincy 7442 3791 3651 1027 984 1557 2093 Massachusetts Norfolk
Randolph 5642 2782 2860 794 802 1036 1534 Massachusetts Norfolk
Stoughton 4914 2449 2465 753 677 908 1280 Massachusetts Norfolk
West Roxbury 8683 3993 4690 1104 1126 1628 2173 Massachusetts Norfolk
Weymouth 9010 4502 4508 1150 1230 887 2504 Massachusetts Norfolk
Abington 9308 4688 4620 1327 1341 1931 2517 Massachusetts Plymouth
Bridgewater 3660 1775 1885 476 447 654 998 Massachusetts Plymouth
East Bridgewater 3017 1465 1552 359 392 550 868 Massachusetts Plymouth
Hingham 4422 2070 2352 505 514 757 1253 Massachusetts Plymouth
Middleborough 4687 2263 2424 586 569 828 1323 Massachusetts Plymouth
North Bridgewater 8007 4035 3972 1021 1095 1822 2272 Massachusetts Plymouth
Plymouth 6238 2979 3259 783 785 1093 1716 Massachusetts Plymouth
Wareham 3098 1603 1495 426 434 668 896 Massachusetts Plymouth
Boston 250526 119917 130609 30001 30771 57031 69388 Massachusetts Suffolk
Chelsea 18547 8652 9895 2216 2477 3969 4952 Massachusetts Suffolk
Athol 3517 1732 1785 407 411 726 1045 Massachusetts Worchester
Blackstone 5421 2497 2924 797 885 898 1270 Massachusetts Worchester
Clinton 5429 2422 3007 699 778 998 1237 Massachusetts Worchester
Fitchburg 11260 5663 5597 1374 1453 2741 3318 Massachusetts Worchester
Gardner 3333 1657 1676 392 449 783 979 Massachusetts Worchester
Grafton 4594 2285 2309 699 663 807 1173 Massachusetts Worchester
Leominster 3894 1954 1940 467 426 823 1156 Massachusetts Worchester
Milford 9890 4970 4920 1436 1409 1956 2585 Massachusetts Worchester
Millbury 4397 2131 2266 654 649 839 1101 Massachusetts Worchester
Northbridge 3774 1869 1905 596 568 771 995 Massachusetts Worchester
North Brookfield 3343 1726 1617 453 435 732 935 Massachusetts Worchester
Southbridge 5208 2506 2702 807 825 930 1233 Massachusetts Worchester
Spencer 3959 2111 1841 596 533 849 1076 Massachusetts Worchester
Uxbridge 3058 1475 1583 450 432 507 778 Massachusetts Worchester
Webster 4763 2331 2432 695 671 926 1209 Massachusetts Worchester
Westborough 3601 1854 1747 631 452 671 930 Massachusetts Worchester
Winchendon 3398 1709 1689 440 419 705 954 Massachusetts Worchester
Worcester 41105 20405 20700 4850 4974 9650 11737 Massachusetts Worchester
Allegan 3642 1934 1708 516 492 856 1059 Michigan Allegan
Bangor 3606 2035 1571 501 463 1080 1103 Michigan Bay
Bay City 7064 3863 3201 972 933 1933 2130 Michigan Bay
Benton 3116 1591 1525 484 501 639 828 Michigan Berrien
Niles 4630 2271 2359 648 697 947 1222 Michigan Berrien
Coldwater 4381 2114 2267 626 653 805 1182 Michigan Branch
Battle Creek 5838 2848 2990 710 800 1270 1646 Michigan Calhoun
Marshall 4925 2370 2555 690 765 959 1271 Michigan Calhoun
Silver Creek 3084 1557 1527 505 458 604 808 Michigan Cass
Eaton Rapids 3636 1850 1786 540 534 758 986 Michigan Eaton
Fenton 3965 1973 1992 550 535 808 89 Michigan Genesee
Flint 5386 2712 2674 668 747 1293 1540 Michigan Genesee
Hillsdale 3518 1698 1820 460 517 755 933 Michigan Hillsdale
Calumet 3182 1909 1273 445 416 1038 1071 Michigan Houghton
Lansing 5241 2694 2547 912 724 1046 1305 Michigan Ingham
Ionia 4158 2179 1979 585 567 1007 1208 Michigan Ionia
Jackson 11447 6104 5343 1387 1449 3230 3689 Michigan Jackson
Kalamazoo 10447 5173 5274 1373 1489 2350 2923 Michigan Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo 9181 4495 4686 1166 1310 2084 2580 Michigan Kalamazoo
Grand Rapids 16507 8349 8158 2234 2376 3845 4658 Michigan Kent
Lowell 3086 1593 1493 471 458 670 835 Michigan Kent
Adrian 8438 4023 4415 1101 1237 1637 2293 Michigan Lenawee
Hudson 4094 2021 2073 551 614 833 1116 Michigan Lenawee
Clinton 3590 1825 1765 552 566 648 918 Michigan Macomb
Manistee 3343 1912 1431 390 384 1133 1120 Michigan Manistee
Ishpeming 6103 3859 2244 697 654 2399 2376 Michigan Marquette
Marquette 4617 2575 2042 610 609 1388 1478 Michigan Marquette
Marquette 4000 2189 1811 521 541 1167 1962 Michigan Marquette
Negaunce 3254 1835 1419 475 495 933 988 Michigan Marquette
Monroe 5086 2389 2697 798 904 865 1111 Michigan Monroe
Muskegon 6002 3409 2593 792 723 1885 1938 Michigan Muskegon
Pontiac 4867 2406 2461 743 778 1002 1258 Michigan Oakland
Grand Haven 3147 1738 1409 454 423 837 901 Michigan Ottawa
East Saginaw 11350 6018 5332 1525 1560 3030 3382 Michigan Saginaw
Saginaw 7460 4010 3450 1017 1015 2007 2226 Michigan Saginaw
Port Huron 5973 3001 2972 881 924 1343 1545 Michigan St. Clair
Lockport 3456 1778 1678 503 522 809 980 Michigan St. Joseph
Ann Arbor 7363 3614 3749 961 1015 1555 1895 Michigan Washtenaw
Ypsilanti 5471 2653 2818 683 776 1117 1400 Michigan Washtenaw
Detroit 79577 39392 40185 11505 12003 16716 20220 Michigan Wayne
Plymouth 3016 1513 1503 414 401 630 856 Michigan Wayne
Springwells 3488 1934 1554 509 460 876 1023 Michigan Wayne
Mankato 3482 1837 1645 461 488 943 1107 Minnesota Blue Earth
Hastings 3458 1823 1635 546 508 797 962 Minnesota Dakota
Red Wing 4260 2164 2096 593 653 970 1138 Minnesota Goodhue
Minneapolis 13006 7050 6016 1535 1714 3952 4251 Minnesota Hennepin
St. Anthony 5013 2565 2448 761 775 1095 1343 Minnesota Hennepin
Rochester 3953 1996 1957 517 573 948 1108 Minnesota Olmstead
St.Paul 20030 10314 9716 2737 2964 5057 5586 Minnesota Ramsey
Faribault 4103 2113 1990 647 582 885 1037 Minnesota Rice
Faribault 3045 1542 1503 415 417 699 808 Minnesota Rice
Duluth 3131 2311 820 230 213 1790 1841 Minnesota St. Louis
Stillwater 4506 2739 1767 534 534 1624 1721 Minnesota Washington
Stillwater 4124 2481 1643 474 489 1474 1563 Minnesota Washington
Winona 7192 3545 3647 972 1117 1634 1884 Minnesota Winona
Natchez 9057 4278 4779 1272 1367 1547 2206 Mississippi Adams
Jackson 4234 2155 2079 562 621 978 1207 Mississippi Hinds
Columbus 4812 2293 2519 664 774 1016 1214 Mississippi Lowndes
Vicksburg 12443 6048 6395 1381 1632 2937 3518 Mississippi Warren
Benton 3369 1718 1651 575 585 642 788 Missouri Adair
Platte 3416 1843 1573 608 502 739 816 Missouri Andrew
Salt River 5602 2900 2702 972 936 1136 1333 Missouri Audrain
Cedar 5020 2580 2440 886 856 963 1119 Missouri Boone
St. Joseph 19565 10942 8623 2497 2720 6180 6713 Missouri Buchanan
Washington 3042 1614 1428 524 531 637 766 Missouri Buchanan
Fulton 4565 2328 2237 746 750 996 1132 Missouri Callaway
Nine-Mile Prarie 3679 1902 1777 664 601 731 844 Missouri Callaway
Cape Girardeau 3585 1796 1789 583 606 676 839 Missouri Cape Girardeau
Grand River 3802 2051 1751 701 575 806 917 Missouri Carroll
Morris 3831 2039 1792 693 641 745 841 Missouri Carroll
Wakenda 5312 2785 2557 901 933 1121 1268 Missouri Carroll
Grand River 3978 2204 1774 668 575 984 1084 Missouri Cass
Pleasant Hill 3502 1766 1736 543 579 729 871 Missouri Cass
Brunswick 4576 2345 2231 773 724 912 1087 Missouri Chariton
Liberty 4831 2492 2339 805 839 1026 1175 Missouri Clay
Platte 3085 1573 1512 602 622 539 652 Missouri Clay
Jefferson City 4420 2567 1853 624 577 1403 1423 Missouri Cole
Boonville 5319 2665 2654 928 918 901 1178 Missouri Cooper
Boonville 3506 1730 1776 590 622 605 785 Missouri Cooper
Lebanon 3316 1770 1546 499 540 751 891 Missouri Cooper
Boeuf 3910 2082 1828 782 693 698 835 Missouri Franklin
Boles 5183 2770 2413 961 872 995 1175 Missouri Franklin
Lyon 3528 1823 1705 704 644 555 708 Missouri Franklin
Washington 5614 2952 2662 1011 936 1037 1257 Missouri Franklin
Campbell 8694 4469 4225 1235 1320 2075 2269 Missouri Greene
Springfield 5555 2829 2726 728 813 1368 1488 Missouri Greene
Grand River 5450 2878 2572 871 835 1244 1379 Missouri Henry
Tebo 3308 1730 1578 520 520 731 845 Missouri Henry
Lewis 4081 2139 1942 682 663 829 964 Missouri Holt
Chariton 4043 2106 1937 733 698 767 872 Missouri Howard
Arcadia 3058 1506 1552 476 538 598 703 Missouri Iron
Blue 3603 1923 1630 670 611 724 856 Missouri Jackson
Independence 3184 1544 1640 497 567 605 766 Missouri Jackson
Kansas City 32260 18313 13947 4612 4244 9887 10104 Missouri Jackson
Prairie 3493 1874 1619 535 544 857 970 Missouri Jackson
Marion 3964 2103 1858 617 599 908 1090 Missouri Jasper
Madison 3329 1765 1564 511 481 814 927 Missouri Johnson
Warrensburg 4804 2392 2419 773 808 959 1112 Missouri Johnson
Lebanon 3358 1716 1642 575 577 658 742 Missouri Laclede
Clay 3508 1805 1703 650 629 658 780 Missouri Lafayette
Lexington 6336 3071 3265 1075 1187 1089 1440 Missouri Lafayette
Lexington 4373 2056 2317 669 825 786 1009 Missouri Lafayette
Mount Vernon 3030 1511 1519 514 521 548 618 Missouri Lawrence
Canton 3434 1765 1669 577 576 675 802 Missouri Lewis
Hurricane 3712 1885 1827 641 661 708 840 Missouri Lincoln
Yellow Creek 3126 1607 1519 561 541 600 688 Missouri Linn
Chillicothe 3978 2115 1863 600 609 1000 1082 Missouri Livingston
Macon 3678 1799 1879 508 578 796 945 Missouri Macon
Hannibal 10125 5177 4948 1414 1573 2434 2784 Missouri Marion
Liberty 3871 1943 1928 623 675 709 940 Missouri Marion
Walker 3492 1783 1709 612 661 627 763 Missouri Moniteau
Jackson 4367 2287 2080 753 710 874 1071 Missouri Monroe
Polk 3427 1832 1595 540 508 824 919 Missouri Nodaway
Mount Sterling 6305 3174 3131 878 1018 1478 1658 Missouri Pettis
Sedalia 4560 2276 2284 579 703 1155 1272 Missouri Pettis
Rolla 4184 2125 2050 713 706 762 911 Missouri Phelps
Calumet 5185 2680 2505 883 876 1007 1199 Missouri Pike
Cuivre 3271 1729 1542 570 569 695 830 Missouri Pike
Louisiana 3639 1762 1877 556 625 711 894 Missouri Pike
Pettis 3943 2092 1851 660 678 878 1013 Missouri Platte
Salt Spring 3526 1835 1691 648 589 680 785 Missouri Randolph
Camden 3347 1725 1622 588 604 676 756 Missouri Ray
Richmond 5581 2904 2677 684 700 1126 1334 Missouri Ray
Arrow Rock 3174 1632 1542 583 552 591 683 Missouri Saline
Jefferson 3002 1522 1480 535 541 575 675 Missouri Saline
Marshall 3701 1901 1800 593 636 749 866 Missouri Saline
Miami 3622 1879 1743 639 636 743 852 Missouri Saline
Jefferson 3297 1701 1596 615 548 590 727 Missouri Scotland
Cuvier 3174 1645 1529 569 515 584 742 Missouri St. Charles
Dardenne 3092 1651 1441 538 533 629 779 Missouri St. Charles
St. Charles 3479 1887 1592 551 557 788 928 Missouri St. Charles
St. Charles 5570 2939 2631 803 799 1349 1574 Missouri St. Charles
Ste. Genevieve 3409 1690 1719 597 622 563 748 Missouri Ste. Genevieve
Bonhomme 6162 3328 2834 989 901 1338 1081 Missouri St. Louis
Carondelet 5387 2933 2454 940 844 1150 1448 Missouri St. Louis
Central 8923 4795 4128 1428 1333 1925 2482 Missouri St. Louis
Maramec 3436 1825 1611 591 561 698 854 Missouri St. Louis
St. Ferdinand 7214 3885 3329 1152 1191 1626 2003 Missouri St. Louis
St. Louis 9203 4794 4409 1396 1441 1938 2326 Missouri St. Louis
St. Louis 310864 161796 149068 46965 46504 71895 83158 Missouri St. Louis
Ozark 3488 1826 1662 594 572 701 750 Missouri Webster
Omaha 16083 9493 6590 1491 1665 6389 6602 Nebraska Douglas
Nebraska 6050 3357 2693 1007 939 1617 1749 Nebraska Otoe
Carson City 3042 2313 729 223 185 1705 1809 Nevada Ormsby
Gold Hill 4311 3139 1172 278 263 2362 2518 Nevada Storey
Virginia 7048 4725 2323 482 572 3482 3766 Nevada Storey
Hamilton 3913 3339 574 175 121 2750 3068 Nevada White Pine
Gilford 3361 1599 1762 361 374 702 1032 New Hampshire Belknap
Keene 5971 2910 3061 691 715 1298 1754 New Hampshire Cheshire
Lebanon 3094 1538 1556 355 395 680 936 New Hampshire Grafton
Manchester 23536 10475 13061 2637 3057 5127 5998 New Hampshire Hillsborough
Nashua 10543 4715 5828 1158 1295 2103 2759 New Hampshire Hillsborough
Concord 12241 6073 6168 1449 1367 2699 3673 New Hampshire Merrimack
Exeter 3437 1574 1863 473 440 582 855 New Hampshire Rockingham
Portsmouth 9211 4236 4975 1124 1135 1731 2479 New Hampshire Rockingham
Dover 9294 4354 4940 1015 1096 2247 2640 New Hampshire Strafford
Rochester 4103 2110 1993 581 515 892 1164 New Hampshire Strafford
Somersworth 4504 1909 2595 539 675 789 1081 New Hampshire Strafford
Claremont 4053 1836 2217 454 501 673 1088 New Hampshire Sullivan
Egg Harbor 3585 1817 1768 583 577 686 865 New Jersey Atlantic
Hackensack 8038 3931 4107 1024 999 1702 2176 New Jersey Bergen
Lodi 3221 1658 1563 503 457 635 837 New Jersey Bergen
New Barbadoes 4929 2424 2505 678 689 988 1352 New Jersey Bergen
Bordentown 6041 2925 3116 916 907 1144 1500 New Jersey Burlington
Burlington 5817 2559 3258 768 929 948 1315 New Jersey Burlington
Cinnaminson 3112 1566 1546 491 484 576 776 New Jersey Burlington
Evesham 3351 1715 1636 488 452 696 902 New Jersey Burlington
Northampton 4018 1785 2233 482 514 729 1015 New Jersey Burlington
Camden 20045 9518 10527 2694 2830 4037 4976 New Jersey Camden
Newton 8437 4077 4360 1262 1275 1595 2000 New Jersey Camden
Gloucester City 3682 1724 1958 599 573 641 814 New Jersey Camden
Middle 3443 1691 1752 483 522 618 885 New Jersey Cape May
Bridgeton 6830 3388 3442 950 957 1396 1703 New Jersey Cumberland
Downe 3385 1725 1660 531 499 666 851 New Jersey Cumberland
Fairfield 3011 1556 1455 477 453 610 845 New Jersey Cumberland
Landis 7079 3651 3428 1139 1108 1411 1828 New Jersey Cumberland
Millville 6101 3045 3056 1040 970 1190 1403 New Jersey Cumberland
Belleville 3644 1772 1872 528 504 645 916 New Jersey Essex
Bloomfield 4580 2211 2369 613 624 920 1207 New Jersey Essex
East Orange 4315 1949 2366 566 605 760 1021 New Jersey Essex
Newark 105059 51344 53715 14935 15013 21080 26463 New Jersey Essex
Orange 9348 4542 4806 1271 1317 2014 2301 New Jersey Essex
Clayton 3674 1920 1754 662 545 686 876 New Jersey Gloucester
Deptford 4663 2300 2363 664 672 906 1269 New Jersey Gloucester
Harrison 3038 1546 1492 509 464 572 733 New Jersey Gloucester
Woolwich 3760 1957 1803 611 540 755 970 New Jersey Gloucester
Bayonne 3834 1917 1917 507 509 865 1033 New Jersey Hudson
Harrison 4129 2070 2059 640 630 810 1004 New Jersey Hudson
Hoboken 20297 10090 10207 2616 2612 4656 5347 New Jersey Hudson
Jersey City 82546 40602 41944 11238 11784 18252 21345 New Jersey Hudson
North Bergen 3032 1621 1411 509 417 627 811 New Jersey Hudson
Union 6737 3475 3262 999 1645 1403 1778 New Jersey Hudson
Union 4640 2379 2261 666 711 967 1236 New Jersey Hudson
West Hoboken 4132 1983 2149 638 647 698 687 New Jersey Hudson
Alexandria 3341 1678 1663 497 444 659 888 New Jersey Hunterdon
Clinton 3134 1581 1553 484 467 652 808 New Jersey Hunterdon
Lebanon 3561 1747 1814 519 604 696 809 New Jersey Hunterdon
Raritan 3654 1766 1888 467 485 683 978 New Jersey Hunterdon
Readington 3070 1571 1499 445 393 577 854 New Jersey Hunterdon
Wes Amwell 4872 2337 2535 652 773 923 1222 New Jersey Hunterdon
Lambertville 3842 1808 2034 508 627 733 947 New Jersey Hunterdon
Hamilton 5417 2754 2663 923 810 987 1318 New Jersey Mercer
Hopewell 4276 2143 2133 667 613 802 1106 New Jersey Mercer
Princeton 3986 2028 1958 582 512 894 973 New Jersey Mercer
Trenton 22874 10928 11946 3284 3385 4392 5629 New Jersey Mercer
Monroe 3253 1653 1600 542 513 586 823 New Jersey Middlesex
New Brunswick 15058 7204 7854 2272 2286 2820 3617 New Jersey Middlesex
Raritan 3460 1719 1741 465 412 753 950 New Jersey Middlesex
South Amboy 4525 2376 2149 623 659 1083 1251 New Jersey Middlesex
South Brunswick 3779 1891 1888 615 557 647 946 New Jersey Middlesex
Woodbridge 3717 1933 1784 533 476 825 1601 New Jersey Middlesex
Freehold 4231 2050 2181 628 627 807 1027 New Jersey Monmouth
Howell 3371 1766 1605 629 503 617 763 New Jersey Monmouth
Middletown 4639 2277 2362 717 747 852 1127 New Jersey Monmouth
Ocean 6189 3043 3146 876 952 1202 1584 New Jersey Monmouth
Raritan 3443 1692 1751 536 529 648 842 New Jersey Monmouth
Shrewsbury 5440 2634 2806 750 778 1015 1006 New Jersey Monmouth
Upper Freehold 3640 1788 1852 552 573 683 802 New Jersey Monmouth
Boonton 3458 1742 1716 549 550 687 858 New Jersey Morris
Chatham 3715 1775 1940 521 529 685 942 New Jersey Morris
Hanover 3623 1779 1844 529 484 643 980 New Jersey Morris
Morris 5674 2618 3056 764 778 1053 1410 New Jersey Morris
Randolph 5111 2736 2375 727 673 1268 1487 New Jersey Morris
Rockaway 6445 3506 2939 935 906 1565 1702 New Jersey Morris
Roxbury 3320 1718 1602 493 521 686 809 New Jersey Morris
Dover 3044 1538 1506 501 473 555 761 New Jersey Ocean
Acquackanonck 4368 2167 2201 551 637 994 1212 New Jersey Passaic
Paterson 33579 16451 17128 4546 4757 7042 8616 New Jersey Passaic
Pilesgrove 3385 1633 1752 488 546 611 847 New Jersey Salem
Salem 4555 2126 2429 634 661 828 1105 New Jersey Salem
Upper Alloway’s Creek 3062 1568 1494 522 466 579 767 New Jersey Salem
Upper Penns Neck 3178 1658 1520 506 491 650 824 New Jersey Salem
Bridgewater 5883 2853 3030 810 836 1119 1513 New Jersey Somerset
Franklin 3912 1954 1958 560 531 752 1018 New Jersey Somerset
Hillsborough 3443 1705 1738 509 471 633 916 New Jersey Somerset
Wantage 3636 1872 1764 478 475 828 1077 New Jersey Sussex
Elizabeth 20832 10042 10790 2780 2998 4337 5243 New Jersey Union
Plainfield 5095 2351 2744 629 673 994 1320 New Jersey Union
Raliway 6258 2959 3299 828 836 1227 1592 New Jersey Union
Phillipsburg 5932 3085 2847 870 846 1404 1597 New Jersey Warren
Santa Fe 4765 2330 2435 652 779 1091 1247 New Mexico Santa Fe
Albany 69422 33604 35818 9486 9881 14190 18056 New York Albany
Bethlehem 6950 3539 3411 1114 962 1320 1772 New York Albany
Coeymans 3077 1553 1524 444 435 579 817 New York Albany
Cohoes 15357 6908 8499 2508 2841 2579 3093 New York Albany
Guilderland 3132 1575 1557 455 438 591 834 New York Albany
New Scotland 3411 1727 1684 508 476 660 909 New York Albany
Watervliet 22609 11335 11274 3438 3329 4438 5756 New York Albany
Green Island 3135 1590 1545 480 474 679 811 New York Albany
West Troy 10693 5195 5498 1559 1570 2088 2628 New York Albany
Wellsville 3781 1956 1825 608 600 735 982 New York Allegany
Binghamton 12692 6117 6575 1505 1683 2818 3503 New York Broome
Colesville 3400 1708 1692 446 439 657 974 New York Broome
Sanford 3249 1604 1645 511 551 568 810 New York Broome
Auburn 17225 8893 8332 2077 2135 4292 5357 New York Cayuga
Chautauqua 3064 1580 1484 362 373 673 957 New York Chautauqua
Dunkirk 6912 3392 3520 1134 1163 1167 1607 New York Chautauqua
Dunkirk 5231 2598 2633 889 882 896 1219 New York Chautauqua
Ellicott 6679 3313 3366 917 931 1491 1843 New York Chautauqua
Jamestown 5336 2612 2724 699 754 1163 1469 New York Chautauqua
Hanover 4037 2044 1993 572 516 764 1138 New York Chautauqua
Harmony 3416 1674 1742 402 492 652 927 New York Chautauqua
Pomfret 4306 2044 2262 576 592 743 1141 New York Chautauqua
Westfield 3645 1762 1883 508 504 665 981 New York Chautauqua
Elmira 15863 7741 8122 2179 2239 3306 4184 New York Chemung
Greene 3537 1737 1800 446 486 643 1010 New York Chenango
Norwich 5601 2808 2793 665 719 1277 1702 New York Chenango
Norwich 4279 2149 2130 506 536 993 1308 New York Chenango
Oxford 3278 1636 1642 337 312 736 1033 New York Chenango
Blackbrook 3561 1859 1702 659 638 634 766 New York Clinton
Champlain 5080 2528 2552 860 781 828 1179 New York Clinton
Chazy 3206 1571 1635 530 494 506 761 New York Clinton
Ellenburgh 3042 1558 1484 508 500 525 699 New York Clinton
Mooers 4634 2314 2320 815 776 720 1049 New York Clinton
Plattsburgh 8414 4106 4308 1406 1353 1524 1996 New York Clinton
Plattsburgh 5139 2462 2677 883 801 953 1190 New York Clinton
Saranac 3802 1950 1852 685 667 633 846 New York Clinton
Chatham 4372 2168 2204 544 551 828 1241 New York Columbia
Claverack 3671 1787 1884 486 499 716 984 New York Columbia
Hudson 8615 3968 4647 1142 1218 1493 2109 New York Columbia
Kinderhook 4055 1869 2186 531 545 721 1030 New York Columbia
Cortlandville 6082 2920 3162 697 776 1210 1742 New York Cortland
Cortland 3066 1431 1635 301 399 649 886 New York Cortland
Homer 3813 1860 1953 487 460 712 1072 New York Cortland
Franklin 3283 1597 1686 444 436 610 910 New York Delaware
Hancock 3069 1619 1450 511 466 615 826 New York Delaware
Middletown 3035 1523 1512 412 447 607 824 New York Delaware
Tompkins 4046 2109 1937 618 531 763 1081 New York Delaware
Walton 3216 1650 1566 445 425 649 918 New York Delaware
Fishkill 11752 5837 5915 1635 1606 2495 3128 New York Dutchess
Poughkeopsie 4009 1792 2217 454 683 779 1043 New York Dutchess
Poughkeepsie 20080 9496 10584 2776 2916 3908 4996 New York Dutchess
Red Hook 4350 2210 2140 688 647 817 1071 New York Dutchess
Rhinebeck 3719 1806 1913 502 496 667 999 New York Dutchess
Amberst 4555 2310 2245 832 775 667 1067 New York Erie
Buffalo 117714 58712 59002 18208 18482 23127 29051 New York Erie
Clarence 3147 1590 1557 520 490 516 778 New York Erie
Concord 3171 1579 1592 444 448 580 843 New York Erie
Lancaster 4336 2159 2177 737 779 600 1000 New York Erie
Newstead 3380 1715 1665 522 551 587 877 New York Erie
Tonawanda 3039 1490 1549 461 554 531 711 New York Erie
West Seneca 3196 1692 1504 696 550 447 727 New York Erie
Moriah 4683 2452 2231 714 733 1076 1256 New York Essex
Malone 7186 3551 3635 1156 1091 1255 1680 New York Franklin
Johnstown 12273 5896 6377 1638 1682 2511 3217 New York Fulton
Gloversville 4518 2053 2465 503 581 1001 1194 New York Fulton
Johnstown 3282 1581 1701 450 449 674 843 New York Fulton
Batavia 6485 3140 3345 975 966 1106 1674 New York Genesee
Batavia 3893 1817 2073 546 547 692 998 New York Genesee
Le Roy 4627 2254 2373 631 647 849 1225 New York Genesee
Catskill 7677 3759 3925 1059 1002 1537 2010 New York Greene
Catskill 3791 1814 1977 476 484 797 1021 New York Greene
Coxsackie 3829 1839 1990 495 570 740 1032 New York Greene
Frankfort 3065 1529 1536 441 414 568 822 New York Herkimer
German Flats 5718 3012 2706 646 648 1483 1846 New York Herkimer
Little Falls 5612 2700 2912 729 758 1167 1527 New York Herkimer
Adams 3348 1587 1761 382 403 586 947 New York Jefferson
Alexandria 3087 1530 1557 466 479 514 782 New York Jefferson
Antwerp 3310 1700 1610 440 452 720 938 New York Jefferson
Brownville 3219 1588 1631 455 450 606 870 New York Jefferson
Cape Vincent 3342 1679 1663 413 539 599 820 New York Jefferson
Clayton 4082 2047 2035 652 626 738 1025 New York Jefferson
Ellisburgh 4822 2361 2461 599 613 904 1330 New York Jefferson
Watertown 9336 4483 4853 1205 1257 1963 2489 New York Jefferson
Wilna 4060 2010 2050 583 591 789 1070 New York Jefferson
Brooklyn 396099 190028 206071 54555 56902 80742 98921 New York Kings
Flatbush 6309 3044 3265 718 572 1234 1798 New York Kings
New Lots 9800 4963 4837 1528 1447 1909 2502 New York Kings
New Utrecht 3296 1641 1655 383 454 794 979 New York Kings
Avon 3038 1541 1497 440 382 613 822 New York Livingston
Geneseo 3032 1497 1535 449 435 561 780 New York Livingston
Mount Morris 3877 1904 1973 538 550 712 1025 New York Livingston
North Dansville 4015 1873 2142 525 638 690 988 New York Livingston
Dansville 3387 1506 1821 437 551 576 831 New York Livingston
Brookfield 3565 1791 1774 446 430 676 1055 New York Madison
Cazenovia 4265 2108 2157 567 515 816 1219 New York Madison
Eaton 3690 1842 1848 463 436 734 1086 New York Madison
Hamilton 3687 1791 1896 363 412 776 1128 New York Madison
Lenox 9816 4980 4836 1302 1316 2123 2889 New York Madison
Oneida 3262 1616 1646 457 460 684 879 New York Madison
Sullivan 4921 2458 2463 718 720 932 1333 New York Madison
Brighton 4304 2326 1978 623 574 916 1294 New York Monroe
Gates 3541 1709 1832 572 640 556 809 New York Monroe
Greece 4314 2193 2121 670 640 779 1127 New York Monroe
Ironduquoit 3990 1980 2010 730 724 594 880 New York Monroe
Perrinton 3261 1649 1612 429 447 650 940 New York Monroe
Rochester 62386 30230 32156 9330 9397 11861 15294 New York Monroe
Sweden 4558 2219 2339 634 620 879 1201 New York Monroe
Amsterdam 7706 3755 3951 990 1122 1632 2084 New York Montgomery
Amsterdam 5426 2598 2828 667 784 1195 1446 New York Montgomery
Canajoharie 4256 2131 2125 611 633 821 1130 New York Montgomery
Florida 3002 1556 1446 409 393 645 873 New York Montgomery
Minden 4600 2294 2306 644 598 964 1264 New York Montgomery
Mohawk 3015 1506 1509 452 430 697 828 New York Montgomery
New York 942292 457117 485175 122626 127727 213937 249990 New York New York
Hartland 3226 1617 1609 463 486 576 870 New York Niagara
Lockport 3032 1554 1478 457 441 537 827 New York Niagara
Lockport 12426 5880 6546 1688 1826 2388 3199 New York Niagara
Newfane 3097 1558 1539 422 456 599 809 New York Niagara
Niagara 6832 3315 3517 1145 1172 1159 1530 New York Niagara
Niagara Falls 3006 1407 1599 451 471 518 688 New York Niagara
Royalton 4726 2379 2347 660 662 871 1770 New York Niagara
Wheatfield 3406 1723 1683 583 593 537 799 New York Niagara
Boonville 4106 2082 2024 575 584 810 1142 New York Oneida
Camden 3687 1815 1872 502 510 703 1032 New York Oneida
Kirkland 4912 2433 2479 744 743 934 1256 New York Oneida
New Hartford 4037 1849 2188 548 646 718 936 New York Oneida
Paris 3575 1767 1808 483 457 654 981 New York Oneida
Rome 11000 5460 5540 1463 1557 2146 3003 New York Oneida
Trenton 3156 1509 1647 369 391 562 903 New York Oneida
Utica 28804 13578 15226 3755 4004 5654 7381 New York Oneida
Verona 5757 2917 2840 837 848 1057 1551 New York Oneida
Vienna 3180 1659 1521 471 427 593 880 New York Oneida
Whitestown 4339 2068 2271 595 599 803 1097 New York Oneida
Clay 3156 1633 1523 493 437 590 871 New York Onondaga
De Witt 3105 1659 1446 459 422 667 906 New York Onondaga
Elbridge 3796 1878 1918 543 535 705 996 New York Onondaga
Geddes 4505 2270 2235 691 691 907 1138 New York Onondaga
Geddes 3629 1823 1806 562 553 723 911 New York Onondaga
Lysander 4944 2502 2442 711 681 1021 1360 New York Onondaga
Manlius 5833 2914 2919 904 806 1035 1546 New York Onondaga
Onondaga 5530 2800 2730 770 728 1008 1589 New York Onondaga
Pompey 3314 1639 1675 550 432 584 931 New York Onondaga
Skancateles 4524 2194 2330 603 610 863 1212 New York Onondaga
Syracuse 43051 21192 21859 5888 6191 9157 11468 New York Onondaga
Van Buren 3038 1551 1487 398 402 625 859 New York Onondaga
Canandaigua 7274 3500 3774 991 993 1336 1927 New York Ontario
Canandaigua 4862 2260 2602 626 659 893 1269 New York Ontario
Manchester 3546 1697 1849 447 510 652 965 New York Ontario
Phelps 5130 2545 2585 686 695 985 1467 New York Ontario
Seneca 9188 4527 4661 1212 1136 1608 2501 New York Ontario
Geneva 5521 2638 2883 724 692 901 1439 New York Ontario
Cornwall 5989 3062 2927 933 850 1272 1644 New York Orange
Deerpark 9387 4932 4455 1359 1315 2277 2621 New York Orange
Port Jervis 6377 3347 3030 882 865 1629 1805 New York Orange
Goshen 3903 1905 1998 460 520 785 1091 New York Orange
Monroe 4666 2376 2290 723 761 918 1191 New York Orange
Montgomery 4536 2260 2276 595 541 938 1295 New York Orange
Newburgh 3541 1764 1777 531 476 622 920 New York Orange
Newburgh 17014 8088 8926 2256 2325 3411 4247 New York Orange
Wallkill 9477 4692 4785 1256 1287 1970 2619 New York Orange
Middletown 6049 2949 3100 776 818 1291 1648 New York Orange
Warwick 5736 2866 2870 837 815 1095 1492 New York Orange
Barre 6756 3254 3502 899 906 1255 1845 New York Orleans
Albion 3322 1548 1774 414 458 585 864 New York Orleans
Ridgeway 5096 2520 2576 692 732 974 1384 New York Orleans
Shelby 3366 1683 1683 499 491 616 884 New York Orleans
Constantia 3437 1754 1683 542 514 645 892 New York Oswego
Granby 3972 2025 1947 634 568 688 1032 New York Oswego
Hannibal 3234 1619 1615 460 439 559 880 New York Oswego
Hastings 3058 1557 1501 431 436 598 856 New York Oswego
Mexico 3802 1785 2017 432 527 689 1088 New York Oswego
Oswego 3043 1508 1535 462 460 513 786 New York Oswego
Oswego 20910 10222 10688 3279 3445 3965 5002 New York Oswego
Richland 3975 1976 1999 547 529 756 1119 New York Oswego
Schroeppel 3987 2054 1933 583 533 848 1102 New York Oswego
Scriba 3065 1537 1598 466 429 548 829 New York Oswego
Volney 6565 3184 3381 901 958 1222 1776 New York Oswego
Fulton 3507 1651 1856 456 526 652 919 New York Oswego
Otsego 4590 2249 2341 537 532 971 1323 New York Otsego
Phillipstown 5117 2506 2611 722 760 1027 1362 New York Putnam
Cold Spring 3086 1486 1600 430 439 617 812 New York Putnam
Flushing 14650 7354 7296 2143 2041 3071 3936 New York Queens
College Point 3652 1838 1814 505 546 685 908 New York Queens
Flushing 6223 2950 3273 946 886 1145 1506 New York Queens
Hempstead 13999 6828 7171 2106 2131 2375 3512 New York Queens
Jamaica 7745 3889 3856 1065 1059 1550 2130 New York Queens
Jamaica 3791 1831 1960 517 502 710 987 New York Queens
Newtown 20274 10072 10202 2933 3048 4071 5269 New York Queens
Astoria 5204 2467 2737 676 783 1027 1321 New York Queens
Long Island City 3876 1940 1927 570 576 849 999 New York Queens
North Hempstead 6540 3316 3224 866 844 1438 1868 New York Queens
Oyster Bay 10595 5258 5337 1515 1460 1944 2844 New York Queens
Brunswick 3128 1623 1505 467 374 633 907 New York Rensselaer
Greenbush 6202 3144 3058 913 938 1259 1657 New York Rensselaer
Hoosick 5728 2887 2841 785 781 1247 1458 New York Rensselaer
Lansingburgh 6804 3201 3603 890 983 1243 1705 New York Rensselaer
Lansingburgh 6372 2970 3432 827 939 1146 1588 New York Rensselaer
North Greenbush 3058 1517 1541 429 471 604 785 New York Rensselaer
Pittstown 4093 2030 2063 559 551 765 1124 New York Rensselaer
Schaghticoke 3125 1564 1561 463 447 617 854 New York Rensselaer
Schodack 4442 2278 2164 611 597 911 1271 New York Rensselaer
Troy 46465 22366 24099 6533 6615 9561 11883 New York Rensselaer
Castleton 9504 4725 4779 1211 1268 1850 2672 New York Richmond
New Brighton 7495 3822 3673 980 992 1442 2160 New York Richmond
Middletown 7589 3699 3890 1066 1059 1451 1916 New York Richmond
Northfield 5949 2931 3018 843 871 1125 1541 New York Richmond
Port Richmond 3028 1473 1555 416 454 598 766 New York Richmond
Southfield 5082 2411 2671 748 782 829 1204 New York Richmond
Westfield 4905 2398 2507 629 692 963 1337 New York Richmond
Clarkstown 4137 2082 2055 649 616 704 1078 New York Rockland
Haverstraw 6412 3452 2960 969 930 1600 1885 New York Rockland
Warren 3469 1790 1679 510 513 795 976 New York Rockland
Orangetown 6810 3237 3573 908 979 1234 1760 New York Rockland
Nyack 3438 1641 1797 439 476 652 906 New York Rockland
Ramapo 4649 2266 2383 666 701 811 1206 New York Rockland
Stony Point 3205 1761 1444 476 453 772 905 New York Rockland
Halfmoon 3093 1550 1543 421 411 593 841 New York Saratoga
Milton 4946 2370 2576 678 671 855 1208 New York Saratoga
Saratoga 4052 1952 2100 549 563 748 1081 New York Saratoga
Saratoga Springs 8537 3960 4577 1028 1132 1556 2234 New York Saratoga
Saratoga Springs 7516 3436 4080 870 992 1373 1957 New York Saratoga
Stillwater 3401 1680 1721 448 485 652 906 New York Saratoga
Waterford 3631 1745 1886 503 492 692 936 New York Saratoga
Waterford 3071 1451 1620 411 412 592 706 New York Saratoga
Duanesburgh 3042 1478 1564 431 433 508 806 New York Schenectady
Schenectady 11026 5280 5746 1386 1569 2151 2857 New York Schenectady
Middleburgh 3180 1568 1612 471 501 584 799 New York Schoharie
Schoharie 3207 1602 1605 458 455 612 829 New York Schoharie
Dix 4282 2082 2200 534 540 861 1106 New York Schuyler
Hector 4905 2420 2485 637 612 950 1414 New York Schuyler
Fayette 3364 1710 1654 447 413 683 965 New York Seneca
Seneca Falls 6860 3356 3504 961 984 1328 1889 New York Seneca
Waterloo 4469 2120 2349 678 647 753 1097 New York Seneca
Waterloo 4086 1921 2165 614 593 688 998 New York Seneca
Bath 6236 3067 3169 834 865 1239 1681 New York Steuben
Corning 6502 3243 3257 1030 1025 1172 1627 New York Steuben
Corning 4018 2027 1991 661 631 731 974 New York Steuben
Hornellsville 5837 2929 2908 776 828 1309 1630 New York Steuben
Hornellsville 4552 2260 2292 566 639 1079 1293 New York Steuben
Brasher 3342 1660 1682 603 577 504 709 New York St. Lawrence
Canton 6014 2919 3095 862 897 1083 1517 New York St. Lawrence
De Kalb 3116 1572 1544 482 590 565 765 New York St. Lawrence
Gouverneur 3539 1782 1757 486 491 699 959 New York St. Lawrence
Lisbon 4475 2237 2238 740 663 747 1128 New York St. Lawrence
Ogilensburg 10076 4927 5149 1541 1577 1936 2383 New York St. Lawrence
Oswegatchie 3018 1482 1536 445 467 545 768 New York St. Lawrence
Potsdam 7774 3817 3957 1055 1121 1518 1977 New York St. Lawrence
Stockholm 3819 1882 1937 619 615 643 924 New York St. Lawrence
Brookhaven 10159 5026 5133 1480 1472 1759 2689 New York Suffolk
Huntington 10704 5451 5253 1500 1415 2177 3038 New York Suffolk
Islip 4597 2285 2312 702 681 807 1192 New York Suffolk
Riverhead 3461 1713 1748 494 496 628 951 New York Suffolk
Southampton 6135 2968 3167 875 828 1020 1614 New York Suffolk
Southold 6715 3291 3424 907 914 1232 1833 New York Suffolk
Fallsburgh 3206 1662 1544 536 521 594 844 New York Sullivam
Liberty 3389 1705 1684 584 572 508 809 New York Sullivam
Mamakating 4866 2648 2218 735 651 1119 1460 New York Sullivam
Thompson 3514 1769 1745 544 513 631 918 New York Sullivam
Barton 5087 2567 2520 648 695 1087 1472 New York Tioga
Candor 4250 2119 2131 580 532 799 1186 New York Tioga
Owego 9442 4701 4741 1246 1204 1912 2675 New York Tioga
Owego 4756 2263 2493 592 612 987 1333 New York Tioga
Tioga 3272 1648 1642 455 454 645 888 New York Tioga
Dryden 4818 2428 2390 601 501 958 1393 New York Tompkins
Groton 3512 1720 1792 437 455 704 1017 New York Tompkins
Ithaca 10107 5088 5019 1166 1179 2536 2900 New York Tompkins
Ithaca 8462 4231 4231 951 995 2167 2409 New York Tompkins
Ulysses 3271 1585 1686 420 431 585 919 New York Tompkins
Esopus 4557 2308 2249 753 753 798 1130 New York Ulster
Kingston 21943 10997 10946 3372 3328 4344 5457 New York Ulster
Kingston 6315 3036 3279 868 871 1250 1595 New York Ulster
Rondout 10114 5129 4985 1604 1568 2041 2480 New York Ulster
Marbletown 4223 2130 2093 667 643 783 1053 New York Ulster
Olivo 3083 1587 1496 509 484 568 798 New York Ulster
Rochester 4088 2011 2077 712 722 739 954 New York Ulster
Rosendale 3625 1921 1704 561 562 763 980 New York Ulster
Saugerties 10455 5283 5172 1625 1611 2008 2682 New York Ulster
Wawarsing 8151 4029 4122 1350 1446 1597 1957 New York Ulster
Queensbury 8387 4111 4276 1245 1338 1596 2118 New York Warren
Easton 3072 1577 1495 448 390 557 878 New York Washington
Fort Ann 3329 1695 1641 465 480 663 926 New York Washington
Fort Edward 5125 2663 2462 746 722 1157 1385 New York Washington
Fort Edward 3492 1798 1694 498 504 812 932 New York Washington
Granville 4003 1989 2014 510 568 798 1002 New York Washington
Groenwich 4030 1999 2031 547 516 747 1116 New York Washington
Kingsbury 4277 2127 2150 613 651 829 1120 New York Washington
Salem 3556 1811 1745 522 488 691 972 New York Washington
Whitehall 5564 2856 2708 794 776 1135 1470 New York Washington
Whitchall 4322 2203 2119 594 592 896 1183 New York Washington
Arcadia 5271 2572 2699 694 705 940 1459 New York Wayne
Galen 5706 2850 2856 812 848 1149 1504 New York Wayne
Lyons 5115 2510 2605 746 699 926 1333 New York Wayne
Palnyra 4188 1992 2196 515 584 760 1123 New York Wayne
Sodns 4631 2317 2314 650 635 839 1309 New York Wayne
Wolcott 3223 1631 1592 471 460 623 800 New York Wayne
Bedford 3697 1779 1918 481 522 666 1014 New York Westchester
Cortlandt 11694 6033 5661 1655 1620 2631 3337 New York Westchester
East Chester 7491 3687 3813 1109 1152 1330 1907 New York Westchester
Greenburgh 10790 5152 5638 1430 1500 2153 2800 New York Westchester
Morrisania 19609 9631 9978 2936 3141 3829 4887 New York Westchester
Mount Pleasant 5210 2642 2568 797 699 906 1427 New York Westchester
New Rochelle 3915 1829 2086 516 570 687 1016 New York Westchester
Ossining 7798 4340 3458 990 872 2300 2648 New York Westchester
Sing Sing 4696 2840 1856 524 475 1726 1874 New York Westchester
Rye 7150 3465 3685 983 1054 1472 1867 New York Westchester
Westchester 6015 3381 2634 1466 934 1172 1463 New York Westchester
West Farms 9372 4659 4713 1469 1340 1856 2383 New York Westchester
Yonkers 18357 8779 9578 2583 2677 3693 4548 New York Westchester
Yonkers 12733 6100 6633 1891 1823 2478 3045 New York Westchester
Warsaw 3143 1556 1587 428 396 611 854 New York Wyoming
Milo 4779 2302 2477 549 566 957 1366 New York Yates
Penn Yan 3488 1661 1827 394 395 696 1003 New York Yates
Washington, No.1 3304 1583 1721 529 477 561 767 North Carolina Beaufort
Windsor, No. 1 3732 1797 1935 620 588 634 786 North Carolina Bertie
Edenton or Lower, No.1 3664 1756 1908 559 573 627 847 North Carolina Chowan
New Berne 5849 2533 3316 745 831 1080 1364 North Carolina Craven
Fayetteville 4660 2125 2535 701 741 739 968 North Carolina Cumberland
Tarboro, No. 1 3102 1547 1555 409 459 733 806 North Carolina Edgecombe
Dallas, No. 2 4006 1875 2131 668 666 625 712 North Carolina Gaston
Brassfield’s No. 11 3015 1434 1581 533 510 451 588 North Carolina Granville
Henderson, No. 6 3033 1464 1569 507 478 488 632 North Carolina Granville
Kinston, No. 1 4604 2195 2409 721 704 809 964 North Carolina Lenoir
Hamilton, No. 3 3957 2040 1917 683 610 763 903 North Carolina Martin
Williamston, No. 2 3160 1507 1653 535 499 533 666 North Carolina Martin
Charlotte 4473 2059 2414 578 742 908 1052 North Carolina Mechlenburg
Wilmington 13446 6146 7300 1620 1939 2750 3308 North Carolina New Hanover
Rich Square, No. 10 3133 1564 1569 561 518 555 669 North Carolina Northampton
Hillsboro, No. 1 3624 1637 1987 592 624 487 709 North Carolina Orange
California, No. 2 3626 1838 1788 635 508 695 757 North Carolina Pitt
Greenville, No. 1 3838 1856 1982 615 601 650 801 North Carolina Pitt
Mayo 3539 1717 1822 615 631 552 674 North Carolina Rockingham
DSalisbury, No. 1 3327 1528 1799 523 561 562 714 North Carolina Rowan
Raliegh 7790 3625 4165 1113 1178 1501 1758 North Carolina Wake
Wake Forest, No. 5 3135 1607 1528 519 455 617 673 North Carolina Wake
Wilson, No. 1 3170 1506 1664 506 544 569 639 North Carolina Wilson
Ottawa 4662 2274 2388 693 741 907 1106 Ohio Allen
Lima 4500 2195 2305 665 721 879 1067 Ohio Allen
Montgomery 4029 2004 2025 656 651 739 954 Ohio Ashland
Ashtabula 3394 1691 1703 489 499 610 859 Ohio Ashtabula
Conneaut 3010 1440 1564 391 406 570 840 Ohio Ashtabula
Athens 3277 1647 1630 548 509 642 791 Ohio Athens
Duchonquet 3959 2022 1937 643 639 754 919 Ohio Auglaize
Pease 5211 2554 2657 817 842 932 1213 Ohio Belmont
Pultney 6319 3193 3126 944 1009 1289 1509 Ohio Belmont
Bellaire 4033 2039 1994 565 649 880 1042 Ohio Belmont
Richland 4170 2058 2112 664 648 704 998 Ohio Belmont
Warren 4099 1990 2109 634 658 728 962 Ohio Belmont
Huntington 3020 1495 1525 521 526 504 650 Ohio Brown
Perry 3016 1485 1531 559 580 458 636 Ohio Brown
Union 5399 2651 2748 858 886 923 1225 Ohio Brown
Hamilton 11081 5401 5620 1751 1787 2075 2649 Ohio Butler
Lemon 5242 2582 2660 808 856 970 1281 Ohio Butler
Middletown 3046 1476 1570 479 521 523 714 Ohio Butler
Oxford 3959 1838 2121 568 686 668 885 Ohio Butler
Urbana 4276 2046 2230 628 693 778 1024 Ohio Champaign
Bethel 3086 1544 1542 491 481 563 740 Ohio Clark
Springfield 12652 6357 6295 1742 1891 2852 3414 Ohio Clark
Batavia 3334 1643 1691 496 532 598 803 Ohio Clermont
Franklin 3298 1641 1657 534 508 601 788 Ohio Clermont
Miami 3491 1750 1741 581 524 651 843 Ohio Clermont
Ohio 3381 1626 1755 547 586 551 784 Ohio Clermont
Union 4227 2100 2127 626 647 847 1081 Ohio Clinton
Perry 4388 2107 2281 594 631 884 1112 Ohio Columbiana
Salem 3700 1771 1929 490 522 758 945 Ohio Columbiana
Salem 3199 1621 1587 486 486 623 772 Ohio Columbiana
Yellow Creek 3088 1490 1598 440 450 568 757 Ohio Columbiana
Bucyrus 4184 2068 2116 469 718 772 993 Ohio Crawford
Bucyrus 3066 1498 1568 467 504 557 736 Ohio Crawford
Jackson 4021 2016 2005 647 666 747 941 Ohio Crawford
Polk 4369 2215 2154 699 695 859 1076 Ohio Crawford
Galion 3523 1790 1733 553 547 712 886 Ohio Crawford
Brooklyn 3712 1890 1822 541 557 706 984 Ohio Cuyahoga
Cleveland 92829 46770 46059 12955 13603 20501 24438 Ohio Cuyahoga
East Cleveland 5050 2486 2564 695 749 951 1293 Ohio Cuyahoga
Middleburg 3662 1911 1751 570 555 728 953 Ohio Cuyahoga
Newburgh 6227 3229 2998 911 838 1341 1675 Ohio Cuyahoga
Greenville 5688 2893 2795 933 912 1070 1379 Ohio Darke
Defiance 3615 1818 1797 572 553 690 831 Ohio Defiance
Delaware 6861 3381 3480 1026 1063 1407 1694 Ohio Delaware
Delaware 5641 2760 2881 817 857 1176 1401 Ohio Delaware
Sandusky 13000 6536 6464 2094 2170 2256 3084 Ohio Erie
Berne 3056 1565 1491 554 496 505 669 Ohio Fairfield
Lancaster 4725 2239 2486 661 717 905 1160 Ohio Fairfield
Liberty 3000 1536 1464 506 460 568 709 Ohio Fairfield
Union 4471 2292 2179 700 689 957 1137 Ohio Fayette
Columbus 31274 15763 15511 4477 4704 7073 8293 Ohio Franklin
Madison 3440 1770 1670 557 537 722 820 Ohio Franklin
Clinton 3235 1630 1605 514 507 658 799 Ohio Fulton
Gallipolis 3711 1831 1880 567 553 767 911 Ohio Gallia
Xenia 6377 3015 3362 1027 1081 1103 1494 Ohio Greene
Cambridge 3624 1765 1859 597 592 599 806 Ohio Guernsey
Cincinnati 216239 106445 109794 31665 32813 44315 53814 Ohio Hamilton
Colerain 3689 1876 1813 665 671 562 868 Ohio Hamilton
Columbia 3184 1603 1581 495 507 571 770 Ohio Hamilton
Green 4356 2217 2139 789 728 700 1013 Ohio Hamilton
Mill Creek 3291 1624 1667 453 471 688 930 Ohio Hamilton
Springfield 6548 3195 3353 964 1031 1088 1680 Ohio Hamilton
Sycaniore 5460 2672 2788 822 950 955 1324 Ohio Hamilton
Findlay 4073 1971 2102 641 646 758 973 Ohio Hancock
Findlay 3315 1596 1719 507 521 628 799 Ohio Hancock
Pleasant 4002 2035 1967 657 656 806 971 Ohio Hardin
Cadiz 3063 1474 1589 415 427 573 735 Ohio Harrison
Napoleon 3334 1725 1609 520 519 677 843 Ohio Henry
Liberty 5189 2532 2657 875 873 904 1196 Ohio Highland
Madison 3261 1581 1680 511 671 563 758 Ohio Highland
Falls 3760 1871 1889 618 654 704 843 Ohio Hocking
Norwalk 5752 2833 2919 837 792 1075 1476 Ohio Huron
Norwalk 4498 2190 2308 653 625 845 1127 Ohio Huron
Jefferson 3002 1565 1437 409 476 593 703 Ohio Jackson
Lick 3746 1921 1825 589 580 761 885 Ohio Jackson
Steubenville 8107 3772 4335 1119 1297 1516 1899 Ohio Jefferson
Mount Vernon 4876 2347 2529 586 672 1090 1309 Ohio Knox
Painesville 4995 2328 2667 615 747 917 1282 Ohio Lake
Painesville 3728 1710 2018 462 566 681 933 Ohio Lake
Elizabeth 3357 1759 1598 656 584 576 711 Ohio Lawrence
Ironton 5689 2857 2829 942 971 1242 1338 Ohio Lawrence
Newark 6698 3170 3528 889 1045 1349 1668 Ohio Licking
Lake 3753 1840 1913 596 604 700 894 Ohio Logan
Bellefontaine 3182 1549 1633 492 522 615 763 Ohio Logan
Elyria 4076 1990 2086 592 618 800 1067 Ohio Lorain
Elyria 3038 1459 1579 410 448 611 802 Ohio Lorain
Russia 4207 2029 2178 572 611 875 1062 Ohio Lorain
Toledo 31584 15918 15666 4465 4778 7241 8349 Ohio Lucas
Union 3109 1502 1607 450 524 581 745 Ohio Madison
Youngstown 8075 4055 4020 1092 1224 1815 2020 Ohio Mahoning
Marion 3486 1754 1732 549 552 687 807 Ohio Marion
Pomeroy 5824 2968 2856 1025 1003 1042 1265 Ohio Meigs
Salisbury 4902 2436 2466 809 847 801 1126 Ohio Meigs
Sutton 4369 2210 2159 787 773 783 948 Ohio Meigs
Concord 4701 2299 2402 743 743 886 1130 Ohio Miami
Troy 3005 1448 1557 442 400 568 754 Ohio Miami
Newberry 3565 1746 1819 578 599 622 814 Ohio Miami
Piqua 5967 2951 3016 869 888 1130 1484 Ohio Miami
Union 3291 1651 1640 592 558 564 713 Ohio Miami
Dayton 30473 15038 15435 4531 4688 6175 7547 Ohio Montgomery
German 3197 1613 1584 491 472 628 814 Ohio Montgomery
Jefferson 3350 2239 1111 363 348 1206 1630 Ohio Montgomery
Miami 4418 2290 2128 726 687 821 1037 Ohio Montgomery
Falls 3361 1651 1710 649 508 572 767 Ohio Muskingum
Springfield 4022 1875 2147 636 618 661 899 Ohio Muskingum
Zanesville 10011 4794 5217 1500 1623 1810 2343 Ohio Muskingum
Reading 3334 1557 1777 524 563 518 735 Ohio Perry
Circleville 5407 2593 2814 752 852 1046 1331 Ohio Pickaway
Franklin 3037 1553 1484 381 397 702 886 Ohio Portage
Ravenna 3423 1629 1794 404 477 696 956 Ohio Portage
Washington 3414 1672 1742 512 546 646 842 Ohio Preble
Mansfield 8029 4033 3996 1052 1194 1859 2200 Ohio Richland
Chillicothe 8920 4276 4644 1359 1443 1647 2120 Ohio Ross
Fremont 5455 2692 2763 876 910 1047 1343 Ohio Sandusky
Green Creek 3666 1799 1867 538 597 692 929 Ohio Sandusky
Portsmouth 10592 5272 5320 1604 1674 2252 2601 Ohio Scioto
Loudon 3133 1592 1541 525 491 596 722 Ohio Seneca
Tiffin 5648 2676 2972 800 945 977 1299 Ohio Seneca
Clinton 3591 1731 1860 655 623 640 831 Ohio Shelby
Canton 8660 4376 4284 1139 1181 1974 2264 Ohio Stark
Lawrence 3366 1719 1647 542 534 665 811 Ohio Stark
Lexington 5700 2879 2821 830 847 1229 1421 Ohio Stark
Alliance 4063 2027 2036 561 602 884 1117 Ohio Stark
Massillon 5185 2613 2572 751 763 1085 1311 Ohio Stark
Akron 10006 5070 4936 1220 1332 2444 2819 Ohio Summit
Hubbard 4588 2454 2134 734 706 970 1151 Ohio Trumbull
Warren 3457 1704 1753 466 428 706 876 Ohio Trumbull
Weathersfield 5184 2738 2446 757 765 1167 1377 Ohio Trumbull
Dover 3515 1739 1776 580 594 609 799 Ohio Tuscarawas
Goshen 4650 2303 2347 735 760 858 1098 Ohio Tuscarawas
New Philadelphia 3143 1541 1602 487 510 587 730 Ohio Tuscarawas
Mill 3436 1802 1634 456 480 884 932 Ohio Tuscarawas
Pleasant 3683 1834 1849 591 623 717 879 Ohio Van Wert
Franklin 3012 1493 1519 440 482 572 750 Ohio Warren
Turtle Creek 5650 2843 2807 779 824 1217 1519 Ohio Warren
Marietta 5218 2547 2671 781 800 973 1220 Ohio Washington
Wooster 5419 2653 2766 767 770 1113 1385 Ohio Wayne
Pulaski 3547 1819 1728 573 524 730 911 Ohio Williams
Perrysburg 4100 2106 1994 686 653 727 966 Ohio Wood
Crane 3876 1922 1954 623 642 730 872 Ohio Wyandot
Portland 8293 4920 3373 1077 1041 2781 3080 Oregon Multnomah
Gettsburgh (borough) 3074 1554 1520 406 469 646 746 Pennsylvania Adams
Allegheny 53180 26151 27029 7833 8164 10743 12799 Pennsylvania Allegheny
Baldwin 3104 1649 1455 515 471 629 772 Pennsylvania Allegheny
Lower St. Clair 5322 2765 2557 916 871 960 1182 Pennsylvania Allegheny
Birmingham (borough) 8603 4439 4164 1375 1371 1876 2101 Pennsylvania Allegheny
East Birmingham (borough) 9488 4884 4604 1482 1456 2029 2263 Pennsylvania Allegheny
South Pittsburgh (borough) 3095 1583 1512 453 502 709 797 Pennsylvania Allegheny
McClure 3816 1996 1820 656 564 799 911 Pennsylvania Allegheny
Mifflin 5058 2634 2424 824 838 996 1215 Pennsylvania Allegheny
Pittsburgh 86076 43722 42354 12510 12744 19356 22398 Pennsylvania Allegheny
Wilkins 3455 1747 1708 550 542 644 831 Pennsylvania Allegheny
Brady’s Bend 3619 1927 1692 662 580 693 832 Pennsylvania Armstrong
Perry 4078 2388 1690 506 468 1373 1379 Pennsylvania Armstrong
Beaver Falls (borough) 3112 1600 1512 459 443 703 802 Pennsylvania Beaver
New Brighton (borough) 4037 1982 2055 680 592 716 865 Pennsylvania Beaver
Reading 33930 16525 17405 4921 5173 6532 8163 Pennsylvania Berks
Altoona 10610 5271 5339 1531 1666 2275 2609 Pennsylvania Blair
Bristol (borough) 3269 1525 1744 445 494 569 816 Pennsylvania Bucks
Rockhill 3363 1702 1661 519 492 575 858 Pennsylvania Bucks
Johnstown (borough) 6028 3011 3017 943 927 1134 1367 Pennsylvania Cambria
Banks 3982 2125 1857 671 700 857 1035 Pennsylvania Carbon
Mauch Chunk 5210 2737 2473 868 852 1090 1318 Pennsylvania Carbon
Mauch Chunk (borough) 3841 1962 1879 508 551 905 1048 Pennsylvania Carbon
Phoenixville (borough) 5292 2719 2573 793 810 1080 1365 Pennsylvania Chester
Westchester (borough) 5630 2417 3213 655 787 961 1330 Pennsylvania Chester
Lockhaven 6986 3528 3458 969 1050 1613 1878 Pennsylvania Clinton
Bloomsburg (borough) 3341 1652 1689 530 530 635 774 Pennsylvania Columbia
Meadville 7103 3448 3655 916 979 1596 1832 Pennsylvania Crawford
Titusville 8639 4713 3926 1028 1095 2735 2816 Pennsylvania Crawford
Carlisle (borough) 6650 3030 3620 872 992 1213 1569 Pennsylvania Cumberland
South Middleton 3226 1596 1630 495 510 623 747 Pennsylvania Cumberland
Harrisburg 23104 11103 12001 3100 3376 4918 5824 Pennsylvania Dauphin
Chester 9485 4660 4825 1446 1365 1885 2304 Pennsylvania Delaware
Upper Darby 3130 1503 1627 492 511 571 740 Pennsylvania Delaware
Corry 6809 3492 3317 861 976 1685 1937 Pennsylvania Erie
Erie 19646 9886 9760 2899 2936 4052 5021 Pennsylvania Erie
Antrim 3762 1933 1829 623 583 674 879 Pennsylvania Franklin
Greene 3357 1650 1707 560 493 584 756 Pennsylvania Franklin
Guilford 3097 1544 1553 489 436 529 743 Pennsylvania Franklin
Chambersburg (borough) 6308 2915 3393 856 933 1096 1485 Pennsylvania Franklin
Montgomery 3611 1764 1847 567 541 607 775 Pennsylvania Franklin
Quincy 3127 1568 1559 515 502 533 723 Pennsylvania Franklin
Huntingdon (borough) 3034 1455 1579 438 435 587 725 Pennsylvania Huntingdon
Columbia 6461 3131 3330 908 991 1290 1555 Pennsylvania Lancaster
Drumore 3001 1500 1561 487 501 492 704 Pennsylvania Lancaster
East Donegal 3254 1638 1616 504 496 580 765 Pennsylvania Lancaster
Lancaster 20233 9538 10695 3069 3182 3488 4642 Pennsylvania Lancaster
Manor 4371 2164 2207 675 683 895 1015 Pennsylvania Lancaster
Rapho 3483 1734 1749 538 510 618 841 Pennsylvania Lancaster
Salisbury 3710 1821 1889 590 645 636 865 Pennsylvania Lancaster
Warwick 3345 1597 1748 524 574 546 761 Pennsylvania Lancaster
West Hempfield 3688 1877 1811 591 572 668 906 Pennsylvania Lancaster
New Castle (borough) 6164 3037 3127 972 986 1134 1422 Pennsylvania Lawrence
Jackson 3437 1673 1764 508 496 622 831 Pennsylvania Lebanon
Lebanon (borough) 6727 3235 3492 985 1012 1292 1614 Pennsylvania Lebanon
Allentown 13884 6926 6958 2009 2035 2978 3590 Pennsylvania Lehigh
Lower Macungie 3662 1922 1740 597 550 746 941 Pennsylvania Lehigh
North Whitehall 4170 2144 2026 676 686 795 1000 Pennsylvania Lehigh
Upper Macungie 3061 1612 1449 510 477 597 768 Pennsylvania Lehigh
Upper Sancon 3487 1822 1605 484 474 720 963 Pennsylvania Lehigh
Whitehall 3318 1749 1569 574 519 681 815 Pennsylvania Lehigh
Dunmore (borough) 4311 2262 2049 684 696 866 1062 Pennsylvania Luzerne
Carbondale 6393 3228 3165 1012 992 1274 1567 Pennsylvania Luzerne
Hanover 3035 1691 1344 490 434 759 815 Pennsylvania Luzerne
Hazel 7110 3902 3208 1212 1109 1582 1795 Pennsylvania Luzerne
Hazelton (borough) 4317 2201 2116 679 665 937 1019 Pennsylvania Luzerne
Lackawanna 5153 2805 2348 850 825 1150 1333 Pennsylvania Luzerne
Pittston 4447 2296 2151 758 782 898 1040 Pennsylvania Luzerne
Pittston (borough) 6760 3571 3189 1073 1071 1460 1711 Pennsylvania Luzerne
Plains 4018 2256 1762 623 541 1007 1141 Pennsylvania Luzerne
Plymouth 4669 2605 2064 755 667 1143 1257 Pennsylvania Luzerne
Scranton 35092 18478 16614 5125 5050 8339 9455 Pennsylvania Luzerne
Wilkesbarre 7090 3911 3179 1086 980 1747 1954 Pennsylvania Luzerne
Wilkesbarre (borough) 10174 5185 4989 1383 1488 2458 2769 Pennsylvania Luzerne
Williamsport 16030 8120 7910 2076 2208 3845 4306 Pennsylvania Lycoming
Hickory 7700 4093 3607 1197 1122 1764 1981 Pennsylvania Mercer
Sharon (borough) 4221 2210 2011 571 603 1087 1189 Pennsylvania Mercer
Lower Merion 4886 2497 2389 708 638 1065 1348 Pennsylvania Montgomery
Norristown (borough) 10753 4950 5803 1507 1543 1844 2551 Pennsylvania Montgomery
Conshohocken (borough) 3071 1578 1493 497 475 651 755 Pennsylvania Montgomery
Pottstown(borough) 4125 2080 2045 552 542 924 1079 Pennsylvania Montgomery
Upper Merion 3870 1901 1969 591 656 705 925 Pennsylvania Montgomery
Upper Providence 3202 1577 1625 473 472 549 814 Pennsylvania Montgomery
White Marsh 3151 1589 1562 458 439 644 845 Pennsylvania Montgomery
Danville (borough) 8436 4280 4156 1272 1286 1734 2109 Pennsylvania Montour
Bethlehem (borough) 4512 2049 2463 554 712 889 1125 Pennsylvania Northampton
South Bethlehem (borough) 3556 1877 1679 534 495 792 927 Pennsylvania Northampton
Easton (borough) 10987 5325 5662 1598 1618 2191 2669 Pennsylvania Northampton
Lehigh 3496 1814 1682 633 573 659 825 Pennsylvania Northampton
Lower Mount Bethel 3641 1856 1785 569 558 677 899 Pennsylvania Northampton
Lower Sancon 4991 2594 2397 807 725 930 1251 Pennsylvania Northampton
Upper Mount Bethel 3764 1898 1866 565 612 721 994 Pennsylvania Northampton
South Easton (borough) 3167 1600 1567 512 499 609 750 Pennsylvania Northampton
Shamokin (borough) 4320 2244 2076 645 645 1028 1100 Pennsylvania Northumberland
Sunbury (borough) 3131 1546 1585 431 437 686 803 Pennsylvania Northumberland
Philadelphia 674022 320379 353643 89388 93433 138526 173676 Pennsylvania Philadelphia
Butler 5905 3095 2810 1055 930 1050 1302 Pennsylvania Schuylkill
Ashland (borough) 5714 2923 2791 988 977 1068 1251 Pennsylvania Schuylkill
Cass 4621 2335 2286 877 875 748 977 Pennsylvania Schuylkill
Mahanoy 9400 5154 4246 1714 1487 2081 2355 Pennsylvania Schuylkill
Mahanoy (borough) 5533 3028 2505 955 833 1262 1384 Pennsylvania Schuylkill
Minersville (borough) 3699 1824 1875 573 618 688 865 Pennsylvania Schuylkill
Pottsville (borough) 12384 5881 6503 1829 2015 2313 2851 Pennsylvania Schuylkill
Tamaqua (borough) 5960 2988 2972 962 997 1144 1367 Pennsylvania Schuylkill
Bloss 4008 2147 1861 609 619 945 1051 Pennsylvania Tioga
Lewisburg (borough) 3121 1448 1673 407 458 566 733 Pennsylvania Union
Cornplanter 10100 5563 4537 1116 1157 3211 3323 Pennsylvania Venango
Franklin (borough) 3908 1920 1988 524 578 820 960 Pennsylvania Venango
Oil Creek 5098 3128 1970 486 478 2047 2095 Pennsylvania Venango
Carroll 3178 1638 1540 488 514 678 784 Pennsylvania Washington
Washington (borough) 3571 1630 1941 524 601 597 764 Pennsylvania Washington
Texas 4449 2241 2208 751 786 763 1020 Pennsylvania Wayne
Derry 5170 2592 2578 897 825 754 1139 Pennsylvania Westmoreland
Hempfield 5819 2927 2892 1032 957 946 1286 Pennsylvania Westmoreland
North Huntington 3493 1803 1690 589 552 646 798 Pennsylvania Westmoreland
Hopewell 3830 1884 1946 614 688 669 874 Pennsylvania York
Spring Garden 3040 1532 1508 449 473 523 789 Pennsylvania York
York 11003 5192 5811 1544 1623 1920 2669 Pennsylvania York
Bristol 5302 2466 2836 619 655 1020 1436 Rhode Island Bristol
Warren 3008 1351 1654 397 417 472 757 Rhode Island Bristol
Coventry 4349 2052 2297 543 545 755 1156 Rhode Island Kent
Warwick 10453 5035 5418 1513 1513 1959 2648 Rhode Island Kent
Newport 12521 5764 6757 1496 1488 2463 3338 Rhode Island Newport
Burrillville 4674 2337 2337 687 680 909 1248 Rhode Island Providence
Cranston 4822 2678 2144 615 564 1257 1563 Rhode Island Providence
Cumberland 3822 1829 2053 481 499 739 1035 Rhode Island Providence
Johnston 4192 2059 2133 555 555 824 1139 Rhode Island Providence
Lincoln 7889 3803 4086 1040 1111 1734 2074 Rhode Island Providence
North Providence 20495 9952 10543 2771 2809 4484 5303 Rhode Island Providence
North Smithfield 3052 1502 1550 492 450 540 746 Rhode Island Providence
Pawtucket 6619 3179 3440 823 846 1365 1750 Rhode Island Providence
Providence 68904 32535 36369 8185 8272 14940 18828 Rhode Island Providence
Scituate 3846 1897 1949 521 493 674 1098 Rhode Island Providence
Woonsocket 11527 5434 6093 1637 1652 2196 2778 Rhode Island Providence
North Kingstown 3568 1746 1822 408 453 765 1039 Rhode Island Washington
South Kingstown 4493 2222 2271 640 646 822 1173 Rhode Island Washington
Westerly 4709 2353 2356 634 636 1029 1310 Rhode Island Washington
Abbeville 3034 1421 1613 478 504 458 607 South Carolina Abbeville
Beaufort 5511 2617 2894 712 709 943 1371 South Carolina Beaufort
Hilton Head 3073 1415 1658 405 460 513 743 South Carolina Beaufort
St. Helena 6152 3116 3036 1075 953 1057 1393 South Carolina Beaufort
Charleston 48956 22375 26581 6755 7488 9156 11553 South Carolina Charleston
Christ Church 4493 2150 2343 670 763 665 978 South Carolina Charleston
St. Andrew’s 3277 1687 1590 386 358 695 961 South Carolina Charleston
St. James, Goose Creek 7795 4012 3783 1559 1161 1546 1880 South Carolina Charleston
St. John’s, Berkley 7868 3809 4059 1150 1185 1353 1742 South Carolina Charleston
St. John’s, Colleton 8604 4211 4393 1169 1147 1708 2303 South Carolina Charleston
St. Stephen’s 3094 1522 1572 525 524 537 641 South Carolina Charleston
Baton Rouge 3098 1516 1582 568 521 491 603 South Carolina Chester
St. George’s Parish 3993 2004 1989 713 713 732 830 South Carolina Colleton
St. Paul’s Parish 4656 2343 2313 618 635 882 1210 South Carolina Colleton
Verdiere 3176 1497 1679 533 503 488 644 South Carolina Colleton
Gregg 3200 1430 1770 494 559 506 621 South Carolina Edgefield
Georgetown 3520 1644 1876 513 568 626 784 South Carolina Georgetown
Waccamaw 4310 2062 2248 681 652 733 970 South Carolina Georgetown
Flat Rock 3755 1840 1915 713 683 513 674 South Carolina Kershaw
Wateree 3657 1763 1894 631 606 550 722 South Carolina Kershaw
Laurens 4289 2042 2247 734 727 677 847 South Carolina Laurens
Pickensville 3164 1525 1639 582 528 481 581 South Carolina Pickens
Columbia 9298 4577 4721 1198 1342 2140 2549 South Carolina Richland
Beech Spring 3280 1528 1752 583 605 435 603 South Carolina Spartanburg
Sumter 3659 1704 1955 534 609 611 753 South Carolina Sumter
York 3200 1532 1668 547 551 486 617 South Carolina York
Nashville 25865 12079 13786 3327 3915 5529 6374 Tennessee Davidson
Chattanooga 6093 3070 3023 784 813 1527 1653 Tennessee Hamilton
Knoxville 8682 4069 4613 1202 1403 1773 2033 Tennessee Knox
Jackson 4119 2047 2072 584 635 950 1049 Tennessee Madison
Clarksville 3200 1541 1659 442 477 657 823 Tennessee Montgomery
Murfeesboro 3502 1655 1847 455 556 740 947 Tennessee Rutherford
Memphis 40226 20189 20037 4767 5686 10997 11097 Tennessee Shelby
San Antomia 12256 6056 6200 2174 2100 2134 2652 Texas Bexar
Brownsville 4905 2475 2430 606 701 1249 1376 Texas Cameron
Galveston 13818 7035 6783 1717 1994 3525 4071 Texas Galveston
Houston 9382 4508 4874 1245 1426 1917 2419 Texas Harris
Jefferson 4190 2213 1977 548 578 1132 1270 Texas Marion
Waco 3008 1539 1469 446 489 696 806 Texas Mc’Lennan
Austin 4428 2256 2172 662 699 988 1158 Texas Travis
Salt Lake City 12854 6058 6796 2073 2260 1942 2564 Utah Salt Lake
Ogden 3127 1655 1472 538 511 665 783 Utah Weber
Middlebury 3086 1488 1598 357 409 601 851 Vermont Addison
Bennington 5760 2759 3001 766 776 1086 1514 Vermont Bennington
St. Johnsbury 4665 2379 2286 565 561 1044 1404 Vermont Caledonia
Burlington 14387 7127 7260 2349 2427 3019 3449 Vermont Chittenden
Colchester 3911 1984 1927 653 592 667 904 Vermont Chittenden
St. Albans 7014 3651 3363 1022 913 1599 1885 Vermont Franklin
Brandon 3571 1733 1838 469 518 684 947 Vermont Rutland
Castleton 3243 1629 1614 512 478 547 816 Vermont Rutland
Rutland 9834 4945 4889 1385 1441 2084 2605 Vermont Rutland
Montpelier 3023 1433 1590 367 371 586 854 Vermont Washington
Northfield 3410 1668 1742 512 481 553 882 Vermont Washington
Brattleboro 4933 2367 2566 494 489 1056 1532 Vermont Windham
Atlantic 4111 2083 2028 771 659 728 900 Virginia Accomack
Metompkin 4450 2159 2291 749 728 740 961 Virginia Accomack
Sam Miller 4959 2419 2540 854 825 787 1054 Virginia Albemarle
Alexandria 13570 6234 7336 1765 2033 2537 3233 Virginia Alexandria
Giles 3597 1774 1823 603 614 620 807 Virginia Amelia
Leigh 3454 1673 1781 556 582 515 745 Virginia Amelia
Amherst 3632 1752 1880 594 621 564 764 Virginia Amherst
Elon 3193 1594 1599 507 476 536 725 Virginia Amherst
Peddler 4628 2302 2326 749 732 778 1010 Virginia Amherst
Temperance 3447 1717 1730 604 557 555 747 Virginia Amherst
Clover Hill 3840 1863 1997 657 599 557 822 Virginia Appomattox
Chamblissburg 3428 1687 1741 613 572 525 810 Virginia Bedford
Lisbon 3175 1565 1610 551 494 519 663 Virginia Bedford
Otter 4004 1941 2063 676 613 594 822 Virginia Bedford
Staunton 3251 1566 1685 562 500 482 674 Virginia Bedford
Ansterdam 3828 1818 2010 612 610 598 810 Virginia Botetourt
Buchanan 4000 1907 2093 651 644 632 855 Virginia Botetourt
Fincastle 3501 1719 1782 563 543 605 811 Virginia Botetourt
Meherrin 5019 2391 2628 849 902 757 995 Virginia Brunswick
Red Oak 3365 1660 1705 565 551 528 682 Virginia Brunswick
Totaro 5043 2455 2588 887 810 749 1022 Virginia Brunswick
James River 3033 1510 1523 553 488 422 630 Virginia Buckingham
Brookville 4960 2385 2575 756 772 797 1163 Virginia Campbell
Lynchburg 6825 3077 3748 820 1009 1264 1676 Virginia Campbell
Bowling Green 4765 2182 2583 794 847 710 903 Virginia Caroline
Madison 3682 1725 1957 625 634 567 767 Virginia Caroline
Port Royal 3543 1715 1828 591 535 554 733 Virginia Caroline
Reedy Church 3138 1472 1666 528 499 433 638 Virginia Caroline
Bacon 3683 1764 1919 556 614 573 798 Virginia Charlotte
Madison 3222 1582 1640 575 575 491 702 Virginia Charlotte
Roanoke 4830 2334 2496 835 832 741 1020 Virginia Charlotte
Petersburg 18950 8496 10454 2375 2745 3498 4448 Virginia Dinwiddie
Providence 3136 1594 1542 473 478 587 787 Virginia Fairfax
Opequan 4414 2158 2256 780 640 735 979 Virginia Frederick
Stonewall 3388 1719 1669 530 469 620 840 Virginia Frederick
Winchester 4477 2037 2440 582 653 818 1051 Virginia Frederick
Abingdon 4506 2238 2268 743 721 829 1002 Virginia Glouchester
Ware 3013 1439 1574 476 496 490 657 Virginia Glouchester
Byrd 3216 1528 1688 506 561 499 684 Virginia Goochland
Dover 3667 1844 1823 604 599 579 829 Virginia Goochland
Lickinghole 3430 1655 1775 580 594 513 724 Virginia Goochland
Elk Creek 4116 1985 2131 727 727 640 787 Virginia Grayson
Wilson Creek 3231 1581 1650 595 553 465 594 Virginia Grayson
Banister 3731 1800 1931 655 617 545 753 Virginia Halifax
Brick Creck 5563 2782 2781 897 865 1036 1271 Virginia Halifax
Hico 3576 1698 1878 592 586 543 697 Virginia Halifax
Mount Carmel 4861 2344 2517 799 790 793 1003 Virginia Halifax
Roanoke 6182 3009 3173 1041 992 1015 1303 Virginia Halifax
Staunton 3915 1878 2037 656 639 627 821 Virginia Halifax
Brookland 3612 1818 1794 568 524 656 885 Virginia Henrico
Fairfield 4980 2519 2401 863 759 861 1184 Virginia Henrico
Richmond 51038 23637 27401 6532 7551 10155 12786 Virginia Henrico
Tuckahoe 3339 1640 1699 491 497 617 825 Virginia Henrico
Varina 3210 1737 1473 585 508 663 872 Virginia Henrico
Leatherwood 3673 1763 1910 655 608 562 668 Virginia Henry
Martinsville 3157 1544 1613 584 571 483 578 Virginia Henry
Ridgeway 3171 1539 1632 576 554 499 626 Virginia Henry
Hardy 3171 1581 1590 537 521 549 681 Virginia Isle of Wight
Jonesville 3369 1648 1721 603 569 529 655 Virginia Lee
Rose Hill 3023 1450 1573 543 568 478 576 Virginia Lee
Locust Dale 3484 1710 1774 614 579 535 686 Virginia Madison
Boydton 4708 2229 2479 746 825 681 1000 Virginia Mecklenburg
Clarksville 3700 1713 1987 584 603 521 766 Virginia Mecklenburg
Auburn 3171 1578 1593 572 529 524 655 Virginia Montgomery
Blacksburg 3565 1766 1799 627 590 577 740 Virginia Montgomery
Christiansburg 3316 1586 1730 546 565 541 672 Virginia Montgomery
Holly Neck 3275 1529 1746 504 544 454 664 Virginia Nanesmond
Lovingston 5511 2721 2790 911 846 885 1252 Virginia Nelson
Massie’s Mills 4546 2257 2289 762 716 702 957 Virginia Nelson
Rockfish 3841 1911 1930 685 576 588 833 Virginia Nelson
Norfolk 19229 8774 10455 2362 2686 3989 4870 Virginia Norfolk
Portsmouth 10492 4937 5555 1443 1513 2066 2490 Virginia Norfolk
Western Branch 5100 2527 2573 748 758 845 1229 Virginia Norfolk
Eastville 3395 1663 1732 499 498 647 824 Virginia Northampton
Blendon 3026 1488 1538 498 517 509 658 Virginia Nottoway
Hatoka 3428 1673 1755 623 632 543 725 Virginia Nottoway
Mayo River 4017 1942 2075 695 675 622 761 Virginia Patrick
Smith’s River 3366 1581 1785 545 554 517 657 Virginia Patrick
Danville 3463 1687 1776 458 537 764 871 Virginia Pittsylvania
Buffalo 3415 1672 1743 569 510 526 746 Virginia Prince Edward
Leigh 3391 1636 1755 523 578 518 736 Virginia Prince Edward
Kempsville 3100 1573 1527 491 499 563 761 Virginia Princess Anne
Seaboard 3053 1596 1457 564 470 573 739 Virginia Princess Anne
Salem 3652 1774 1878 569 597 671 801 Virginia Roanoke
Lexington 3948 2249 1699 703 490 1074 917 Virginia Rockbridge
Franklin 3200 1539 1661 504 475 524 712 Virginia Rockingham
Linville 3536 1693 1843 631 623 559 723 Virginia Rockingham
Plains 3035 1495 1540 509 487 508 669 Virginia Rockingham
Madison 3001 1483 1518 532 474 477 657 Virginia Shenandoah
Marion 3779 1869 1910 647 629 638 783 Virginia Smyth
Rich Valley 3572 1790 1782 675 629 558 714 Virginia Smyth
Clear Fork 3415 1695 1720 622 581 517 652 Virginia Tazewell
Jeffersonville 3682 1828 1854 678 639 533 717 Virginia Tazewell
Maiden Spring 3694 1857 1837 678 650 620 727 Virginia Tazewell
Goodson 3835 1875 1960 632 598 651 796 Virginia Washington
Cople 3353 1644 1709 620 578 539 674 Virginia Westmoreland
Black Lick 3489 1698 1791 569 549 599 749 Virginia Wythe
Fort Chiswell 4034 1973 2061 715 667 635 808 Virginia Wythe
Speedwell 4088 2041 2047 706 640 672 834 Virginia Wythe
Martinsburg 4863 2362 2501 717 756 877 1116 West Virginia Berkeley
Grant 4571 2252 2319 716 656 813 1094 West Virginia Jefferson
Charleston 3857 1973 1884 514 580 901 1052 West Virginia Kanawha
Charleston 3162 1607 1555 394 467 776 899 West Virginia Kanawha
Malden 3190 1594 1596 580 566 568 678 West Virginia Kanawha
Waggoner 3324 1681 1643 577 578 600 714 West Virginia Mason
Ritchie 4126 2075 2051 768 697 664 863 West Virginia Ohio
South Wheeling 3158 1636 1522 599 504 530 676 West Virginia Ohio
Wheeling 19280 9274 10006 3004 3219 3649 4353 West Virginia Ohio
Parkersburg 5546 2640 2906 814 915 1091 1296 West Virginia Wood
Green Bay 4666 2353 2313 680 757 963 1153 Wisconsin Brown
Howard 3620 1906 1714 570 569 747 938 Wisconsin Brown
Portage 3945 1986 1959 653 665 695 916 Wisconsin Columbia
Prairie du Chien 3661 1844 1817 601 626 654 865 Wisconsin Crawford
Madison 9176 4562 4614 1593 1605 1702 2102 Wisconsin Dane
Beaver Dam 3265 1580 1685 533 553 530 763 Wisconsin Dodge
Hubbard 3008 1536 1472 510 499 493 710 Wisconsin Dodge
Watertown (part of) 2186 1112 1074 398 375 313 401 Wisconsin Dodge
Fond du Lac 12764 6254 6510 1936 2173 2494 3135 Wisconsin Fond du Lac
Ripon 4119 2041 2078 560 603 813 1012 Wisconsin Fond du Lac
Platteville 3683 1831 1852 551 595 675 801 Wisconsin Grant
Monroe 4536 2243 2293 697 731 833 1108 Wisconsin Green Bay
Monroe 3408 1656 1752 484 532 640 859 Wisconsin Green Bay
Berlin 3800 1859 1941 549 607 713 967 Wisconsin Green Lake
Dodgeville 3708 1871 1837 681 656 584 820 Wisconsin Iowa
Highland 3016 1566 1450 625 570 466 622 Wisconsin Iowa
Mineral Point 4825 2439 2386 837 811 834 1053 Wisconsin Iowa
Mineral Point 3275 1612 1663 525 536 579 740 Wisconsin Iowa
Jefferson 4408 2259 2149 793 792 738 991 Wisconsin Jefferson
Koshkonong 3202 1604 1598 516 521 562 782 Wisconsin Jefferson
Watertown (part of) 5364 2640 2724 905 971 825 1203 Wisconsin Jefferson
Kenosha 4209 2115 2194 643 722 734 1032 Wisconsin Kenosha
La Crosse 7785 3948 3837 1004 1119 1925 2176 Wisconsin La Crosse
Manitowoc 5168 2558 2610 810 887 921 1225 Wisconsin Manitowoc
Milwaukee 3096 1571 1525 572 564 426 719 Wisconsin Milwaukee
Milwaukee 71440 35275 36165 10874 11351 13543 17213 Wisconsin Milwaukee
Wauwatosa 3689 2046 1643 571 563 743 1100 Wisconsin Milwaukee
Sparta 3461 1714 1747 532 571 661 868 Wisconsin Monroe
Oconto 3278 1889 1389 453 396 977 1046 Wisconsin Oconto
Appleton 4518 2213 2305 616 757 941 1040 Wisconsin Outagamie
Mequon 3156 1632 1524 610 542 444 719 Wisconsin Ozaukee
Mount Pleasant 3560 1958 1602 713 545 668 861 Wisconsin Racine
Racine 9880 4909 4971 1284 1380 2008 2625 Wisconsin Racine
Beloit 4396 2178 2218 688 626 844 1095 Wisconsin Rock
Janesville 8789 4324 4465 1298 1388 1715 2267 Wisconsin Rock
Sheboygan 5310 2627 2683 915 959 806 1185 Wisconsin Sheboygan
Sheboygan Falls 3223 1647 1576 539 559 518 782 Wisconsin Sheboygan
Whitewater 4285 2033 2252 624 734 785 1021 Wisconsin Walworth
Waukesha 3877 1988 1888 754 619 627 892 Wisconsin Waukesha
Menasha 3107 1575 1532 524 535 552 741 Wisconsin Winnebago
Neenah 3123 1569 1554 468 547 560 774 Wisconsin Winnebago
Omro 3216 1640 1576 486 516 661 864 Wisconsin Winnebago
Oshkosh 12663 6402 6261 1789 1980 2778 3394 Wisconsin Winnebago

