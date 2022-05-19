Data: 1870 city populations
Published 2:22 pm Thursday, May 19, 2022
Alexander Alland, Sr./CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
Data: 1870 city populations
Stacker transcribed city populations from the 1870 census. The data set can be downloaded on Github or data.world.
|Civil Divisions
|All ages Total
|All ages Male
|All ages Female
|5 to 18 Male
|5 to 18 Female
|18 to 45 Male
|21 and upward Male
|State
|County
|Eufaula
|3185
|1504
|1618
|470
|511
|585
|701
|Alabama
|Barbour
|Selma
|6484
|3068
|3416
|831
|914
|1433
|1639
|Alabama
|Dallas
|Huntsville
|4907
|2270
|2637
|645
|744
|940
|1159
|Alabama
|Madison
|Mobile
|32034
|14996
|17038
|4066
|4734
|6508
|8162
|Alabama
|Mobile
|Montgomery
|10588
|4939
|5649
|1345
|1556
|2280
|2702
|Alabama
|Montgomery
|Osage
|5384
|2805
|2579
|1026
|930
|943
|1113
|Arkansas
|Benton
|Round Prairie
|3443
|1692
|1751
|617
|626
|558
|687
|Arkansas
|Benton
|Van Buren
|3296
|1693
|1603
|532
|544
|730
|797
|Arkansas
|Crawford
|Ozan
|4405
|2185
|2220
|735
|771
|824
|921
|Arkansas
|Hempstead
|Vaughn
|4735
|2459
|2270
|683
|692
|1109
|1266
|Arkansas
|Jefferson
|St. Francis
|5061
|2573
|2488
|670
|623
|1182
|1371
|Arkansas
|Phillips
|Big Rock
|3990
|2094
|1896
|694
|666
|1010
|989
|Arkansas
|Pulaski
|Little Rock
|12380
|6653
|5727
|1534
|1754
|3787
|3941
|Arkansas
|Pulaski
|Upper
|3666
|1869
|1797
|510
|597
|840
|942
|Arkansas
|Sebastian
|Prairie
|3884
|2007
|1877
|715
|643
|739
|851
|Arkansas
|Washington
|Eden
|3341
|2012
|1329
|400
|399
|1154
|1247
|California
|Alameda
|Oakland
|11104
|6589
|4515
|1444
|1404
|3813
|4209
|California
|Alameda
|Washington
|3019
|1907
|1112
|381
|352
|1077
|1182
|California
|Alameda
|Chico
|3714
|2476
|1238
|417
|436
|1614
|1734
|California
|Butte
|3
|4610
|2794
|1816
|712
|612
|1407
|1635
|California
|Contra Costa
|Los Angeles
|5728
|3186
|2542
|787
|842
|1632
|1872
|California
|Los Angeles
|Napa
|3791
|2220
|1571
|500
|477
|1128
|1346
|California
|Napa
|Grass Valley
|7003
|4545
|2518
|826
|812
|2659
|3111
|California
|Nevada
|Nevada
|3986
|2652
|1334
|504
|436
|1418
|1791
|California
|Nevada
|Sacramento
|16283
|9465
|6818
|1916
|1922
|5364
|6095
|California
|Sacramento
|San Bernardino
|3064
|1803
|1261
|500
|487
|814
|980
|California
|San Bernadino
|San Francisco
|149473
|86182
|63291
|17856
|16685
|49059
|54737
|California
|San Francisco
|Stockton
|10006
|6210
|3856
|1224
|1214
|3654
|4243
|California
|San Joaquin
|Santa Barbara
|4255
|2377
|1878
|689
|703
|999
|1264
|California
|Santa Barbara
|Gilroy
|3195
|1907
|1228
|431
|416
|1025
|1187
|California
|Santa Clara
|Santa Clara
|3469
|2070
|1399
|682
|495
|869
|1068
|California
|Santa Clara
|San José
|3420
|2053
|1367
|511
|475
|1011
|1178
|California
|Santa Clara
|San José
|9089
|4971
|4118
|1112
|1330
|2678
|3096
|California
|Santa Clara
|Pajaro
|3114
|1833
|1281
|561
|468
|807
|932
|California
|Santa Cruz
|Santa Cruz
|4436
|2605
|1831
|579
|597
|1315
|1557
|California
|Santa Cruz
|Vallejo
|6391
|3957
|2434
|669
|653
|2442
|2781
|California
|Solano
|Petaluma
|4588
|2548
|2040
|679
|718
|1167
|1427
|California
|Sonoma
|Cache Creek
|3067
|1913
|1154
|407
|406
|1082
|1216
|California
|Yolo
|Marysville
|4738
|3144
|1594
|451
|472
|2143
|2283
|California
|Yuba
|Denver
|4759
|2800
|1959
|478
|505
|1786
|1917
|Colorado
|Arapahoe
|Bridgeport
|19835
|10022
|9813
|2311
|2527
|5079
|5930
|Connecticut
|Fairfield
|Bridgeport
|18969
|9547
|9422
|2196
|2425
|4845
|5661
|Connecticut
|Fairfield
|Danbury
|8753
|4162
|4591
|1164
|1180
|1662
|2256
|Connecticut
|Fairfield
|Danbury
|6542
|3070
|3472
|848
|882
|1200
|1667
|Connecticut
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|5645
|2650
|2995
|706
|731
|1067
|1520
|Connecticut
|Fairfield
|Greenwich
|7644
|3780
|3864
|1120
|1077
|1458
|2016
|Connecticut
|Fairfield
|Newtown
|3681
|1761
|1920
|521
|536
|570
|927
|Connecticut
|Fairfield
|Norwalk
|12119
|5780
|6339
|1581
|1572
|1814
|3105
|Connecticut
|Fairfield
|Stamford
|9714
|4568
|5146
|1311
|1202
|1814
|2454
|Connecticut
|Fairfield
|Stratford
|3032
|1419
|1613
|373
|348
|537
|812
|Connecticut
|Fairfield
|Westport
|3361
|1628
|1733
|436
|412
|634
|893
|Connecticut
|Fairfield
|Bristol
|3788
|1844
|1944
|474
|492
|715
|1086
|Connecticut
|Hartford
|East Hartford
|3007
|1467
|1540
|354
|379
|591
|887
|Connecticut
|Hartford
|Enfield
|6322
|2989
|3333
|1042
|986
|1013
|1441
|Connecticut
|Hartford
|Glastenbury
|3560
|1754
|1806
|497
|467
|643
|972
|Connecticut
|Hartford
|Hartford
|37743
|18521
|19222
|4556
|4543
|8896
|10712
|Connecticut
|Hartford
|Hartford
|37180
|18222
|18958
|4493
|4504
|8734
|10530
|Connecticut
|Hartford
|Manchester
|4223
|1991
|2232
|520
|591
|851
|1135
|Connecticut
|Hartford
|New Britain
|9480
|4675
|4805
|1202
|1236
|2084
|2578
|Connecticut
|Hartford
|Southington
|4314
|2188
|2126
|613
|587
|888
|1201
|Connecticut
|Hartford
|Suffield
|3277
|1692
|1585
|435
|397
|704
|982
|Connecticut
|Hartford
|Litchfield
|3113
|1470
|1643
|424
|403
|524
|838
|Connecticut
|Litchfield
|New Hartford
|3078
|1548
|1530
|485
|453
|564
|799
|Connecticut
|Litchfield
|New Milford
|3586
|1759
|1827
|480
|436
|619
|998
|Connecticut
|Litchfield
|Plymouth
|4149
|2091
|2058
|548
|544
|881
|1198
|Connecticut
|Litchfield
|Salisbury
|3303
|1704
|1599
|474
|433
|685
|924
|Connecticut
|Litchfield
|Winchestor
|4096
|2179
|1917
|502
|487
|1025
|1346
|Connecticut
|Litchfield
|Middletown
|4203
|2147
|2056
|523
|544
|947
|1271
|Connecticut
|Middlesex
|Middletown
|6923
|3432
|3491
|759
|863
|1735
|2076
|Connecticut
|Middlesex
|Portland
|4693
|2560
|2133
|582
|606
|1209
|1540
|Connecticut
|Middlesex
|Derby
|8020
|3954
|4066
|1113
|1060
|1722
|2140
|Connecticut
|New Haven
|Hamden
|3028
|1568
|1460
|426
|379
|634
|884
|Connecticut
|New Haven
|Meriden
|10495
|5520
|4975
|1517
|1235
|2546
|2989
|Connecticut
|New Haven
|Milford
|3405
|1589
|1816
|372
|424
|636
|968
|Connecticut
|New Haven
|New Haven
|50840
|24928
|25912
|6362
|6536
|11737
|14009
|Connecticut
|New Haven
|Wallingford
|3676
|1891
|1785
|478
|407
|827
|1113
|Connecticut
|New Haven
|Waterbury
|13106
|6489
|6617
|1802
|1792
|2803
|3553
|Connecticut
|New Haven
|Waterbury
|10826
|5334
|5492
|1457
|1477
|2371
|2914
|Connecticut
|New Haven
|Colchester
|3383
|1820
|1563
|396
|426
|927
|1177
|Connecticut
|New London
|Groton
|5124
|2520
|2604
|690
|676
|983
|1431
|Connecticut
|New London
|New London
|9576
|4789
|4787
|1115
|1183
|2185
|2858
|Connecticut
|New London
|Norwich
|16653
|7853
|8800
|2044
|2171
|3401
|4431
|Connecticut
|New London
|Sprague
|3463
|1610
|1853
|591
|663
|534
|693
|Connecticut
|New London
|Stonington
|6313
|3076
|3237
|812
|802
|1237
|1713
|Connecticut
|New London
|Stafford
|3405
|1654
|1751
|418
|432
|640
|975
|Connecticut
|Tolland
|Vernon
|5446
|2599
|2847
|684
|765
|1081
|1420
|Connecticut
|Tolland
|Killingly
|5712
|2754
|2958
|802
|756
|1087
|1482
|Connecticut
|Windham
|Plainfield
|4521
|2161
|2360
|709
|720
|778
|1061
|Connecticut
|Windham
|Putnam
|4192
|2063
|2129
|591
|594
|835
|1046
|Connecticut
|Windham
|Thompson
|3804
|1844
|1960
|538
|553
|644
|982
|Connecticut
|Windham
|Windham
|5412
|2548
|2864
|740
|726
|927
|1346
|Connecticut
|Windham
|Dover
|6394
|3258
|3136
|1143
|1001
|1133
|1430
|Delaware
|Kent
|Duck Creek
|4279
|2130
|2149
|687
|655
|842
|1009
|Delaware
|Kent
|Milford
|3096
|1566
|1527
|515
|488
|568
|730
|Delaware
|Kent
|Mispillion
|3478
|1807
|1671
|681
|572
|601
|762
|Delaware
|Kent
|North Murderkill
|3631
|1792
|1839
|425
|434
|597
|746
|Delaware
|Kent
|South Murderkill
|4382
|2214
|2163
|564
|409
|777
|907
|Delaware
|Kent
|Appoquinimink
|4299
|2273
|2026
|755
|692
|929
|1075
|Delaware
|New Castle
|Brandywine
|3180
|1626
|1554
|504
|408
|617
|810
|Delaware
|New Castle
|Christiana
|5370
|2652
|2718
|886
|869
|935
|1254
|Delaware
|New Castle
|Mill Creek
|3302
|1686
|1616
|539
|479
|653
|726
|Delaware
|New Castle
|New Castle
|3682
|1870
|1812
|580
|509
|740
|865
|Delaware
|New Castle
|St. George
|5075
|2669
|2406
|770
|723
|1120
|1354
|Delaware
|New Castle
|Wilmington
|30841
|14784
|16057
|4009
|4461
|6445
|7891
|Delaware
|New Castle
|Baltimore
|3380
|1717
|1663
|628
|616
|590
|745
|Delaware
|Sussex
|Broad Creek
|3480
|1754
|1726
|638
|611
|610
|721
|Delaware
|Sussex
|Cedar Creek
|3544
|1760
|1784
|623
|622
|602
|792
|Delaware
|Sussex
|Little Creek
|3770
|1916
|1854
|671
|616
|737
|865
|Delaware
|Sussex
|Georgetown
|11384
|5124
|6260
|1405
|1737
|2132
|2687
|District of Columbia
|District of Columbia
|Washington
|109199
|51097
|58102
|13900
|15390
|22147
|27375
|District of Columbia
|District of Columbia
|Jacksonville
|6912
|3368
|3544
|913
|952
|1616
|1875
|Florida
|Duval
|Pensacola
|3347
|1626
|1721
|492
|522
|682
|805
|Florida
|Escambia
|Macon
|10810
|5016
|5794
|1312
|1619
|2383
|2747
|Georgia
|Bibb
|Savannah
|28235
|13238
|14997
|3533
|4055
|6473
|7392
|Georgia
|Chatham
|Athens
|4251
|1958
|2293
|662
|730
|763
|871
|Georgia
|Clarke
|Atlanta
|21789
|10548
|11241
|3086
|3457
|4933
|5550
|Georgia
|Fulton
|Columbus
|7401
|3274
|4127
|1073
|1159
|1229
|1422
|Georgia
|Muscogee
|Angusta
|15389
|6746
|8643
|2004
|2374
|2807
|3481
|Georgia
|Richmond
|Griffins
|3421
|1510
|1911
|512
|620
|567
|693
|Georgia
|Spalding
|Americus
|3259
|1552
|1707
|465
|575
|654
|754
|Georgia
|Sumter
|Quincy
|24052
|11969
|12083
|3516
|3686
|4740
|5949
|Illinois
|Adams
|Cairo
|6267
|3008
|3259
|772
|901
|1436
|1633
|Illinois
|Alexander
|Belvidere
|4410
|2117
|2293
|616
|674
|767
|1098
|Illinois
|Boone
|Belvidere
|3231
|1497
|1734
|417
|509
|544
|793
|Illinois
|Boone
|Princeton
|4363
|2114
|2249
|666
|693
|798
|1054
|Illinois
|Bureau
|Princeton
|3264
|1542
|1722
|480
|524
|590
|801
|Illinois
|Bureau
|Beardstown
|3582
|1867
|1715
|565
|565
|769
|961
|Illinois
|Cass
|Champaign
|4625
|2343
|2282
|636
|662
|1112
|1277
|Illinois
|Champaign
|Urbanna
|3325
|1753
|1572
|512
|504
|771
|862
|Illinois
|Champaign
|Pana
|3096
|1637
|1459
|489
|444
|672
|793
|Illinois
|Christian
|Charleston
|4472
|2176
|2296
|704
|819
|867
|1029
|Illinois
|Coles
|Mattoon
|4976
|2560
|2407
|740
|804
|1107
|1271
|Illinois
|Coles
|Chicago
|298977
|152828
|146149
|38816
|40143
|74237
|84111
|Illinois
|Cook
|Evanston
|3062
|1539
|1523
|416
|416
|702
|759
|Illinois
|Cook
|Hyde Park
|3644
|1912
|1732
|598
|481
|803
|948
|Illinois
|Cook
|Lake
|3360
|1854
|1506
|494
|456
|919
|1021
|Illinois
|Cook
|Lemont
|3573
|1971
|1602
|481
|515
|1017
|1122
|Illinois
|Cook
|Somononk
|3359
|1673
|1686
|469
|507
|601
|863
|Illinois
|De Kalb
|Paris
|4522
|2274
|2248
|724
|744
|921
|1091
|Illinois
|Edgar
|Paris
|3037
|1508
|1549
|483
|525
|611
|730
|Illinois
|Edgar
|Douglas
|3222
|1752
|1470
|464
|514
|838
|955
|Illinois
|Effingham
|Canton
|4472
|2227
|2245
|729
|701
|853
|1053
|Illinois
|Fulton
|Canton
|3308
|1611
|1697
|517
|520
|616
|703
|Illinois
|Fulton
|Morris
|3138
|1521
|1617
|483
|523
|557
|755
|Illinois
|Grundy
|Wilcox
|4058
|2017
|2041
|658
|744
|703
|930
|Illinois
|Hancock
|Warsaw
|3583
|1770
|1813
|599
|675
|607
|810
|Illinois
|Hancock
|Galva
|3096
|1571
|1525
|465
|425
|656
|807
|Illinois
|Henry
|Geneseo
|4081
|1993
|2088
|599
|648
|729
|1017
|Illinois
|Henry
|Geneseo
|3042
|1450
|1592
|423
|485
|542
|760
|Illinois
|Henry
|Kewance
|4225
|2137
|2088
|689
|710
|811
|1002
|Illinois
|Henry
|Carbondale
|3370
|1749
|1621
|541
|524
|726
|840
|Illinois
|Jackson
|Murphysboro
|3464
|1887
|1577
|475
|496
|924
|981
|Illinois
|Jackson
|Twp. 8, range 11 W.
|3576
|1752
|1824
|502
|594
|695
|914
|Illinois
|Jersey
|Galena
|7019
|3428
|3591
|1193
|1215
|1090
|1001
|Illinois
|Jo Daviess
|Aurora
|11162
|5465
|5697
|1530
|1740
|2291
|2927
|Illinois
|Kane
|Batavia
|3018
|1555
|1463
|482
|473
|663
|787
|Illinois
|Kane
|Elgin
|5441
|2691
|2750
|729
|798
|1230
|1400
|Illinois
|Kane
|Kankakee
|5189
|2509
|2680
|811
|928
|925
|1190
|Illinois
|Kankakee
|Galesburg
|10158
|4944
|5214
|1326
|1464
|2263
|2705
|Illinois
|Knox
|Waukegan
|4507
|2131
|2376
|667
|760
|753
|1600
|Illinois
|Lake
|La Salle
|5452
|2811
|2641
|900
|846
|1037
|1333
|Illinois
|La Salle
|Mendota
|3546
|1754
|1792
|524
|591
|652
|854
|Illinois
|La Salle
|Ottawa
|7736
|3780
|3956
|1201
|1307
|1379
|1702
|Illinois
|La Salle
|Peru
|3945
|1979
|1966
|723
|711
|618
|903
|Illinois
|La Salle
|Dixon
|4055
|2044
|2011
|557
|616
|883
|1105
|Illinois
|Lee
|East Lincoln
|3397
|1743
|1654
|532
|550
|730
|847
|Illinois
|Logan
|West Lincoln
|3053
|1600
|1453
|522
|487
|645
|700
|Illinois
|Logan
|Twp. 12, range 6
|3075
|1579
|1496
|482
|512
|635
|770
|Illinois
|Macoupin
|Twp. 3, range 8
|3002
|1544
|1458
|482
|550
|568
|741
|Illinois
|Madison
|Twp. 4, range 8
|3486
|1875
|1611
|518
|515
|827
|904
|Illinois
|Madison
|Twp. 5, range 9
|3326
|1704
|1622
|521
|552
|702
|816
|Illinois
|Madison
|Alton
|8665
|4246
|4419
|1297
|1520
|1688
|2110
|Illinois
|Madison
|Centralia
|3190
|1573
|1617
|444
|481
|657
|788
|Illinois
|Marion
|Bloomington
|14590
|7307
|7283
|1994
|2098
|3200
|3882
|Illinois
|Mc’Lean
|Normal
|3156
|1563
|1593
|544
|592
|631
|716
|Illinois
|Mc’Lean
|Hillsboro
|3417
|1806
|1611
|556
|516
|750
|853
|Illinois
|Montgomery
|Litchfiold
|3852
|1886
|1966
|568
|633
|740
|912
|Illinois
|Montgomery
|Jacksonville
|3890
|2039
|1851
|684
|629
|762
|962
|Illinois
|Morgan
|Jacksonville
|9203
|4449
|4754
|1228
|1529
|1950
|2380
|Illinois
|Morgan
|Buffalo
|3524
|1799
|1725
|536
|535
|749
|891
|Illinois
|Ogle
|Peoria
|22849
|11386
|11463
|3794
|4019
|4461
|5297
|Illinois
|Peoria
|Twp. 6.S., range 1 W
|3593
|1835
|1758
|557
|556
|743
|860
|Illinois
|Perry
|Moline
|5754
|2936
|2818
|789
|854
|1275
|1577
|Illinois
|Rock Island
|Moline
|4166
|2127
|2039
|525
|608
|992
|1162
|Illinois
|Rock Island
|Rock Island
|7890
|3973
|3917
|1102
|1258
|1758
|2089
|Illinois
|Rock Island
|Springfield
|17364
|8579
|8785
|2625
|2696
|3553
|4291
|Illinois
|Sangamon
|Rushville
|3021
|1566
|1455
|487
|454
|617
|755
|Illinois
|Schuyler
|East St. Louis
|5644
|3219
|2425
|743
|763
|1671
|1883
|Illinois
|St. Clair
|Twp. 1N., range 6 W
|3750
|2023
|1727
|625
|592
|821
|989
|Illinois
|St. Clair
|Twp. 2N., range 6 W
|3952
|2011
|1941
|645
|702
|785
|950
|Illinois
|St. Clair
|Twp. 1N., range 8 W
|3673
|1997
|1670
|564
|579
|830
|1043
|Illinois
|St. Clair
|Belleville
|8146
|4055
|4055
|1311
|1439
|1464
|1933
|Illinois
|St. Clair
|Twps. 1 and 2 N., range 10 W
|3073
|1658
|1415
|490
|446
|715
|866
|Illinois
|St. Clair
|Freeport
|7889
|3852
|4037
|1173
|1307
|1481
|1877
|Illinois
|Stephenson
|Pekin
|5696
|2893
|2803
|814
|878
|1237
|1403
|Illinois
|Tazewell
|Washington
|3456
|1804
|1652
|564
|536
|734
|887
|Illinois
|Tazewell
|Dongola
|3095
|1574
|1521
|552
|507
|585
|657
|Illinois
|Union
|Monmouth
|4662
|2291
|2371
|642
|744
|1019
|1181
|Illinois
|Warren
|Carmi
|3669
|1797
|1872
|610
|614
|656
|773
|Illinois
|White
|Sterling
|3998
|1979
|2019
|566
|618
|836
|1054
|Illinois
|Whitesides
|Joliet
|7236
|3638
|3625
|1094
|1128
|1412
|1816
|Illinois
|Will
|Lockport
|3584
|1856
|1728
|580
|567
|674
|936
|Illinois
|Will
|Rockford
|11049
|5239
|5810
|1562
|1742
|2047
|2709
|Illinois
|Winnebago
|Fort Wayne
|17718
|8964
|8754
|2712
|2736
|3733
|4344
|Indiana
|Allen
|Columbus
|5187
|2580
|2607
|749
|878
|1137
|1250
|Indiana
|Bartholomew
|Columbus
|3359
|1628
|1731
|426
|564
|751
|841
|Indiana
|Bartholomew
|Center
|3885
|1950
|1935
|633
|683
|738
|895
|Indiana
|Boone
|Sugar Creek
|3138
|1600
|1538
|539
|494
|576
|744
|Indiana
|Boone
|Deer Creek
|3458
|1756
|1702
|573
|551
|650
|821
|Indiana
|Carrol
|Logansport
|8950
|4584
|4366
|1244
|1325
|2147
|2482
|Indiana
|Cass
|Charlestown
|3294
|1626
|1668
|516
|531
|582
|803
|Indiana
|Clarke
|Jeffersonville
|3042
|1763
|1279
|437
|439
|887
|1009
|Indiana
|Clarke
|Jeffersonville
|7254
|3640
|3614
|1020
|1098
|1581
|1878
|Indiana
|Clarke
|Van Buren
|3323
|1766
|1557
|533
|479
|769
|873
|Indiana
|Clay
|Jackson
|3932
|1987
|1945
|645
|686
|775
|917
|Indiana
|Clinton
|Washington
|4956
|2465
|2491
|766
|851
|981
|1158
|Indiana
|Daviess
|Centre
|4699
|2327
|2372
|822
|795
|809
|1038
|Indiana
|Dearborn
|Aurora
|3304
|1632
|1672
|567
|547
|572
|748
|Indiana
|Dearborn
|Lawrenceburg
|3159
|1540
|1619
|544
|559
|541
|714
|Indiana
|Dearborn
|Washington
|4591
|2308
|2283
|618
|641
|959
|1240
|Indiana
|Decatur
|Union
|3059
|1534
|1525
|462
|478
|624
|755
|Indiana
|De Kalb
|Centre
|4375
|2231
|2144
|705
|669
|912
|1096
|Indiana
|Delaware
|Pakota
|3086
|1604
|1482
|573
|563
|526
|654
|Indiana
|Bubois
|Concord
|4725
|2404
|2321
|656
|602
|1034
|1268
|Indiana
|Elkhart
|Elkhart
|3265
|1666
|1599
|393
|443
|791
|945
|Indiana
|Elkhart
|Goshen
|3133
|1555
|1578
|451
|444
|679
|853
|Indiana
|Elkhart
|New Albany
|15396
|7436
|7960
|2460
|2538
|2830
|3567
|Indiana
|Floyd
|Troy
|3156
|1646
|1510
|439
|499
|761
|917
|Indiana
|Fountain
|Brookville
|4207
|2148
|2059
|665
|668
|795
|1006
|Indiana
|Franklin
|Rochester
|3726
|1900
|1826
|601
|613
|759
|899
|Indiana
|Fulton
|Montgomery
|3121
|1585
|1536
|512
|536
|642
|672
|Indiana
|Gibson
|Pakota
|4397
|2255
|2142
|762
|703
|830
|1019
|Indiana
|Gibson
|Jackson
|3724
|1906
|1818
|633
|596
|702
|840
|Indiana
|Hamilton
|Noblesville
|3568
|1814
|1754
|575
|552
|724
|859
|Indiana
|Hamilton
|Washington
|3590
|1827
|1763
|675
|600
|651
|773
|Indiana
|Hamilton
|Center
|3495
|1774
|1721
|571
|582
|714
|830
|Indiana
|Hancock
|Harrison
|3462
|1719
|1743
|577
|594
|596
|743
|Indiana
|Harrison
|Wayne
|3318
|1629
|1689
|484
|515
|679
|849
|Indiana
|Henry
|Huntington
|4449
|2240
|2209
|716
|726
|851
|1061
|Indiana
|Huntington
|Madison
|4865
|2525
|2340
|1077
|924
|742
|983
|Indiana
|Jefferson
|Madison
|10709
|5305
|5404
|1908
|1834
|1808
|2384
|Indiana
|Jefferson
|Vincennes
|5440
|2548
|2892
|794
|967
|1011
|1230
|Indiana
|Knox
|Wayne
|3664
|1838
|1826
|587
|544
|749
|900
|Indiana
|Kosciusko
|La Porte
|6581
|3275
|3306
|984
|1046
|1219
|1671
|Indiana
|La Porte
|Michigan
|4688
|2536
|2152
|704
|722
|1118
|1389
|Indiana
|La Porte
|Michigan City
|3985
|1991
|1994
|636
|658
|729
|981
|Indiana
|La Porte
|Marion
|3006
|1483
|1523
|476
|514
|564
|656
|Indiana
|Lawrence
|Indianapolis
|4713
|2430
|2283
|773
|753
|1002
|1177
|Indiana
|Centre
|Anderson
|3126
|1598
|1528
|488
|470
|696
|827
|Indiana
|Centre
|Centre
|4274
|2213
|2061
|767
|740
|830
|1002
|Indiana
|Marion
|Indianapolis
|48244
|24655
|23589
|6477
|6968
|12269
|13953
|Indiana
|Marion
|Wayne
|3738
|1951
|1787
|515
|477
|921
|1083
|Indiana
|Marion
|Centre
|4830
|2453
|2377
|765
|762
|939
|1155
|Indiana
|Marshall
|Peru
|3617
|1800
|1817
|532
|570
|746
|916
|Indiana
|Miami
|Crawfordsville
|3701
|1954
|1747
|510
|506
|924
|1038
|Indiana
|Montgomery
|Union
|4746
|2431
|2315
|798
|785
|921
|1113
|Indiana
|Montgomery
|Washington
|3151
|1589
|1562
|555
|570
|597
|713
|Indiana
|Morgan
|Perry
|3135
|1565
|1570
|510
|537
|590
|741
|Indiana
|Noble
|Randolph
|3475
|1716
|1759
|562
|555
|663
|831
|Indiana
|Ohio
|Adams
|3286
|1720
|1566
|576
|492
|661
|766
|Indiana
|Parke
|Troy
|6086
|3039
|3047
|1111
|1070
|976
|1311
|Indiana
|Perry
|Black
|6291
|3145
|3146
|1032
|1142
|1189
|1386
|Indiana
|Posey
|Greencastle
|3227
|1671
|1553
|449
|499
|807
|909
|Indiana
|Putnam
|Wayne
|3220
|1612
|1608
|508
|524
|617
|756
|Indiana
|Randolph
|White River
|4069
|2066
|2003
|677
|643
|752
|948
|Indiana
|Randolph
|Rushville
|3327
|1627
|1700
|486
|545
|674
|801
|Indiana
|Rush
|Ohio
|3843
|1969
|1874
|663
|642
|742
|869
|Indiana
|Spencer
|Penn
|4982
|2555
|2427
|720
|737
|1007
|1284
|Indiana
|St. Joseph
|South Bend
|7206
|3655
|3551
|996
|1030
|1661
|1986
|Indiana
|St. Joseph
|Hamilton
|3759
|1862
|1897
|681
|685
|651
|808
|Indiana
|Sullivan
|Jefferson
|3268
|1584
|1684
|539
|536
|582
|746
|Indiana
|Switzerland
|Lafayette
|13506
|6895
|6611
|1958
|2028
|3112
|3668
|Indiana
|Tippecanoe
|Cicero
|3646
|1851
|1795
|658
|654
|645
|799
|Indiana
|Tipton
|Evansville
|21830
|10895
|10935
|3287
|3502
|4550
|5342
|Indiana
|Vanderburgh
|Terre Haute
|16103
|8126
|7977
|2337
|2593
|3640
|4437
|Indiana
|Vigo
|Chester
|3143
|1600
|1543
|568
|533
|568
|687
|Indiana
|Wabash
|La Gro
|4066
|2073
|1993
|695
|665
|732
|919
|Indiana
|Wabash
|Noble
|4485
|2295
|2190
|830
|804
|809
|989
|Indiana
|Wabash
|Boone
|4042
|2091
|1951
|731
|650
|733
|886
|Indiana
|Warrick
|Ohio
|3290
|1653
|1637
|523
|573
|650
|737
|Indiana
|Warrick
|Washington
|4172
|2125
|2047
|712
|650
|755
|930
|Indiana
|Washington
|Jackson
|4949
|2442
|2507
|735
|792
|955
|1261
|Indiana
|Wayne
|Richmond
|9445
|4511
|4934
|1421
|1585
|1713
|2237
|Indiana
|Wayne
|Wayne
|3734
|1869
|1865
|635
|585
|671
|889
|Indiana
|Wayne
|Taylor
|3331
|1657
|1674
|464
|594
|726
|856
|Iowa
|Benton
|Cedar Falls
|3070
|1537
|1533
|460
|483
|636
|783
|Iowa
|Black Hawk
|Waterloo
|4337
|2250
|2087
|552
|624
|1066
|1226
|Iowa
|Black Hawk
|Des Moines
|5241
|2656
|2585
|754
|809
|1159
|1346
|Iowa
|Boone
|Clinton
|6129
|3265
|2864
|796
|868
|1658
|1867
|Iowa
|Clinton
|De Witt
|3186
|1601
|1585
|490
|522
|620
|775
|Iowa
|Clinton
|Lyons
|4088
|2049
|2039
|662
|644
|803
|1027
|Iowa
|Clinton
|Burlington
|14930
|7713
|7217
|2245
|2300
|3323
|4018
|Iowa
|Des Miones
|Dubuque
|18434
|9201
|9233
|2820
|3035
|3700
|4615
|Iowa
|Dubuque
|St. Charles
|3374
|1751
|1623
|491
|558
|758
|905
|Iowa
|Floyd
|Centre
|6310
|3149
|3161
|901
|957
|1230
|1612
|Iowa
|Henry
|Mount Pleasant
|4245
|2062
|2183
|608
|696
|822
|1022
|Iowa
|Henry
|Iowa City
|5914
|2915
|2999
|878
|997
|1184
|1411
|Iowa
|Johnson
|Fairview
|3085
|1570
|1515
|511
|480
|500
|743
|Iowa
|Jones
|Fort Madison
|4011
|2112
|1899
|599
|643
|842
|1094
|Iowa
|Lee
|Keokuk
|12766
|6530
|6236
|1874
|1980
|2943
|3420
|Iowa
|Lee
|Montrose
|3387
|1994
|1393
|408
|463
|1025
|1153
|Iowa
|Lee
|Cedar Rapids
|5940
|3077
|2863
|882
|962
|1436
|1621
|Iowa
|Linn
|Marion
|3854
|1981
|1873
|620
|605
|812
|989
|Iowa
|Linn
|Oskaloosa
|3387
|1791
|1596
|614
|537
|663
|703
|Iowa
|Mahaska
|Oskaloosa
|3204
|1533
|1671
|469
|501
|629
|803
|Iowa
|Mahaska
|Knoxville
|4750
|2416
|2334
|806
|816
|870
|1061
|Iowa
|Marion
|Lake Prarie
|4958
|2552
|2406
|863
|845
|810
|1140
|Iowa
|Marion
|Marshalltown
|3218
|1639
|1579
|416
|486
|762
|916
|Iowa
|Marshall
|Muscatine
|6718
|3347
|3371
|1071
|1067
|1171
|1619
|Iowa
|Muscatine
|Des Moines
|12035
|6182
|5853
|1655
|1731
|2890
|3353
|Iowa
|Polk
|Council Bluffs
|10020
|5477
|4543
|1428
|1475
|2834
|3067
|Iowa
|Pottawattamie
|Davenport
|3414
|1797
|1617
|701
|618
|537
|767
|Iowa
|Scott
|Davenport
|20038
|10316
|9722
|2890
|3019
|4515
|5513
|Iowa
|Scott
|Ottumwa
|5214
|2769
|2445
|729
|746
|1336
|1444
|Iowa
|Wapello
|Washington
|3379
|1736
|1643
|550
|538
|732
|813
|Iowa
|Warren
|Washington
|4043
|1990
|2053
|584
|661
|813
|993
|Iowa
|Washington
|Fort Dodge
|3095
|1603
|1492
|414
|455
|742
|864
|Iowa
|Webster
|Decorah
|3723
|1943
|1780
|563
|545
|866
|962
|Iowa
|Winneshiek
|Sioux City
|3401
|1929
|1472
|359
|397
|1188
|1270
|Iowa
|Woodbury
|Atchison
|7054
|3932
|3122
|935
|1007
|2114
|2324
|Kansas
|Atchison
|Fort Scott
|4174
|2362
|1812
|452
|493
|1403
|1513
|Kansas
|Bourbon
|Iowa
|3531
|1860
|1671
|597
|568
|753
|848
|Kansas
|Doniphan
|Lawrence
|8320
|4446
|3874
|907
|1034
|2404
|2083
|Kansas
|Douglas
|Ottawa
|2941
|1609
|1332
|362
|368
|867
|959
|Kansas
|Franklin
|Olathe
|3022
|1674
|1348
|434
|452
|830
|917
|Kansas
|Johnson
|Leavenworth
|17873
|9028
|8845
|2538
|2735
|4147
|4736
|Kansas
|Leavenworth
|Topeka
|5790
|3100
|2690
|671
|740
|1721
|1887
|Kansas
|Shawnee
|Newport
|15087
|7403
|7684
|2364
|2564
|2966
|3580
|Kentucky
|Campbell
|Hopkinsville
|3136
|1510
|1626
|441
|520
|653
|778
|Kentucky
|Christian
|Owensboro
|3437
|1651
|1786
|553
|595
|667
|806
|Kentucky
|Daviess
|Lexington
|14801
|7031
|7770
|1914
|2225
|2985
|3881
|Kentucky
|Fayette
|Frankfort
|5396
|2856
|2540
|738
|796
|1431
|1563
|Kentucky
|Franklin
|Henderson
|4171
|1957
|2214
|616
|697
|815
|948
|Kentucky
|Henderson
|Louisville
|100753
|48418
|52335
|14905
|16429
|19836
|24195
|Kentucky
|Jefferson
|Covington
|24505
|11814
|12691
|3726
|4025
|4431
|5568
|Kentucky
|Kenton
|Maysville
|4705
|2163
|2542
|697
|761
|795
|1035
|Kentucky
|Mason
|Paducah
|6866
|3276
|3590
|909
|1077
|1506
|1732
|Kentucky
|McCracken
|Bowling Green
|4574
|2270
|2304
|602
|737
|1065
|1245
|Kentucky
|Warren
|Versailles
|3268
|1623
|1645
|509
|530
|614
|804
|Kentucky
|Woodford
|Shreveport
|4607
|2363
|2244
|509
|633
|1253
|1415
|Louisiana
|Caddo
|Baton Rouge
|6498
|3337
|3161
|829
|878
|1576
|1885
|Louisiana
|East Baton Rouge
|New Orleans
|191418
|90279
|101139
|25941
|28657
|36817
|47737
|Louisiana
|Orleans
|Auburn
|6169
|3008
|3161
|776
|721
|1246
|1730
|Maine
|Androscoggin
|Lewiston
|13600
|5819
|7781
|1659
|2107
|2554
|3089
|Maine
|Androscoggin
|Brunswick
|4687
|2176
|2511
|646
|678
|777
|1188
|Maine
|Cumberland
|Cape Elizabeth
|5106
|2699
|2407
|883
|699
|1042
|1358
|Maine
|Cumberland
|Gorham
|3351
|1678
|1673
|447
|405
|655
|979
|Maine
|Cumberland
|Portland
|31413
|14755
|16658
|3836
|4013
|6446
|8335
|Maine
|Cumberland
|Westbrook
|6583
|3267
|3316
|795
|824
|1451
|1901
|Maine
|Cumberland
|Farmington
|3251
|1592
|1659
|417
|383
|600
|934
|Maine
|Franklin
|Bucksport
|3433
|1718
|1715
|468
|426
|696
|955
|Maine
|Hancock
|Deer Isle
|3414
|1777
|1637
|561
|526
|658
|861
|Maine
|Hancock
|Ellsworth
|5257
|2717
|2540
|823
|766
|1145
|1394
|Maine
|Hancock
|Angusta
|7808
|3736
|4072
|878
|898
|1585
|2201
|Maine
|Kennebeg
|Gardiner
|4497
|2199
|2298
|580
|523
|920
|1281
|Maine
|Kennebeg
|Hallowell
|3007
|1334
|1673
|322
|363
|600
|801
|Maine
|Kennebeg
|Waterville
|4852
|2359
|2493
|669
|681
|935
|1264
|Maine
|Kennebeg
|Camden
|4512
|2228
|2284
|625
|606
|894
|1216
|Maine
|Knox
|Rockland
|7074
|3467
|3607
|893
|974
|1402
|1993
|Maine
|Knox
|Thomaston
|3092
|1572
|1520
|396
|394
|759
|962
|Maine
|Knox
|Boothray
|3200
|1660
|1540
|468
|396
|641
|862
|Maine
|Lincoln
|Waldoborough
|4174
|2095
|2079
|562
|543
|899
|1216
|Maine
|Lincoln
|Bangor
|18289
|8856
|9433
|2326
|2615
|3866
|4967
|Maine
|Penobscot
|Brewer
|3214
|1648
|1566
|461
|451
|707
|918
|Maine
|Penobscot
|Hampden
|3068
|1540
|1598
|413
|497
|620
|881
|Maine
|Penobscot
|Oldtown
|4529
|2494
|2035
|583
|555
|1262
|1440
|Maine
|Penobscot
|Bath
|7371
|3566
|3805
|1071
|1018
|1334
|1926
|Maine
|Sagadahoc
|Skowhegan
|3893
|1907
|1986
|570
|524
|729
|1053
|Maine
|Domerset
|Belfast
|5278
|2563
|2715
|726
|743
|1133
|1482
|Maine
|Waldo
|Calais
|5944
|2949
|2995
|908
|954
|1138
|1450
|Maine
|Washington
|Eastport
|3736
|1805
|1931
|503
|570
|740
|969
|Maine
|Washington
|Biddeford
|10282
|4549
|5733
|1317
|1474
|1801
|2453
|Maine
|York
|Kittery
|3333
|1711
|1622
|444
|409
|746
|990
|Maine
|York
|Saco
|5755
|2697
|3058
|739
|724
|1035
|1525
|Maine
|York
|Cumberland
|8056
|3925
|4131
|1179
|1207
|1531
|1949
|Maryland
|Allegany
|Annapolis
|5744
|3066
|2678
|901
|774
|1407
|1472
|Maryland
|Anne Arundel
|Baltimore
|267354
|125849
|141505
|37402
|40335
|50570
|64398
|Maryland
|Baltimore
|Frederick
|8526
|3915
|4611
|1154
|250
|1512
|2030
|Maryland
|Frederick
|Hagerstown
|5779
|2734
|3045
|789
|840
|1037
|1389
|Maryland
|Washington
|Barnstable
|4793
|2298
|2495
|595
|589
|855
|1383
|Massachusetts
|Barnstable
|Dennis
|3269
|1578
|1691
|416
|445
|596
|910
|Massachusetts
|Barnstable
|Harwich
|3080
|1540
|1540
|450
|400
|580
|809
|Massachusetts
|Barnstable
|Provincetown
|3865
|1907
|1958
|466
|486
|819
|1123
|Massachusetts
|Barnstable
|Sandwich
|3694
|1800
|1894
|530
|452
|616
|1013
|Massachusetts
|Barnstable
|Adams
|12090
|6063
|6027
|1624
|1609
|2704
|3249
|Massachusetts
|Berkshire
|Great Barrington
|4320
|2033
|2287
|578
|641
|734
|1118
|Massachusetts
|Berkshire
|Lee
|3866
|1816
|2050
|555
|586
|615
|923
|Massachusetts
|Berkshire
|Pittsfield
|11112
|5288
|5824
|1480
|1657
|2132
|2775
|Massachusetts
|Berkshire
|Williamstown
|3559
|1854
|1705
|529
|522
|780
|921
|Massachusetts
|Berkshire
|Attlebrorigh
|6769
|3309
|3460
|886
|845
|1375
|1902
|Massachusetts
|Bristol
|Dartmouth
|3367
|1643
|1724
|408
|419
|556
|1013
|Massachusetts
|Bristol
|Easton
|3668
|1911
|1757
|490
|495
|814
|1066
|Massachusetts
|Bristol
|Fall River
|26766
|12652
|14114
|3699
|3868
|5223
|6655
|Massachusetts
|Bristol
|New Bedford
|21320
|9880
|11440
|2642
|2678
|3920
|5666
|Massachusetts
|Bristol
|Taunton
|18629
|9124
|9505
|2362
|2420
|4015
|5147
|Massachusetts
|Bristol
|Amesbury
|5581
|2780
|2801
|631
|624
|1207
|1615
|Massachusetts
|Essex
|Andover
|4873
|2304
|2569
|705
|669
|831
|1176
|Massachusetts
|Essex
|Beverly
|6507
|3112
|3395
|804
|759
|1277
|1805
|Massachusetts
|Essex
|Danvers
|5600
|2751
|2849
|753
|799
|1125
|1490
|Massachusetts
|Essex
|Gloucester
|15389
|7878
|7511
|1981
|1974
|3590
|4402
|Massachusetts
|Essex
|Haverhill
|13092
|6393
|6699
|1457
|1580
|3150
|3901
|Massachusetts
|Essex
|Ipswich
|3720
|1757
|1963
|406
|442
|697
|1088
|Massachusetts
|Essex
|Lawrence
|28921
|12618
|16303
|3424
|3923
|5698
|6861
|Massachusetts
|Essex
|Lynn
|28233
|13472
|14761
|3306
|3545
|6429
|7881
|Massachusetts
|Essex
|Marblehead
|7703
|3845
|3858
|1018
|912
|1660
|2157
|Massachusetts
|Essex
|Newburyport
|12595
|5646
|6949
|1564
|1615
|2104
|3191
|Massachusetts
|Essex
|Peabody
|7343
|3732
|3611
|892
|901
|1673
|2182
|Massachusetts
|Essex
|Rockport
|3904
|1980
|1924
|451
|501
|864
|1205
|Massachusetts
|Essex
|Salem
|24117
|10940
|13177
|2972
|3130
|4516
|6104
|Massachusetts
|Essex
|Salisbury
|3776
|1828
|1948
|411
|418
|778
|1117
|Massachusetts
|Essex
|Deerfield
|3632
|1847
|1785
|500
|490
|750
|1002
|Massachusetts
|Franklin
|Greenfield
|3589
|1740
|1849
|454
|459
|774
|981
|Massachusetts
|Franklin
|Chicopee
|9607
|4284
|5323
|1229
|1437
|1778
|2236
|Massachusetts
|Hampden
|Holyoke
|10733
|4856
|5877
|1500
|1554
|2045
|2390
|Massachusetts
|Hampden
|Monson
|3204
|1632
|1572
|607
|455
|523
|780
|Massachusetts
|Hampden
|Palmer
|3631
|1702
|1929
|513
|514
|605
|908
|Massachusetts
|Hampden
|Springfield
|26703
|12894
|13809
|3097
|3250
|6158
|7564
|Massachusetts
|Hampden
|Westfield
|6519
|3125
|3394
|720
|841
|1388
|1859
|Massachusetts
|Hampden
|Amherst
|4035
|2042
|1993
|457
|466
|936
|1125
|Massachusetts
|Hampshire
|Easthampton
|3620
|1640
|1980
|507
|557
|657
|794
|Massachusetts
|Hampshire
|Northampton
|10160
|4860
|5300
|1259
|1297
|2116
|2716
|Massachusetts
|Hampshire
|Ware
|4259
|2006
|2253
|646
|634
|720
|997
|Massachusetts
|Hampshire
|Arlington
|3261
|1571
|1690
|408
|446
|656
|853
|Massachusetts
|Middlesex
|Brighton
|4967
|2631
|2336
|610
|592
|1266
|1524
|Massachusetts
|Middlesex
|Cambridge
|39634
|19356
|20278
|4725
|4878
|9232
|10849
|Massachusetts
|Middlesex
|Charlestown
|28323
|13931
|14302
|3382
|3493
|6665
|8267
|Massachusetts
|Middlesex
|Framingham
|4968
|2297
|2671
|565
|582
|974
|1327
|Massachusetts
|Middlesex
|Groton
|3584
|1723
|1861
|434
|485
|628
|1005
|Massachusetts
|Middlesex
|Holliston
|3073
|1535
|1538
|446
|398
|566
|851
|Massachusetts
|Middlesex
|Hopkinton
|4419
|2236
|2183
|720
|717
|852
|1124
|Massachusetts
|Middlesex
|Hudson
|3389
|1661
|1728
|441
|451
|791
|919
|Massachusetts
|Middlesex
|Lowell
|40928
|17494
|23434
|4318
|5121
|8078
|10151
|Massachusetts
|Middlesex
|Malden
|7367
|3530
|3837
|969
|950
|1511
|1925
|Massachusetts
|Middlesex
|Marlborough
|8474
|4325
|4149
|1141
|1139
|1974
|2254
|Massachusetts
|Middlesex
|Medford
|5717
|2906
|2811
|711
|684
|1380
|1749
|Massachusetts
|Middlesex
|Melrose
|3414
|1589
|1825
|401
|431
|663
|925
|Massachusetts
|Middlesex
|Natick
|6404
|3208
|3196
|911
|906
|1341
|1712
|Massachusetts
|Middlesex
|Newton
|12825
|5973
|6852
|1657
|1726
|2492
|3307
|Massachusetts
|Middlesex
|Somerville
|14685
|7295
|7390
|1999
|1867
|3117
|3979
|Massachusetts
|Middlesex
|Stoneham
|4513
|2205
|2308
|451
|522
|1121
|1394
|Massachusetts
|Middlesex
|Wakefield
|4135
|1994
|2141
|484
|507
|874
|1189
|Massachusetts
|Middlesex
|Waltham
|9065
|4259
|4806
|1059
|1173
|2006
|2424
|Massachusetts
|Middlesex
|Watertown
|4326
|2081
|2245
|523
|559
|954
|1202
|Massachusetts
|Middlesex
|Woburn
|8560
|4309
|4251
|1150
|1131
|1838
|2391
|Massachusetts
|Middlesex
|Nantucket
|4123
|1825
|2298
|466
|421
|506
|1155
|Massachusetts
|Nantucket
|Braintree
|3948
|1941
|2007
|507
|564
|782
|1109
|Massachusetts
|Norfolk
|Brookline
|6650
|2984
|3666
|774
|801
|1352
|1672
|Massachusetts
|Norfolk
|Canton
|3879
|1833
|2046
|502
|607
|648
|938
|Massachusetts
|Norfolk
|Dedham
|7342
|3479
|3863
|937
|1003
|1377
|1928
|Massachusetts
|Norfolk
|Foxborough
|3057
|1301
|1756
|368
|410
|453
|757
|Massachusetts
|Norfolk
|Hyde Park
|4136
|2017
|2119
|552
|574
|910
|1126
|Massachusetts
|Norfolk
|Medway
|3721
|1823
|1898
|514
|455
|678
|1014
|Massachusetts
|Norfolk
|Needham
|3607
|1749
|1858
|506
|481
|650
|929
|Massachusetts
|Norfolk
|Quincy
|7442
|3791
|3651
|1027
|984
|1557
|2093
|Massachusetts
|Norfolk
|Randolph
|5642
|2782
|2860
|794
|802
|1036
|1534
|Massachusetts
|Norfolk
|Stoughton
|4914
|2449
|2465
|753
|677
|908
|1280
|Massachusetts
|Norfolk
|West Roxbury
|8683
|3993
|4690
|1104
|1126
|1628
|2173
|Massachusetts
|Norfolk
|Weymouth
|9010
|4502
|4508
|1150
|1230
|887
|2504
|Massachusetts
|Norfolk
|Abington
|9308
|4688
|4620
|1327
|1341
|1931
|2517
|Massachusetts
|Plymouth
|Bridgewater
|3660
|1775
|1885
|476
|447
|654
|998
|Massachusetts
|Plymouth
|East Bridgewater
|3017
|1465
|1552
|359
|392
|550
|868
|Massachusetts
|Plymouth
|Hingham
|4422
|2070
|2352
|505
|514
|757
|1253
|Massachusetts
|Plymouth
|Middleborough
|4687
|2263
|2424
|586
|569
|828
|1323
|Massachusetts
|Plymouth
|North Bridgewater
|8007
|4035
|3972
|1021
|1095
|1822
|2272
|Massachusetts
|Plymouth
|Plymouth
|6238
|2979
|3259
|783
|785
|1093
|1716
|Massachusetts
|Plymouth
|Wareham
|3098
|1603
|1495
|426
|434
|668
|896
|Massachusetts
|Plymouth
|Boston
|250526
|119917
|130609
|30001
|30771
|57031
|69388
|Massachusetts
|Suffolk
|Chelsea
|18547
|8652
|9895
|2216
|2477
|3969
|4952
|Massachusetts
|Suffolk
|Athol
|3517
|1732
|1785
|407
|411
|726
|1045
|Massachusetts
|Worchester
|Blackstone
|5421
|2497
|2924
|797
|885
|898
|1270
|Massachusetts
|Worchester
|Clinton
|5429
|2422
|3007
|699
|778
|998
|1237
|Massachusetts
|Worchester
|Fitchburg
|11260
|5663
|5597
|1374
|1453
|2741
|3318
|Massachusetts
|Worchester
|Gardner
|3333
|1657
|1676
|392
|449
|783
|979
|Massachusetts
|Worchester
|Grafton
|4594
|2285
|2309
|699
|663
|807
|1173
|Massachusetts
|Worchester
|Leominster
|3894
|1954
|1940
|467
|426
|823
|1156
|Massachusetts
|Worchester
|Milford
|9890
|4970
|4920
|1436
|1409
|1956
|2585
|Massachusetts
|Worchester
|Millbury
|4397
|2131
|2266
|654
|649
|839
|1101
|Massachusetts
|Worchester
|Northbridge
|3774
|1869
|1905
|596
|568
|771
|995
|Massachusetts
|Worchester
|North Brookfield
|3343
|1726
|1617
|453
|435
|732
|935
|Massachusetts
|Worchester
|Southbridge
|5208
|2506
|2702
|807
|825
|930
|1233
|Massachusetts
|Worchester
|Spencer
|3959
|2111
|1841
|596
|533
|849
|1076
|Massachusetts
|Worchester
|Uxbridge
|3058
|1475
|1583
|450
|432
|507
|778
|Massachusetts
|Worchester
|Webster
|4763
|2331
|2432
|695
|671
|926
|1209
|Massachusetts
|Worchester
|Westborough
|3601
|1854
|1747
|631
|452
|671
|930
|Massachusetts
|Worchester
|Winchendon
|3398
|1709
|1689
|440
|419
|705
|954
|Massachusetts
|Worchester
|Worcester
|41105
|20405
|20700
|4850
|4974
|9650
|11737
|Massachusetts
|Worchester
|Allegan
|3642
|1934
|1708
|516
|492
|856
|1059
|Michigan
|Allegan
|Bangor
|3606
|2035
|1571
|501
|463
|1080
|1103
|Michigan
|Bay
|Bay City
|7064
|3863
|3201
|972
|933
|1933
|2130
|Michigan
|Bay
|Benton
|3116
|1591
|1525
|484
|501
|639
|828
|Michigan
|Berrien
|Niles
|4630
|2271
|2359
|648
|697
|947
|1222
|Michigan
|Berrien
|Coldwater
|4381
|2114
|2267
|626
|653
|805
|1182
|Michigan
|Branch
|Battle Creek
|5838
|2848
|2990
|710
|800
|1270
|1646
|Michigan
|Calhoun
|Marshall
|4925
|2370
|2555
|690
|765
|959
|1271
|Michigan
|Calhoun
|Silver Creek
|3084
|1557
|1527
|505
|458
|604
|808
|Michigan
|Cass
|Eaton Rapids
|3636
|1850
|1786
|540
|534
|758
|986
|Michigan
|Eaton
|Fenton
|3965
|1973
|1992
|550
|535
|808
|89
|Michigan
|Genesee
|Flint
|5386
|2712
|2674
|668
|747
|1293
|1540
|Michigan
|Genesee
|Hillsdale
|3518
|1698
|1820
|460
|517
|755
|933
|Michigan
|Hillsdale
|Calumet
|3182
|1909
|1273
|445
|416
|1038
|1071
|Michigan
|Houghton
|Lansing
|5241
|2694
|2547
|912
|724
|1046
|1305
|Michigan
|Ingham
|Ionia
|4158
|2179
|1979
|585
|567
|1007
|1208
|Michigan
|Ionia
|Jackson
|11447
|6104
|5343
|1387
|1449
|3230
|3689
|Michigan
|Jackson
|Kalamazoo
|10447
|5173
|5274
|1373
|1489
|2350
|2923
|Michigan
|Kalamazoo
|Kalamazoo
|9181
|4495
|4686
|1166
|1310
|2084
|2580
|Michigan
|Kalamazoo
|Grand Rapids
|16507
|8349
|8158
|2234
|2376
|3845
|4658
|Michigan
|Kent
|Lowell
|3086
|1593
|1493
|471
|458
|670
|835
|Michigan
|Kent
|Adrian
|8438
|4023
|4415
|1101
|1237
|1637
|2293
|Michigan
|Lenawee
|Hudson
|4094
|2021
|2073
|551
|614
|833
|1116
|Michigan
|Lenawee
|Clinton
|3590
|1825
|1765
|552
|566
|648
|918
|Michigan
|Macomb
|Manistee
|3343
|1912
|1431
|390
|384
|1133
|1120
|Michigan
|Manistee
|Ishpeming
|6103
|3859
|2244
|697
|654
|2399
|2376
|Michigan
|Marquette
|Marquette
|4617
|2575
|2042
|610
|609
|1388
|1478
|Michigan
|Marquette
|Marquette
|4000
|2189
|1811
|521
|541
|1167
|1962
|Michigan
|Marquette
|Negaunce
|3254
|1835
|1419
|475
|495
|933
|988
|Michigan
|Marquette
|Monroe
|5086
|2389
|2697
|798
|904
|865
|1111
|Michigan
|Monroe
|Muskegon
|6002
|3409
|2593
|792
|723
|1885
|1938
|Michigan
|Muskegon
|Pontiac
|4867
|2406
|2461
|743
|778
|1002
|1258
|Michigan
|Oakland
|Grand Haven
|3147
|1738
|1409
|454
|423
|837
|901
|Michigan
|Ottawa
|East Saginaw
|11350
|6018
|5332
|1525
|1560
|3030
|3382
|Michigan
|Saginaw
|Saginaw
|7460
|4010
|3450
|1017
|1015
|2007
|2226
|Michigan
|Saginaw
|Port Huron
|5973
|3001
|2972
|881
|924
|1343
|1545
|Michigan
|St. Clair
|Lockport
|3456
|1778
|1678
|503
|522
|809
|980
|Michigan
|St. Joseph
|Ann Arbor
|7363
|3614
|3749
|961
|1015
|1555
|1895
|Michigan
|Washtenaw
|Ypsilanti
|5471
|2653
|2818
|683
|776
|1117
|1400
|Michigan
|Washtenaw
|Detroit
|79577
|39392
|40185
|11505
|12003
|16716
|20220
|Michigan
|Wayne
|Plymouth
|3016
|1513
|1503
|414
|401
|630
|856
|Michigan
|Wayne
|Springwells
|3488
|1934
|1554
|509
|460
|876
|1023
|Michigan
|Wayne
|Mankato
|3482
|1837
|1645
|461
|488
|943
|1107
|Minnesota
|Blue Earth
|Hastings
|3458
|1823
|1635
|546
|508
|797
|962
|Minnesota
|Dakota
|Red Wing
|4260
|2164
|2096
|593
|653
|970
|1138
|Minnesota
|Goodhue
|Minneapolis
|13006
|7050
|6016
|1535
|1714
|3952
|4251
|Minnesota
|Hennepin
|St. Anthony
|5013
|2565
|2448
|761
|775
|1095
|1343
|Minnesota
|Hennepin
|Rochester
|3953
|1996
|1957
|517
|573
|948
|1108
|Minnesota
|Olmstead
|St.Paul
|20030
|10314
|9716
|2737
|2964
|5057
|5586
|Minnesota
|Ramsey
|Faribault
|4103
|2113
|1990
|647
|582
|885
|1037
|Minnesota
|Rice
|Faribault
|3045
|1542
|1503
|415
|417
|699
|808
|Minnesota
|Rice
|Duluth
|3131
|2311
|820
|230
|213
|1790
|1841
|Minnesota
|St. Louis
|Stillwater
|4506
|2739
|1767
|534
|534
|1624
|1721
|Minnesota
|Washington
|Stillwater
|4124
|2481
|1643
|474
|489
|1474
|1563
|Minnesota
|Washington
|Winona
|7192
|3545
|3647
|972
|1117
|1634
|1884
|Minnesota
|Winona
|Natchez
|9057
|4278
|4779
|1272
|1367
|1547
|2206
|Mississippi
|Adams
|Jackson
|4234
|2155
|2079
|562
|621
|978
|1207
|Mississippi
|Hinds
|Columbus
|4812
|2293
|2519
|664
|774
|1016
|1214
|Mississippi
|Lowndes
|Vicksburg
|12443
|6048
|6395
|1381
|1632
|2937
|3518
|Mississippi
|Warren
|Benton
|3369
|1718
|1651
|575
|585
|642
|788
|Missouri
|Adair
|Platte
|3416
|1843
|1573
|608
|502
|739
|816
|Missouri
|Andrew
|Salt River
|5602
|2900
|2702
|972
|936
|1136
|1333
|Missouri
|Audrain
|Cedar
|5020
|2580
|2440
|886
|856
|963
|1119
|Missouri
|Boone
|St. Joseph
|19565
|10942
|8623
|2497
|2720
|6180
|6713
|Missouri
|Buchanan
|Washington
|3042
|1614
|1428
|524
|531
|637
|766
|Missouri
|Buchanan
|Fulton
|4565
|2328
|2237
|746
|750
|996
|1132
|Missouri
|Callaway
|Nine-Mile Prarie
|3679
|1902
|1777
|664
|601
|731
|844
|Missouri
|Callaway
|Cape Girardeau
|3585
|1796
|1789
|583
|606
|676
|839
|Missouri
|Cape Girardeau
|Grand River
|3802
|2051
|1751
|701
|575
|806
|917
|Missouri
|Carroll
|Morris
|3831
|2039
|1792
|693
|641
|745
|841
|Missouri
|Carroll
|Wakenda
|5312
|2785
|2557
|901
|933
|1121
|1268
|Missouri
|Carroll
|Grand River
|3978
|2204
|1774
|668
|575
|984
|1084
|Missouri
|Cass
|Pleasant Hill
|3502
|1766
|1736
|543
|579
|729
|871
|Missouri
|Cass
|Brunswick
|4576
|2345
|2231
|773
|724
|912
|1087
|Missouri
|Chariton
|Liberty
|4831
|2492
|2339
|805
|839
|1026
|1175
|Missouri
|Clay
|Platte
|3085
|1573
|1512
|602
|622
|539
|652
|Missouri
|Clay
|Jefferson City
|4420
|2567
|1853
|624
|577
|1403
|1423
|Missouri
|Cole
|Boonville
|5319
|2665
|2654
|928
|918
|901
|1178
|Missouri
|Cooper
|Boonville
|3506
|1730
|1776
|590
|622
|605
|785
|Missouri
|Cooper
|Lebanon
|3316
|1770
|1546
|499
|540
|751
|891
|Missouri
|Cooper
|Boeuf
|3910
|2082
|1828
|782
|693
|698
|835
|Missouri
|Franklin
|Boles
|5183
|2770
|2413
|961
|872
|995
|1175
|Missouri
|Franklin
|Lyon
|3528
|1823
|1705
|704
|644
|555
|708
|Missouri
|Franklin
|Washington
|5614
|2952
|2662
|1011
|936
|1037
|1257
|Missouri
|Franklin
|Campbell
|8694
|4469
|4225
|1235
|1320
|2075
|2269
|Missouri
|Greene
|Springfield
|5555
|2829
|2726
|728
|813
|1368
|1488
|Missouri
|Greene
|Grand River
|5450
|2878
|2572
|871
|835
|1244
|1379
|Missouri
|Henry
|Tebo
|3308
|1730
|1578
|520
|520
|731
|845
|Missouri
|Henry
|Lewis
|4081
|2139
|1942
|682
|663
|829
|964
|Missouri
|Holt
|Chariton
|4043
|2106
|1937
|733
|698
|767
|872
|Missouri
|Howard
|Arcadia
|3058
|1506
|1552
|476
|538
|598
|703
|Missouri
|Iron
|Blue
|3603
|1923
|1630
|670
|611
|724
|856
|Missouri
|Jackson
|Independence
|3184
|1544
|1640
|497
|567
|605
|766
|Missouri
|Jackson
|Kansas City
|32260
|18313
|13947
|4612
|4244
|9887
|10104
|Missouri
|Jackson
|Prairie
|3493
|1874
|1619
|535
|544
|857
|970
|Missouri
|Jackson
|Marion
|3964
|2103
|1858
|617
|599
|908
|1090
|Missouri
|Jasper
|Madison
|3329
|1765
|1564
|511
|481
|814
|927
|Missouri
|Johnson
|Warrensburg
|4804
|2392
|2419
|773
|808
|959
|1112
|Missouri
|Johnson
|Lebanon
|3358
|1716
|1642
|575
|577
|658
|742
|Missouri
|Laclede
|Clay
|3508
|1805
|1703
|650
|629
|658
|780
|Missouri
|Lafayette
|Lexington
|6336
|3071
|3265
|1075
|1187
|1089
|1440
|Missouri
|Lafayette
|Lexington
|4373
|2056
|2317
|669
|825
|786
|1009
|Missouri
|Lafayette
|Mount Vernon
|3030
|1511
|1519
|514
|521
|548
|618
|Missouri
|Lawrence
|Canton
|3434
|1765
|1669
|577
|576
|675
|802
|Missouri
|Lewis
|Hurricane
|3712
|1885
|1827
|641
|661
|708
|840
|Missouri
|Lincoln
|Yellow Creek
|3126
|1607
|1519
|561
|541
|600
|688
|Missouri
|Linn
|Chillicothe
|3978
|2115
|1863
|600
|609
|1000
|1082
|Missouri
|Livingston
|Macon
|3678
|1799
|1879
|508
|578
|796
|945
|Missouri
|Macon
|Hannibal
|10125
|5177
|4948
|1414
|1573
|2434
|2784
|Missouri
|Marion
|Liberty
|3871
|1943
|1928
|623
|675
|709
|940
|Missouri
|Marion
|Walker
|3492
|1783
|1709
|612
|661
|627
|763
|Missouri
|Moniteau
|Jackson
|4367
|2287
|2080
|753
|710
|874
|1071
|Missouri
|Monroe
|Polk
|3427
|1832
|1595
|540
|508
|824
|919
|Missouri
|Nodaway
|Mount Sterling
|6305
|3174
|3131
|878
|1018
|1478
|1658
|Missouri
|Pettis
|Sedalia
|4560
|2276
|2284
|579
|703
|1155
|1272
|Missouri
|Pettis
|Rolla
|4184
|2125
|2050
|713
|706
|762
|911
|Missouri
|Phelps
|Calumet
|5185
|2680
|2505
|883
|876
|1007
|1199
|Missouri
|Pike
|Cuivre
|3271
|1729
|1542
|570
|569
|695
|830
|Missouri
|Pike
|Louisiana
|3639
|1762
|1877
|556
|625
|711
|894
|Missouri
|Pike
|Pettis
|3943
|2092
|1851
|660
|678
|878
|1013
|Missouri
|Platte
|Salt Spring
|3526
|1835
|1691
|648
|589
|680
|785
|Missouri
|Randolph
|Camden
|3347
|1725
|1622
|588
|604
|676
|756
|Missouri
|Ray
|Richmond
|5581
|2904
|2677
|684
|700
|1126
|1334
|Missouri
|Ray
|Arrow Rock
|3174
|1632
|1542
|583
|552
|591
|683
|Missouri
|Saline
|Jefferson
|3002
|1522
|1480
|535
|541
|575
|675
|Missouri
|Saline
|Marshall
|3701
|1901
|1800
|593
|636
|749
|866
|Missouri
|Saline
|Miami
|3622
|1879
|1743
|639
|636
|743
|852
|Missouri
|Saline
|Jefferson
|3297
|1701
|1596
|615
|548
|590
|727
|Missouri
|Scotland
|Cuvier
|3174
|1645
|1529
|569
|515
|584
|742
|Missouri
|St. Charles
|Dardenne
|3092
|1651
|1441
|538
|533
|629
|779
|Missouri
|St. Charles
|St. Charles
|3479
|1887
|1592
|551
|557
|788
|928
|Missouri
|St. Charles
|St. Charles
|5570
|2939
|2631
|803
|799
|1349
|1574
|Missouri
|St. Charles
|Ste. Genevieve
|3409
|1690
|1719
|597
|622
|563
|748
|Missouri
|Ste. Genevieve
|Bonhomme
|6162
|3328
|2834
|989
|901
|1338
|1081
|Missouri
|St. Louis
|Carondelet
|5387
|2933
|2454
|940
|844
|1150
|1448
|Missouri
|St. Louis
|Central
|8923
|4795
|4128
|1428
|1333
|1925
|2482
|Missouri
|St. Louis
|Maramec
|3436
|1825
|1611
|591
|561
|698
|854
|Missouri
|St. Louis
|St. Ferdinand
|7214
|3885
|3329
|1152
|1191
|1626
|2003
|Missouri
|St. Louis
|St. Louis
|9203
|4794
|4409
|1396
|1441
|1938
|2326
|Missouri
|St. Louis
|St. Louis
|310864
|161796
|149068
|46965
|46504
|71895
|83158
|Missouri
|St. Louis
|Ozark
|3488
|1826
|1662
|594
|572
|701
|750
|Missouri
|Webster
|Omaha
|16083
|9493
|6590
|1491
|1665
|6389
|6602
|Nebraska
|Douglas
|Nebraska
|6050
|3357
|2693
|1007
|939
|1617
|1749
|Nebraska
|Otoe
|Carson City
|3042
|2313
|729
|223
|185
|1705
|1809
|Nevada
|Ormsby
|Gold Hill
|4311
|3139
|1172
|278
|263
|2362
|2518
|Nevada
|Storey
|Virginia
|7048
|4725
|2323
|482
|572
|3482
|3766
|Nevada
|Storey
|Hamilton
|3913
|3339
|574
|175
|121
|2750
|3068
|Nevada
|White Pine
|Gilford
|3361
|1599
|1762
|361
|374
|702
|1032
|New Hampshire
|Belknap
|Keene
|5971
|2910
|3061
|691
|715
|1298
|1754
|New Hampshire
|Cheshire
|Lebanon
|3094
|1538
|1556
|355
|395
|680
|936
|New Hampshire
|Grafton
|Manchester
|23536
|10475
|13061
|2637
|3057
|5127
|5998
|New Hampshire
|Hillsborough
|Nashua
|10543
|4715
|5828
|1158
|1295
|2103
|2759
|New Hampshire
|Hillsborough
|Concord
|12241
|6073
|6168
|1449
|1367
|2699
|3673
|New Hampshire
|Merrimack
|Exeter
|3437
|1574
|1863
|473
|440
|582
|855
|New Hampshire
|Rockingham
|Portsmouth
|9211
|4236
|4975
|1124
|1135
|1731
|2479
|New Hampshire
|Rockingham
|Dover
|9294
|4354
|4940
|1015
|1096
|2247
|2640
|New Hampshire
|Strafford
|Rochester
|4103
|2110
|1993
|581
|515
|892
|1164
|New Hampshire
|Strafford
|Somersworth
|4504
|1909
|2595
|539
|675
|789
|1081
|New Hampshire
|Strafford
|Claremont
|4053
|1836
|2217
|454
|501
|673
|1088
|New Hampshire
|Sullivan
|Egg Harbor
|3585
|1817
|1768
|583
|577
|686
|865
|New Jersey
|Atlantic
|Hackensack
|8038
|3931
|4107
|1024
|999
|1702
|2176
|New Jersey
|Bergen
|Lodi
|3221
|1658
|1563
|503
|457
|635
|837
|New Jersey
|Bergen
|New Barbadoes
|4929
|2424
|2505
|678
|689
|988
|1352
|New Jersey
|Bergen
|Bordentown
|6041
|2925
|3116
|916
|907
|1144
|1500
|New Jersey
|Burlington
|Burlington
|5817
|2559
|3258
|768
|929
|948
|1315
|New Jersey
|Burlington
|Cinnaminson
|3112
|1566
|1546
|491
|484
|576
|776
|New Jersey
|Burlington
|Evesham
|3351
|1715
|1636
|488
|452
|696
|902
|New Jersey
|Burlington
|Northampton
|4018
|1785
|2233
|482
|514
|729
|1015
|New Jersey
|Burlington
|Camden
|20045
|9518
|10527
|2694
|2830
|4037
|4976
|New Jersey
|Camden
|Newton
|8437
|4077
|4360
|1262
|1275
|1595
|2000
|New Jersey
|Camden
|Gloucester City
|3682
|1724
|1958
|599
|573
|641
|814
|New Jersey
|Camden
|Middle
|3443
|1691
|1752
|483
|522
|618
|885
|New Jersey
|Cape May
|Bridgeton
|6830
|3388
|3442
|950
|957
|1396
|1703
|New Jersey
|Cumberland
|Downe
|3385
|1725
|1660
|531
|499
|666
|851
|New Jersey
|Cumberland
|Fairfield
|3011
|1556
|1455
|477
|453
|610
|845
|New Jersey
|Cumberland
|Landis
|7079
|3651
|3428
|1139
|1108
|1411
|1828
|New Jersey
|Cumberland
|Millville
|6101
|3045
|3056
|1040
|970
|1190
|1403
|New Jersey
|Cumberland
|Belleville
|3644
|1772
|1872
|528
|504
|645
|916
|New Jersey
|Essex
|Bloomfield
|4580
|2211
|2369
|613
|624
|920
|1207
|New Jersey
|Essex
|East Orange
|4315
|1949
|2366
|566
|605
|760
|1021
|New Jersey
|Essex
|Newark
|105059
|51344
|53715
|14935
|15013
|21080
|26463
|New Jersey
|Essex
|Orange
|9348
|4542
|4806
|1271
|1317
|2014
|2301
|New Jersey
|Essex
|Clayton
|3674
|1920
|1754
|662
|545
|686
|876
|New Jersey
|Gloucester
|Deptford
|4663
|2300
|2363
|664
|672
|906
|1269
|New Jersey
|Gloucester
|Harrison
|3038
|1546
|1492
|509
|464
|572
|733
|New Jersey
|Gloucester
|Woolwich
|3760
|1957
|1803
|611
|540
|755
|970
|New Jersey
|Gloucester
|Bayonne
|3834
|1917
|1917
|507
|509
|865
|1033
|New Jersey
|Hudson
|Harrison
|4129
|2070
|2059
|640
|630
|810
|1004
|New Jersey
|Hudson
|Hoboken
|20297
|10090
|10207
|2616
|2612
|4656
|5347
|New Jersey
|Hudson
|Jersey City
|82546
|40602
|41944
|11238
|11784
|18252
|21345
|New Jersey
|Hudson
|North Bergen
|3032
|1621
|1411
|509
|417
|627
|811
|New Jersey
|Hudson
|Union
|6737
|3475
|3262
|999
|1645
|1403
|1778
|New Jersey
|Hudson
|Union
|4640
|2379
|2261
|666
|711
|967
|1236
|New Jersey
|Hudson
|West Hoboken
|4132
|1983
|2149
|638
|647
|698
|687
|New Jersey
|Hudson
|Alexandria
|3341
|1678
|1663
|497
|444
|659
|888
|New Jersey
|Hunterdon
|Clinton
|3134
|1581
|1553
|484
|467
|652
|808
|New Jersey
|Hunterdon
|Lebanon
|3561
|1747
|1814
|519
|604
|696
|809
|New Jersey
|Hunterdon
|Raritan
|3654
|1766
|1888
|467
|485
|683
|978
|New Jersey
|Hunterdon
|Readington
|3070
|1571
|1499
|445
|393
|577
|854
|New Jersey
|Hunterdon
|Wes Amwell
|4872
|2337
|2535
|652
|773
|923
|1222
|New Jersey
|Hunterdon
|Lambertville
|3842
|1808
|2034
|508
|627
|733
|947
|New Jersey
|Hunterdon
|Hamilton
|5417
|2754
|2663
|923
|810
|987
|1318
|New Jersey
|Mercer
|Hopewell
|4276
|2143
|2133
|667
|613
|802
|1106
|New Jersey
|Mercer
|Princeton
|3986
|2028
|1958
|582
|512
|894
|973
|New Jersey
|Mercer
|Trenton
|22874
|10928
|11946
|3284
|3385
|4392
|5629
|New Jersey
|Mercer
|Monroe
|3253
|1653
|1600
|542
|513
|586
|823
|New Jersey
|Middlesex
|New Brunswick
|15058
|7204
|7854
|2272
|2286
|2820
|3617
|New Jersey
|Middlesex
|Raritan
|3460
|1719
|1741
|465
|412
|753
|950
|New Jersey
|Middlesex
|South Amboy
|4525
|2376
|2149
|623
|659
|1083
|1251
|New Jersey
|Middlesex
|South Brunswick
|3779
|1891
|1888
|615
|557
|647
|946
|New Jersey
|Middlesex
|Woodbridge
|3717
|1933
|1784
|533
|476
|825
|1601
|New Jersey
|Middlesex
|Freehold
|4231
|2050
|2181
|628
|627
|807
|1027
|New Jersey
|Monmouth
|Howell
|3371
|1766
|1605
|629
|503
|617
|763
|New Jersey
|Monmouth
|Middletown
|4639
|2277
|2362
|717
|747
|852
|1127
|New Jersey
|Monmouth
|Ocean
|6189
|3043
|3146
|876
|952
|1202
|1584
|New Jersey
|Monmouth
|Raritan
|3443
|1692
|1751
|536
|529
|648
|842
|New Jersey
|Monmouth
|Shrewsbury
|5440
|2634
|2806
|750
|778
|1015
|1006
|New Jersey
|Monmouth
|Upper Freehold
|3640
|1788
|1852
|552
|573
|683
|802
|New Jersey
|Monmouth
|Boonton
|3458
|1742
|1716
|549
|550
|687
|858
|New Jersey
|Morris
|Chatham
|3715
|1775
|1940
|521
|529
|685
|942
|New Jersey
|Morris
|Hanover
|3623
|1779
|1844
|529
|484
|643
|980
|New Jersey
|Morris
|Morris
|5674
|2618
|3056
|764
|778
|1053
|1410
|New Jersey
|Morris
|Randolph
|5111
|2736
|2375
|727
|673
|1268
|1487
|New Jersey
|Morris
|Rockaway
|6445
|3506
|2939
|935
|906
|1565
|1702
|New Jersey
|Morris
|Roxbury
|3320
|1718
|1602
|493
|521
|686
|809
|New Jersey
|Morris
|Dover
|3044
|1538
|1506
|501
|473
|555
|761
|New Jersey
|Ocean
|Acquackanonck
|4368
|2167
|2201
|551
|637
|994
|1212
|New Jersey
|Passaic
|Paterson
|33579
|16451
|17128
|4546
|4757
|7042
|8616
|New Jersey
|Passaic
|Pilesgrove
|3385
|1633
|1752
|488
|546
|611
|847
|New Jersey
|Salem
|Salem
|4555
|2126
|2429
|634
|661
|828
|1105
|New Jersey
|Salem
|Upper Alloway’s Creek
|3062
|1568
|1494
|522
|466
|579
|767
|New Jersey
|Salem
|Upper Penns Neck
|3178
|1658
|1520
|506
|491
|650
|824
|New Jersey
|Salem
|Bridgewater
|5883
|2853
|3030
|810
|836
|1119
|1513
|New Jersey
|Somerset
|Franklin
|3912
|1954
|1958
|560
|531
|752
|1018
|New Jersey
|Somerset
|Hillsborough
|3443
|1705
|1738
|509
|471
|633
|916
|New Jersey
|Somerset
|Wantage
|3636
|1872
|1764
|478
|475
|828
|1077
|New Jersey
|Sussex
|Elizabeth
|20832
|10042
|10790
|2780
|2998
|4337
|5243
|New Jersey
|Union
|Plainfield
|5095
|2351
|2744
|629
|673
|994
|1320
|New Jersey
|Union
|Raliway
|6258
|2959
|3299
|828
|836
|1227
|1592
|New Jersey
|Union
|Phillipsburg
|5932
|3085
|2847
|870
|846
|1404
|1597
|New Jersey
|Warren
|Santa Fe
|4765
|2330
|2435
|652
|779
|1091
|1247
|New Mexico
|Santa Fe
|Albany
|69422
|33604
|35818
|9486
|9881
|14190
|18056
|New York
|Albany
|Bethlehem
|6950
|3539
|3411
|1114
|962
|1320
|1772
|New York
|Albany
|Coeymans
|3077
|1553
|1524
|444
|435
|579
|817
|New York
|Albany
|Cohoes
|15357
|6908
|8499
|2508
|2841
|2579
|3093
|New York
|Albany
|Guilderland
|3132
|1575
|1557
|455
|438
|591
|834
|New York
|Albany
|New Scotland
|3411
|1727
|1684
|508
|476
|660
|909
|New York
|Albany
|Watervliet
|22609
|11335
|11274
|3438
|3329
|4438
|5756
|New York
|Albany
|Green Island
|3135
|1590
|1545
|480
|474
|679
|811
|New York
|Albany
|West Troy
|10693
|5195
|5498
|1559
|1570
|2088
|2628
|New York
|Albany
|Wellsville
|3781
|1956
|1825
|608
|600
|735
|982
|New York
|Allegany
|Binghamton
|12692
|6117
|6575
|1505
|1683
|2818
|3503
|New York
|Broome
|Colesville
|3400
|1708
|1692
|446
|439
|657
|974
|New York
|Broome
|Sanford
|3249
|1604
|1645
|511
|551
|568
|810
|New York
|Broome
|Auburn
|17225
|8893
|8332
|2077
|2135
|4292
|5357
|New York
|Cayuga
|Chautauqua
|3064
|1580
|1484
|362
|373
|673
|957
|New York
|Chautauqua
|Dunkirk
|6912
|3392
|3520
|1134
|1163
|1167
|1607
|New York
|Chautauqua
|Dunkirk
|5231
|2598
|2633
|889
|882
|896
|1219
|New York
|Chautauqua
|Ellicott
|6679
|3313
|3366
|917
|931
|1491
|1843
|New York
|Chautauqua
|Jamestown
|5336
|2612
|2724
|699
|754
|1163
|1469
|New York
|Chautauqua
|Hanover
|4037
|2044
|1993
|572
|516
|764
|1138
|New York
|Chautauqua
|Harmony
|3416
|1674
|1742
|402
|492
|652
|927
|New York
|Chautauqua
|Pomfret
|4306
|2044
|2262
|576
|592
|743
|1141
|New York
|Chautauqua
|Westfield
|3645
|1762
|1883
|508
|504
|665
|981
|New York
|Chautauqua
|Elmira
|15863
|7741
|8122
|2179
|2239
|3306
|4184
|New York
|Chemung
|Greene
|3537
|1737
|1800
|446
|486
|643
|1010
|New York
|Chenango
|Norwich
|5601
|2808
|2793
|665
|719
|1277
|1702
|New York
|Chenango
|Norwich
|4279
|2149
|2130
|506
|536
|993
|1308
|New York
|Chenango
|Oxford
|3278
|1636
|1642
|337
|312
|736
|1033
|New York
|Chenango
|Blackbrook
|3561
|1859
|1702
|659
|638
|634
|766
|New York
|Clinton
|Champlain
|5080
|2528
|2552
|860
|781
|828
|1179
|New York
|Clinton
|Chazy
|3206
|1571
|1635
|530
|494
|506
|761
|New York
|Clinton
|Ellenburgh
|3042
|1558
|1484
|508
|500
|525
|699
|New York
|Clinton
|Mooers
|4634
|2314
|2320
|815
|776
|720
|1049
|New York
|Clinton
|Plattsburgh
|8414
|4106
|4308
|1406
|1353
|1524
|1996
|New York
|Clinton
|Plattsburgh
|5139
|2462
|2677
|883
|801
|953
|1190
|New York
|Clinton
|Saranac
|3802
|1950
|1852
|685
|667
|633
|846
|New York
|Clinton
|Chatham
|4372
|2168
|2204
|544
|551
|828
|1241
|New York
|Columbia
|Claverack
|3671
|1787
|1884
|486
|499
|716
|984
|New York
|Columbia
|Hudson
|8615
|3968
|4647
|1142
|1218
|1493
|2109
|New York
|Columbia
|Kinderhook
|4055
|1869
|2186
|531
|545
|721
|1030
|New York
|Columbia
|Cortlandville
|6082
|2920
|3162
|697
|776
|1210
|1742
|New York
|Cortland
|Cortland
|3066
|1431
|1635
|301
|399
|649
|886
|New York
|Cortland
|Homer
|3813
|1860
|1953
|487
|460
|712
|1072
|New York
|Cortland
|Franklin
|3283
|1597
|1686
|444
|436
|610
|910
|New York
|Delaware
|Hancock
|3069
|1619
|1450
|511
|466
|615
|826
|New York
|Delaware
|Middletown
|3035
|1523
|1512
|412
|447
|607
|824
|New York
|Delaware
|Tompkins
|4046
|2109
|1937
|618
|531
|763
|1081
|New York
|Delaware
|Walton
|3216
|1650
|1566
|445
|425
|649
|918
|New York
|Delaware
|Fishkill
|11752
|5837
|5915
|1635
|1606
|2495
|3128
|New York
|Dutchess
|Poughkeopsie
|4009
|1792
|2217
|454
|683
|779
|1043
|New York
|Dutchess
|Poughkeepsie
|20080
|9496
|10584
|2776
|2916
|3908
|4996
|New York
|Dutchess
|Red Hook
|4350
|2210
|2140
|688
|647
|817
|1071
|New York
|Dutchess
|Rhinebeck
|3719
|1806
|1913
|502
|496
|667
|999
|New York
|Dutchess
|Amberst
|4555
|2310
|2245
|832
|775
|667
|1067
|New York
|Erie
|Buffalo
|117714
|58712
|59002
|18208
|18482
|23127
|29051
|New York
|Erie
|Clarence
|3147
|1590
|1557
|520
|490
|516
|778
|New York
|Erie
|Concord
|3171
|1579
|1592
|444
|448
|580
|843
|New York
|Erie
|Lancaster
|4336
|2159
|2177
|737
|779
|600
|1000
|New York
|Erie
|Newstead
|3380
|1715
|1665
|522
|551
|587
|877
|New York
|Erie
|Tonawanda
|3039
|1490
|1549
|461
|554
|531
|711
|New York
|Erie
|West Seneca
|3196
|1692
|1504
|696
|550
|447
|727
|New York
|Erie
|Moriah
|4683
|2452
|2231
|714
|733
|1076
|1256
|New York
|Essex
|Malone
|7186
|3551
|3635
|1156
|1091
|1255
|1680
|New York
|Franklin
|Johnstown
|12273
|5896
|6377
|1638
|1682
|2511
|3217
|New York
|Fulton
|Gloversville
|4518
|2053
|2465
|503
|581
|1001
|1194
|New York
|Fulton
|Johnstown
|3282
|1581
|1701
|450
|449
|674
|843
|New York
|Fulton
|Batavia
|6485
|3140
|3345
|975
|966
|1106
|1674
|New York
|Genesee
|Batavia
|3893
|1817
|2073
|546
|547
|692
|998
|New York
|Genesee
|Le Roy
|4627
|2254
|2373
|631
|647
|849
|1225
|New York
|Genesee
|Catskill
|7677
|3759
|3925
|1059
|1002
|1537
|2010
|New York
|Greene
|Catskill
|3791
|1814
|1977
|476
|484
|797
|1021
|New York
|Greene
|Coxsackie
|3829
|1839
|1990
|495
|570
|740
|1032
|New York
|Greene
|Frankfort
|3065
|1529
|1536
|441
|414
|568
|822
|New York
|Herkimer
|German Flats
|5718
|3012
|2706
|646
|648
|1483
|1846
|New York
|Herkimer
|Little Falls
|5612
|2700
|2912
|729
|758
|1167
|1527
|New York
|Herkimer
|Adams
|3348
|1587
|1761
|382
|403
|586
|947
|New York
|Jefferson
|Alexandria
|3087
|1530
|1557
|466
|479
|514
|782
|New York
|Jefferson
|Antwerp
|3310
|1700
|1610
|440
|452
|720
|938
|New York
|Jefferson
|Brownville
|3219
|1588
|1631
|455
|450
|606
|870
|New York
|Jefferson
|Cape Vincent
|3342
|1679
|1663
|413
|539
|599
|820
|New York
|Jefferson
|Clayton
|4082
|2047
|2035
|652
|626
|738
|1025
|New York
|Jefferson
|Ellisburgh
|4822
|2361
|2461
|599
|613
|904
|1330
|New York
|Jefferson
|Watertown
|9336
|4483
|4853
|1205
|1257
|1963
|2489
|New York
|Jefferson
|Wilna
|4060
|2010
|2050
|583
|591
|789
|1070
|New York
|Jefferson
|Brooklyn
|396099
|190028
|206071
|54555
|56902
|80742
|98921
|New York
|Kings
|Flatbush
|6309
|3044
|3265
|718
|572
|1234
|1798
|New York
|Kings
|New Lots
|9800
|4963
|4837
|1528
|1447
|1909
|2502
|New York
|Kings
|New Utrecht
|3296
|1641
|1655
|383
|454
|794
|979
|New York
|Kings
|Avon
|3038
|1541
|1497
|440
|382
|613
|822
|New York
|Livingston
|Geneseo
|3032
|1497
|1535
|449
|435
|561
|780
|New York
|Livingston
|Mount Morris
|3877
|1904
|1973
|538
|550
|712
|1025
|New York
|Livingston
|North Dansville
|4015
|1873
|2142
|525
|638
|690
|988
|New York
|Livingston
|Dansville
|3387
|1506
|1821
|437
|551
|576
|831
|New York
|Livingston
|Brookfield
|3565
|1791
|1774
|446
|430
|676
|1055
|New York
|Madison
|Cazenovia
|4265
|2108
|2157
|567
|515
|816
|1219
|New York
|Madison
|Eaton
|3690
|1842
|1848
|463
|436
|734
|1086
|New York
|Madison
|Hamilton
|3687
|1791
|1896
|363
|412
|776
|1128
|New York
|Madison
|Lenox
|9816
|4980
|4836
|1302
|1316
|2123
|2889
|New York
|Madison
|Oneida
|3262
|1616
|1646
|457
|460
|684
|879
|New York
|Madison
|Sullivan
|4921
|2458
|2463
|718
|720
|932
|1333
|New York
|Madison
|Brighton
|4304
|2326
|1978
|623
|574
|916
|1294
|New York
|Monroe
|Gates
|3541
|1709
|1832
|572
|640
|556
|809
|New York
|Monroe
|Greece
|4314
|2193
|2121
|670
|640
|779
|1127
|New York
|Monroe
|Ironduquoit
|3990
|1980
|2010
|730
|724
|594
|880
|New York
|Monroe
|Perrinton
|3261
|1649
|1612
|429
|447
|650
|940
|New York
|Monroe
|Rochester
|62386
|30230
|32156
|9330
|9397
|11861
|15294
|New York
|Monroe
|Sweden
|4558
|2219
|2339
|634
|620
|879
|1201
|New York
|Monroe
|Amsterdam
|7706
|3755
|3951
|990
|1122
|1632
|2084
|New York
|Montgomery
|Amsterdam
|5426
|2598
|2828
|667
|784
|1195
|1446
|New York
|Montgomery
|Canajoharie
|4256
|2131
|2125
|611
|633
|821
|1130
|New York
|Montgomery
|Florida
|3002
|1556
|1446
|409
|393
|645
|873
|New York
|Montgomery
|Minden
|4600
|2294
|2306
|644
|598
|964
|1264
|New York
|Montgomery
|Mohawk
|3015
|1506
|1509
|452
|430
|697
|828
|New York
|Montgomery
|New York
|942292
|457117
|485175
|122626
|127727
|213937
|249990
|New York
|New York
|Hartland
|3226
|1617
|1609
|463
|486
|576
|870
|New York
|Niagara
|Lockport
|3032
|1554
|1478
|457
|441
|537
|827
|New York
|Niagara
|Lockport
|12426
|5880
|6546
|1688
|1826
|2388
|3199
|New York
|Niagara
|Newfane
|3097
|1558
|1539
|422
|456
|599
|809
|New York
|Niagara
|Niagara
|6832
|3315
|3517
|1145
|1172
|1159
|1530
|New York
|Niagara
|Niagara Falls
|3006
|1407
|1599
|451
|471
|518
|688
|New York
|Niagara
|Royalton
|4726
|2379
|2347
|660
|662
|871
|1770
|New York
|Niagara
|Wheatfield
|3406
|1723
|1683
|583
|593
|537
|799
|New York
|Niagara
|Boonville
|4106
|2082
|2024
|575
|584
|810
|1142
|New York
|Oneida
|Camden
|3687
|1815
|1872
|502
|510
|703
|1032
|New York
|Oneida
|Kirkland
|4912
|2433
|2479
|744
|743
|934
|1256
|New York
|Oneida
|New Hartford
|4037
|1849
|2188
|548
|646
|718
|936
|New York
|Oneida
|Paris
|3575
|1767
|1808
|483
|457
|654
|981
|New York
|Oneida
|Rome
|11000
|5460
|5540
|1463
|1557
|2146
|3003
|New York
|Oneida
|Trenton
|3156
|1509
|1647
|369
|391
|562
|903
|New York
|Oneida
|Utica
|28804
|13578
|15226
|3755
|4004
|5654
|7381
|New York
|Oneida
|Verona
|5757
|2917
|2840
|837
|848
|1057
|1551
|New York
|Oneida
|Vienna
|3180
|1659
|1521
|471
|427
|593
|880
|New York
|Oneida
|Whitestown
|4339
|2068
|2271
|595
|599
|803
|1097
|New York
|Oneida
|Clay
|3156
|1633
|1523
|493
|437
|590
|871
|New York
|Onondaga
|De Witt
|3105
|1659
|1446
|459
|422
|667
|906
|New York
|Onondaga
|Elbridge
|3796
|1878
|1918
|543
|535
|705
|996
|New York
|Onondaga
|Geddes
|4505
|2270
|2235
|691
|691
|907
|1138
|New York
|Onondaga
|Geddes
|3629
|1823
|1806
|562
|553
|723
|911
|New York
|Onondaga
|Lysander
|4944
|2502
|2442
|711
|681
|1021
|1360
|New York
|Onondaga
|Manlius
|5833
|2914
|2919
|904
|806
|1035
|1546
|New York
|Onondaga
|Onondaga
|5530
|2800
|2730
|770
|728
|1008
|1589
|New York
|Onondaga
|Pompey
|3314
|1639
|1675
|550
|432
|584
|931
|New York
|Onondaga
|Skancateles
|4524
|2194
|2330
|603
|610
|863
|1212
|New York
|Onondaga
|Syracuse
|43051
|21192
|21859
|5888
|6191
|9157
|11468
|New York
|Onondaga
|Van Buren
|3038
|1551
|1487
|398
|402
|625
|859
|New York
|Onondaga
|Canandaigua
|7274
|3500
|3774
|991
|993
|1336
|1927
|New York
|Ontario
|Canandaigua
|4862
|2260
|2602
|626
|659
|893
|1269
|New York
|Ontario
|Manchester
|3546
|1697
|1849
|447
|510
|652
|965
|New York
|Ontario
|Phelps
|5130
|2545
|2585
|686
|695
|985
|1467
|New York
|Ontario
|Seneca
|9188
|4527
|4661
|1212
|1136
|1608
|2501
|New York
|Ontario
|Geneva
|5521
|2638
|2883
|724
|692
|901
|1439
|New York
|Ontario
|Cornwall
|5989
|3062
|2927
|933
|850
|1272
|1644
|New York
|Orange
|Deerpark
|9387
|4932
|4455
|1359
|1315
|2277
|2621
|New York
|Orange
|Port Jervis
|6377
|3347
|3030
|882
|865
|1629
|1805
|New York
|Orange
|Goshen
|3903
|1905
|1998
|460
|520
|785
|1091
|New York
|Orange
|Monroe
|4666
|2376
|2290
|723
|761
|918
|1191
|New York
|Orange
|Montgomery
|4536
|2260
|2276
|595
|541
|938
|1295
|New York
|Orange
|Newburgh
|3541
|1764
|1777
|531
|476
|622
|920
|New York
|Orange
|Newburgh
|17014
|8088
|8926
|2256
|2325
|3411
|4247
|New York
|Orange
|Wallkill
|9477
|4692
|4785
|1256
|1287
|1970
|2619
|New York
|Orange
|Middletown
|6049
|2949
|3100
|776
|818
|1291
|1648
|New York
|Orange
|Warwick
|5736
|2866
|2870
|837
|815
|1095
|1492
|New York
|Orange
|Barre
|6756
|3254
|3502
|899
|906
|1255
|1845
|New York
|Orleans
|Albion
|3322
|1548
|1774
|414
|458
|585
|864
|New York
|Orleans
|Ridgeway
|5096
|2520
|2576
|692
|732
|974
|1384
|New York
|Orleans
|Shelby
|3366
|1683
|1683
|499
|491
|616
|884
|New York
|Orleans
|Constantia
|3437
|1754
|1683
|542
|514
|645
|892
|New York
|Oswego
|Granby
|3972
|2025
|1947
|634
|568
|688
|1032
|New York
|Oswego
|Hannibal
|3234
|1619
|1615
|460
|439
|559
|880
|New York
|Oswego
|Hastings
|3058
|1557
|1501
|431
|436
|598
|856
|New York
|Oswego
|Mexico
|3802
|1785
|2017
|432
|527
|689
|1088
|New York
|Oswego
|Oswego
|3043
|1508
|1535
|462
|460
|513
|786
|New York
|Oswego
|Oswego
|20910
|10222
|10688
|3279
|3445
|3965
|5002
|New York
|Oswego
|Richland
|3975
|1976
|1999
|547
|529
|756
|1119
|New York
|Oswego
|Schroeppel
|3987
|2054
|1933
|583
|533
|848
|1102
|New York
|Oswego
|Scriba
|3065
|1537
|1598
|466
|429
|548
|829
|New York
|Oswego
|Volney
|6565
|3184
|3381
|901
|958
|1222
|1776
|New York
|Oswego
|Fulton
|3507
|1651
|1856
|456
|526
|652
|919
|New York
|Oswego
|Otsego
|4590
|2249
|2341
|537
|532
|971
|1323
|New York
|Otsego
|Phillipstown
|5117
|2506
|2611
|722
|760
|1027
|1362
|New York
|Putnam
|Cold Spring
|3086
|1486
|1600
|430
|439
|617
|812
|New York
|Putnam
|Flushing
|14650
|7354
|7296
|2143
|2041
|3071
|3936
|New York
|Queens
|College Point
|3652
|1838
|1814
|505
|546
|685
|908
|New York
|Queens
|Flushing
|6223
|2950
|3273
|946
|886
|1145
|1506
|New York
|Queens
|Hempstead
|13999
|6828
|7171
|2106
|2131
|2375
|3512
|New York
|Queens
|Jamaica
|7745
|3889
|3856
|1065
|1059
|1550
|2130
|New York
|Queens
|Jamaica
|3791
|1831
|1960
|517
|502
|710
|987
|New York
|Queens
|Newtown
|20274
|10072
|10202
|2933
|3048
|4071
|5269
|New York
|Queens
|Astoria
|5204
|2467
|2737
|676
|783
|1027
|1321
|New York
|Queens
|Long Island City
|3876
|1940
|1927
|570
|576
|849
|999
|New York
|Queens
|North Hempstead
|6540
|3316
|3224
|866
|844
|1438
|1868
|New York
|Queens
|Oyster Bay
|10595
|5258
|5337
|1515
|1460
|1944
|2844
|New York
|Queens
|Brunswick
|3128
|1623
|1505
|467
|374
|633
|907
|New York
|Rensselaer
|Greenbush
|6202
|3144
|3058
|913
|938
|1259
|1657
|New York
|Rensselaer
|Hoosick
|5728
|2887
|2841
|785
|781
|1247
|1458
|New York
|Rensselaer
|Lansingburgh
|6804
|3201
|3603
|890
|983
|1243
|1705
|New York
|Rensselaer
|Lansingburgh
|6372
|2970
|3432
|827
|939
|1146
|1588
|New York
|Rensselaer
|North Greenbush
|3058
|1517
|1541
|429
|471
|604
|785
|New York
|Rensselaer
|Pittstown
|4093
|2030
|2063
|559
|551
|765
|1124
|New York
|Rensselaer
|Schaghticoke
|3125
|1564
|1561
|463
|447
|617
|854
|New York
|Rensselaer
|Schodack
|4442
|2278
|2164
|611
|597
|911
|1271
|New York
|Rensselaer
|Troy
|46465
|22366
|24099
|6533
|6615
|9561
|11883
|New York
|Rensselaer
|Castleton
|9504
|4725
|4779
|1211
|1268
|1850
|2672
|New York
|Richmond
|New Brighton
|7495
|3822
|3673
|980
|992
|1442
|2160
|New York
|Richmond
|Middletown
|7589
|3699
|3890
|1066
|1059
|1451
|1916
|New York
|Richmond
|Northfield
|5949
|2931
|3018
|843
|871
|1125
|1541
|New York
|Richmond
|Port Richmond
|3028
|1473
|1555
|416
|454
|598
|766
|New York
|Richmond
|Southfield
|5082
|2411
|2671
|748
|782
|829
|1204
|New York
|Richmond
|Westfield
|4905
|2398
|2507
|629
|692
|963
|1337
|New York
|Richmond
|Clarkstown
|4137
|2082
|2055
|649
|616
|704
|1078
|New York
|Rockland
|Haverstraw
|6412
|3452
|2960
|969
|930
|1600
|1885
|New York
|Rockland
|Warren
|3469
|1790
|1679
|510
|513
|795
|976
|New York
|Rockland
|Orangetown
|6810
|3237
|3573
|908
|979
|1234
|1760
|New York
|Rockland
|Nyack
|3438
|1641
|1797
|439
|476
|652
|906
|New York
|Rockland
|Ramapo
|4649
|2266
|2383
|666
|701
|811
|1206
|New York
|Rockland
|Stony Point
|3205
|1761
|1444
|476
|453
|772
|905
|New York
|Rockland
|Halfmoon
|3093
|1550
|1543
|421
|411
|593
|841
|New York
|Saratoga
|Milton
|4946
|2370
|2576
|678
|671
|855
|1208
|New York
|Saratoga
|Saratoga
|4052
|1952
|2100
|549
|563
|748
|1081
|New York
|Saratoga
|Saratoga Springs
|8537
|3960
|4577
|1028
|1132
|1556
|2234
|New York
|Saratoga
|Saratoga Springs
|7516
|3436
|4080
|870
|992
|1373
|1957
|New York
|Saratoga
|Stillwater
|3401
|1680
|1721
|448
|485
|652
|906
|New York
|Saratoga
|Waterford
|3631
|1745
|1886
|503
|492
|692
|936
|New York
|Saratoga
|Waterford
|3071
|1451
|1620
|411
|412
|592
|706
|New York
|Saratoga
|Duanesburgh
|3042
|1478
|1564
|431
|433
|508
|806
|New York
|Schenectady
|Schenectady
|11026
|5280
|5746
|1386
|1569
|2151
|2857
|New York
|Schenectady
|Middleburgh
|3180
|1568
|1612
|471
|501
|584
|799
|New York
|Schoharie
|Schoharie
|3207
|1602
|1605
|458
|455
|612
|829
|New York
|Schoharie
|Dix
|4282
|2082
|2200
|534
|540
|861
|1106
|New York
|Schuyler
|Hector
|4905
|2420
|2485
|637
|612
|950
|1414
|New York
|Schuyler
|Fayette
|3364
|1710
|1654
|447
|413
|683
|965
|New York
|Seneca
|Seneca Falls
|6860
|3356
|3504
|961
|984
|1328
|1889
|New York
|Seneca
|Waterloo
|4469
|2120
|2349
|678
|647
|753
|1097
|New York
|Seneca
|Waterloo
|4086
|1921
|2165
|614
|593
|688
|998
|New York
|Seneca
|Bath
|6236
|3067
|3169
|834
|865
|1239
|1681
|New York
|Steuben
|Corning
|6502
|3243
|3257
|1030
|1025
|1172
|1627
|New York
|Steuben
|Corning
|4018
|2027
|1991
|661
|631
|731
|974
|New York
|Steuben
|Hornellsville
|5837
|2929
|2908
|776
|828
|1309
|1630
|New York
|Steuben
|Hornellsville
|4552
|2260
|2292
|566
|639
|1079
|1293
|New York
|Steuben
|Brasher
|3342
|1660
|1682
|603
|577
|504
|709
|New York
|St. Lawrence
|Canton
|6014
|2919
|3095
|862
|897
|1083
|1517
|New York
|St. Lawrence
|De Kalb
|3116
|1572
|1544
|482
|590
|565
|765
|New York
|St. Lawrence
|Gouverneur
|3539
|1782
|1757
|486
|491
|699
|959
|New York
|St. Lawrence
|Lisbon
|4475
|2237
|2238
|740
|663
|747
|1128
|New York
|St. Lawrence
|Ogilensburg
|10076
|4927
|5149
|1541
|1577
|1936
|2383
|New York
|St. Lawrence
|Oswegatchie
|3018
|1482
|1536
|445
|467
|545
|768
|New York
|St. Lawrence
|Potsdam
|7774
|3817
|3957
|1055
|1121
|1518
|1977
|New York
|St. Lawrence
|Stockholm
|3819
|1882
|1937
|619
|615
|643
|924
|New York
|St. Lawrence
|Brookhaven
|10159
|5026
|5133
|1480
|1472
|1759
|2689
|New York
|Suffolk
|Huntington
|10704
|5451
|5253
|1500
|1415
|2177
|3038
|New York
|Suffolk
|Islip
|4597
|2285
|2312
|702
|681
|807
|1192
|New York
|Suffolk
|Riverhead
|3461
|1713
|1748
|494
|496
|628
|951
|New York
|Suffolk
|Southampton
|6135
|2968
|3167
|875
|828
|1020
|1614
|New York
|Suffolk
|Southold
|6715
|3291
|3424
|907
|914
|1232
|1833
|New York
|Suffolk
|Fallsburgh
|3206
|1662
|1544
|536
|521
|594
|844
|New York
|Sullivam
|Liberty
|3389
|1705
|1684
|584
|572
|508
|809
|New York
|Sullivam
|Mamakating
|4866
|2648
|2218
|735
|651
|1119
|1460
|New York
|Sullivam
|Thompson
|3514
|1769
|1745
|544
|513
|631
|918
|New York
|Sullivam
|Barton
|5087
|2567
|2520
|648
|695
|1087
|1472
|New York
|Tioga
|Candor
|4250
|2119
|2131
|580
|532
|799
|1186
|New York
|Tioga
|Owego
|9442
|4701
|4741
|1246
|1204
|1912
|2675
|New York
|Tioga
|Owego
|4756
|2263
|2493
|592
|612
|987
|1333
|New York
|Tioga
|Tioga
|3272
|1648
|1642
|455
|454
|645
|888
|New York
|Tioga
|Dryden
|4818
|2428
|2390
|601
|501
|958
|1393
|New York
|Tompkins
|Groton
|3512
|1720
|1792
|437
|455
|704
|1017
|New York
|Tompkins
|Ithaca
|10107
|5088
|5019
|1166
|1179
|2536
|2900
|New York
|Tompkins
|Ithaca
|8462
|4231
|4231
|951
|995
|2167
|2409
|New York
|Tompkins
|Ulysses
|3271
|1585
|1686
|420
|431
|585
|919
|New York
|Tompkins
|Esopus
|4557
|2308
|2249
|753
|753
|798
|1130
|New York
|Ulster
|Kingston
|21943
|10997
|10946
|3372
|3328
|4344
|5457
|New York
|Ulster
|Kingston
|6315
|3036
|3279
|868
|871
|1250
|1595
|New York
|Ulster
|Rondout
|10114
|5129
|4985
|1604
|1568
|2041
|2480
|New York
|Ulster
|Marbletown
|4223
|2130
|2093
|667
|643
|783
|1053
|New York
|Ulster
|Olivo
|3083
|1587
|1496
|509
|484
|568
|798
|New York
|Ulster
|Rochester
|4088
|2011
|2077
|712
|722
|739
|954
|New York
|Ulster
|Rosendale
|3625
|1921
|1704
|561
|562
|763
|980
|New York
|Ulster
|Saugerties
|10455
|5283
|5172
|1625
|1611
|2008
|2682
|New York
|Ulster
|Wawarsing
|8151
|4029
|4122
|1350
|1446
|1597
|1957
|New York
|Ulster
|Queensbury
|8387
|4111
|4276
|1245
|1338
|1596
|2118
|New York
|Warren
|Easton
|3072
|1577
|1495
|448
|390
|557
|878
|New York
|Washington
|Fort Ann
|3329
|1695
|1641
|465
|480
|663
|926
|New York
|Washington
|Fort Edward
|5125
|2663
|2462
|746
|722
|1157
|1385
|New York
|Washington
|Fort Edward
|3492
|1798
|1694
|498
|504
|812
|932
|New York
|Washington
|Granville
|4003
|1989
|2014
|510
|568
|798
|1002
|New York
|Washington
|Groenwich
|4030
|1999
|2031
|547
|516
|747
|1116
|New York
|Washington
|Kingsbury
|4277
|2127
|2150
|613
|651
|829
|1120
|New York
|Washington
|Salem
|3556
|1811
|1745
|522
|488
|691
|972
|New York
|Washington
|Whitehall
|5564
|2856
|2708
|794
|776
|1135
|1470
|New York
|Washington
|Whitchall
|4322
|2203
|2119
|594
|592
|896
|1183
|New York
|Washington
|Arcadia
|5271
|2572
|2699
|694
|705
|940
|1459
|New York
|Wayne
|Galen
|5706
|2850
|2856
|812
|848
|1149
|1504
|New York
|Wayne
|Lyons
|5115
|2510
|2605
|746
|699
|926
|1333
|New York
|Wayne
|Palnyra
|4188
|1992
|2196
|515
|584
|760
|1123
|New York
|Wayne
|Sodns
|4631
|2317
|2314
|650
|635
|839
|1309
|New York
|Wayne
|Wolcott
|3223
|1631
|1592
|471
|460
|623
|800
|New York
|Wayne
|Bedford
|3697
|1779
|1918
|481
|522
|666
|1014
|New York
|Westchester
|Cortlandt
|11694
|6033
|5661
|1655
|1620
|2631
|3337
|New York
|Westchester
|East Chester
|7491
|3687
|3813
|1109
|1152
|1330
|1907
|New York
|Westchester
|Greenburgh
|10790
|5152
|5638
|1430
|1500
|2153
|2800
|New York
|Westchester
|Morrisania
|19609
|9631
|9978
|2936
|3141
|3829
|4887
|New York
|Westchester
|Mount Pleasant
|5210
|2642
|2568
|797
|699
|906
|1427
|New York
|Westchester
|New Rochelle
|3915
|1829
|2086
|516
|570
|687
|1016
|New York
|Westchester
|Ossining
|7798
|4340
|3458
|990
|872
|2300
|2648
|New York
|Westchester
|Sing Sing
|4696
|2840
|1856
|524
|475
|1726
|1874
|New York
|Westchester
|Rye
|7150
|3465
|3685
|983
|1054
|1472
|1867
|New York
|Westchester
|Westchester
|6015
|3381
|2634
|1466
|934
|1172
|1463
|New York
|Westchester
|West Farms
|9372
|4659
|4713
|1469
|1340
|1856
|2383
|New York
|Westchester
|Yonkers
|18357
|8779
|9578
|2583
|2677
|3693
|4548
|New York
|Westchester
|Yonkers
|12733
|6100
|6633
|1891
|1823
|2478
|3045
|New York
|Westchester
|Warsaw
|3143
|1556
|1587
|428
|396
|611
|854
|New York
|Wyoming
|Milo
|4779
|2302
|2477
|549
|566
|957
|1366
|New York
|Yates
|Penn Yan
|3488
|1661
|1827
|394
|395
|696
|1003
|New York
|Yates
|Washington, No.1
|3304
|1583
|1721
|529
|477
|561
|767
|North Carolina
|Beaufort
|Windsor, No. 1
|3732
|1797
|1935
|620
|588
|634
|786
|North Carolina
|Bertie
|Edenton or Lower, No.1
|3664
|1756
|1908
|559
|573
|627
|847
|North Carolina
|Chowan
|New Berne
|5849
|2533
|3316
|745
|831
|1080
|1364
|North Carolina
|Craven
|Fayetteville
|4660
|2125
|2535
|701
|741
|739
|968
|North Carolina
|Cumberland
|Tarboro, No. 1
|3102
|1547
|1555
|409
|459
|733
|806
|North Carolina
|Edgecombe
|Dallas, No. 2
|4006
|1875
|2131
|668
|666
|625
|712
|North Carolina
|Gaston
|Brassfield’s No. 11
|3015
|1434
|1581
|533
|510
|451
|588
|North Carolina
|Granville
|Henderson, No. 6
|3033
|1464
|1569
|507
|478
|488
|632
|North Carolina
|Granville
|Kinston, No. 1
|4604
|2195
|2409
|721
|704
|809
|964
|North Carolina
|Lenoir
|Hamilton, No. 3
|3957
|2040
|1917
|683
|610
|763
|903
|North Carolina
|Martin
|Williamston, No. 2
|3160
|1507
|1653
|535
|499
|533
|666
|North Carolina
|Martin
|Charlotte
|4473
|2059
|2414
|578
|742
|908
|1052
|North Carolina
|Mechlenburg
|Wilmington
|13446
|6146
|7300
|1620
|1939
|2750
|3308
|North Carolina
|New Hanover
|Rich Square, No. 10
|3133
|1564
|1569
|561
|518
|555
|669
|North Carolina
|Northampton
|Hillsboro, No. 1
|3624
|1637
|1987
|592
|624
|487
|709
|North Carolina
|Orange
|California, No. 2
|3626
|1838
|1788
|635
|508
|695
|757
|North Carolina
|Pitt
|Greenville, No. 1
|3838
|1856
|1982
|615
|601
|650
|801
|North Carolina
|Pitt
|Mayo
|3539
|1717
|1822
|615
|631
|552
|674
|North Carolina
|Rockingham
|DSalisbury, No. 1
|3327
|1528
|1799
|523
|561
|562
|714
|North Carolina
|Rowan
|Raliegh
|7790
|3625
|4165
|1113
|1178
|1501
|1758
|North Carolina
|Wake
|Wake Forest, No. 5
|3135
|1607
|1528
|519
|455
|617
|673
|North Carolina
|Wake
|Wilson, No. 1
|3170
|1506
|1664
|506
|544
|569
|639
|North Carolina
|Wilson
|Ottawa
|4662
|2274
|2388
|693
|741
|907
|1106
|Ohio
|Allen
|Lima
|4500
|2195
|2305
|665
|721
|879
|1067
|Ohio
|Allen
|Montgomery
|4029
|2004
|2025
|656
|651
|739
|954
|Ohio
|Ashland
|Ashtabula
|3394
|1691
|1703
|489
|499
|610
|859
|Ohio
|Ashtabula
|Conneaut
|3010
|1440
|1564
|391
|406
|570
|840
|Ohio
|Ashtabula
|Athens
|3277
|1647
|1630
|548
|509
|642
|791
|Ohio
|Athens
|Duchonquet
|3959
|2022
|1937
|643
|639
|754
|919
|Ohio
|Auglaize
|Pease
|5211
|2554
|2657
|817
|842
|932
|1213
|Ohio
|Belmont
|Pultney
|6319
|3193
|3126
|944
|1009
|1289
|1509
|Ohio
|Belmont
|Bellaire
|4033
|2039
|1994
|565
|649
|880
|1042
|Ohio
|Belmont
|Richland
|4170
|2058
|2112
|664
|648
|704
|998
|Ohio
|Belmont
|Warren
|4099
|1990
|2109
|634
|658
|728
|962
|Ohio
|Belmont
|Huntington
|3020
|1495
|1525
|521
|526
|504
|650
|Ohio
|Brown
|Perry
|3016
|1485
|1531
|559
|580
|458
|636
|Ohio
|Brown
|Union
|5399
|2651
|2748
|858
|886
|923
|1225
|Ohio
|Brown
|Hamilton
|11081
|5401
|5620
|1751
|1787
|2075
|2649
|Ohio
|Butler
|Lemon
|5242
|2582
|2660
|808
|856
|970
|1281
|Ohio
|Butler
|Middletown
|3046
|1476
|1570
|479
|521
|523
|714
|Ohio
|Butler
|Oxford
|3959
|1838
|2121
|568
|686
|668
|885
|Ohio
|Butler
|Urbana
|4276
|2046
|2230
|628
|693
|778
|1024
|Ohio
|Champaign
|Bethel
|3086
|1544
|1542
|491
|481
|563
|740
|Ohio
|Clark
|Springfield
|12652
|6357
|6295
|1742
|1891
|2852
|3414
|Ohio
|Clark
|Batavia
|3334
|1643
|1691
|496
|532
|598
|803
|Ohio
|Clermont
|Franklin
|3298
|1641
|1657
|534
|508
|601
|788
|Ohio
|Clermont
|Miami
|3491
|1750
|1741
|581
|524
|651
|843
|Ohio
|Clermont
|Ohio
|3381
|1626
|1755
|547
|586
|551
|784
|Ohio
|Clermont
|Union
|4227
|2100
|2127
|626
|647
|847
|1081
|Ohio
|Clinton
|Perry
|4388
|2107
|2281
|594
|631
|884
|1112
|Ohio
|Columbiana
|Salem
|3700
|1771
|1929
|490
|522
|758
|945
|Ohio
|Columbiana
|Salem
|3199
|1621
|1587
|486
|486
|623
|772
|Ohio
|Columbiana
|Yellow Creek
|3088
|1490
|1598
|440
|450
|568
|757
|Ohio
|Columbiana
|Bucyrus
|4184
|2068
|2116
|469
|718
|772
|993
|Ohio
|Crawford
|Bucyrus
|3066
|1498
|1568
|467
|504
|557
|736
|Ohio
|Crawford
|Jackson
|4021
|2016
|2005
|647
|666
|747
|941
|Ohio
|Crawford
|Polk
|4369
|2215
|2154
|699
|695
|859
|1076
|Ohio
|Crawford
|Galion
|3523
|1790
|1733
|553
|547
|712
|886
|Ohio
|Crawford
|Brooklyn
|3712
|1890
|1822
|541
|557
|706
|984
|Ohio
|Cuyahoga
|Cleveland
|92829
|46770
|46059
|12955
|13603
|20501
|24438
|Ohio
|Cuyahoga
|East Cleveland
|5050
|2486
|2564
|695
|749
|951
|1293
|Ohio
|Cuyahoga
|Middleburg
|3662
|1911
|1751
|570
|555
|728
|953
|Ohio
|Cuyahoga
|Newburgh
|6227
|3229
|2998
|911
|838
|1341
|1675
|Ohio
|Cuyahoga
|Greenville
|5688
|2893
|2795
|933
|912
|1070
|1379
|Ohio
|Darke
|Defiance
|3615
|1818
|1797
|572
|553
|690
|831
|Ohio
|Defiance
|Delaware
|6861
|3381
|3480
|1026
|1063
|1407
|1694
|Ohio
|Delaware
|Delaware
|5641
|2760
|2881
|817
|857
|1176
|1401
|Ohio
|Delaware
|Sandusky
|13000
|6536
|6464
|2094
|2170
|2256
|3084
|Ohio
|Erie
|Berne
|3056
|1565
|1491
|554
|496
|505
|669
|Ohio
|Fairfield
|Lancaster
|4725
|2239
|2486
|661
|717
|905
|1160
|Ohio
|Fairfield
|Liberty
|3000
|1536
|1464
|506
|460
|568
|709
|Ohio
|Fairfield
|Union
|4471
|2292
|2179
|700
|689
|957
|1137
|Ohio
|Fayette
|Columbus
|31274
|15763
|15511
|4477
|4704
|7073
|8293
|Ohio
|Franklin
|Madison
|3440
|1770
|1670
|557
|537
|722
|820
|Ohio
|Franklin
|Clinton
|3235
|1630
|1605
|514
|507
|658
|799
|Ohio
|Fulton
|Gallipolis
|3711
|1831
|1880
|567
|553
|767
|911
|Ohio
|Gallia
|Xenia
|6377
|3015
|3362
|1027
|1081
|1103
|1494
|Ohio
|Greene
|Cambridge
|3624
|1765
|1859
|597
|592
|599
|806
|Ohio
|Guernsey
|Cincinnati
|216239
|106445
|109794
|31665
|32813
|44315
|53814
|Ohio
|Hamilton
|Colerain
|3689
|1876
|1813
|665
|671
|562
|868
|Ohio
|Hamilton
|Columbia
|3184
|1603
|1581
|495
|507
|571
|770
|Ohio
|Hamilton
|Green
|4356
|2217
|2139
|789
|728
|700
|1013
|Ohio
|Hamilton
|Mill Creek
|3291
|1624
|1667
|453
|471
|688
|930
|Ohio
|Hamilton
|Springfield
|6548
|3195
|3353
|964
|1031
|1088
|1680
|Ohio
|Hamilton
|Sycaniore
|5460
|2672
|2788
|822
|950
|955
|1324
|Ohio
|Hamilton
|Findlay
|4073
|1971
|2102
|641
|646
|758
|973
|Ohio
|Hancock
|Findlay
|3315
|1596
|1719
|507
|521
|628
|799
|Ohio
|Hancock
|Pleasant
|4002
|2035
|1967
|657
|656
|806
|971
|Ohio
|Hardin
|Cadiz
|3063
|1474
|1589
|415
|427
|573
|735
|Ohio
|Harrison
|Napoleon
|3334
|1725
|1609
|520
|519
|677
|843
|Ohio
|Henry
|Liberty
|5189
|2532
|2657
|875
|873
|904
|1196
|Ohio
|Highland
|Madison
|3261
|1581
|1680
|511
|671
|563
|758
|Ohio
|Highland
|Falls
|3760
|1871
|1889
|618
|654
|704
|843
|Ohio
|Hocking
|Norwalk
|5752
|2833
|2919
|837
|792
|1075
|1476
|Ohio
|Huron
|Norwalk
|4498
|2190
|2308
|653
|625
|845
|1127
|Ohio
|Huron
|Jefferson
|3002
|1565
|1437
|409
|476
|593
|703
|Ohio
|Jackson
|Lick
|3746
|1921
|1825
|589
|580
|761
|885
|Ohio
|Jackson
|Steubenville
|8107
|3772
|4335
|1119
|1297
|1516
|1899
|Ohio
|Jefferson
|Mount Vernon
|4876
|2347
|2529
|586
|672
|1090
|1309
|Ohio
|Knox
|Painesville
|4995
|2328
|2667
|615
|747
|917
|1282
|Ohio
|Lake
|Painesville
|3728
|1710
|2018
|462
|566
|681
|933
|Ohio
|Lake
|Elizabeth
|3357
|1759
|1598
|656
|584
|576
|711
|Ohio
|Lawrence
|Ironton
|5689
|2857
|2829
|942
|971
|1242
|1338
|Ohio
|Lawrence
|Newark
|6698
|3170
|3528
|889
|1045
|1349
|1668
|Ohio
|Licking
|Lake
|3753
|1840
|1913
|596
|604
|700
|894
|Ohio
|Logan
|Bellefontaine
|3182
|1549
|1633
|492
|522
|615
|763
|Ohio
|Logan
|Elyria
|4076
|1990
|2086
|592
|618
|800
|1067
|Ohio
|Lorain
|Elyria
|3038
|1459
|1579
|410
|448
|611
|802
|Ohio
|Lorain
|Russia
|4207
|2029
|2178
|572
|611
|875
|1062
|Ohio
|Lorain
|Toledo
|31584
|15918
|15666
|4465
|4778
|7241
|8349
|Ohio
|Lucas
|Union
|3109
|1502
|1607
|450
|524
|581
|745
|Ohio
|Madison
|Youngstown
|8075
|4055
|4020
|1092
|1224
|1815
|2020
|Ohio
|Mahoning
|Marion
|3486
|1754
|1732
|549
|552
|687
|807
|Ohio
|Marion
|Pomeroy
|5824
|2968
|2856
|1025
|1003
|1042
|1265
|Ohio
|Meigs
|Salisbury
|4902
|2436
|2466
|809
|847
|801
|1126
|Ohio
|Meigs
|Sutton
|4369
|2210
|2159
|787
|773
|783
|948
|Ohio
|Meigs
|Concord
|4701
|2299
|2402
|743
|743
|886
|1130
|Ohio
|Miami
|Troy
|3005
|1448
|1557
|442
|400
|568
|754
|Ohio
|Miami
|Newberry
|3565
|1746
|1819
|578
|599
|622
|814
|Ohio
|Miami
|Piqua
|5967
|2951
|3016
|869
|888
|1130
|1484
|Ohio
|Miami
|Union
|3291
|1651
|1640
|592
|558
|564
|713
|Ohio
|Miami
|Dayton
|30473
|15038
|15435
|4531
|4688
|6175
|7547
|Ohio
|Montgomery
|German
|3197
|1613
|1584
|491
|472
|628
|814
|Ohio
|Montgomery
|Jefferson
|3350
|2239
|1111
|363
|348
|1206
|1630
|Ohio
|Montgomery
|Miami
|4418
|2290
|2128
|726
|687
|821
|1037
|Ohio
|Montgomery
|Falls
|3361
|1651
|1710
|649
|508
|572
|767
|Ohio
|Muskingum
|Springfield
|4022
|1875
|2147
|636
|618
|661
|899
|Ohio
|Muskingum
|Zanesville
|10011
|4794
|5217
|1500
|1623
|1810
|2343
|Ohio
|Muskingum
|Reading
|3334
|1557
|1777
|524
|563
|518
|735
|Ohio
|Perry
|Circleville
|5407
|2593
|2814
|752
|852
|1046
|1331
|Ohio
|Pickaway
|Franklin
|3037
|1553
|1484
|381
|397
|702
|886
|Ohio
|Portage
|Ravenna
|3423
|1629
|1794
|404
|477
|696
|956
|Ohio
|Portage
|Washington
|3414
|1672
|1742
|512
|546
|646
|842
|Ohio
|Preble
|Mansfield
|8029
|4033
|3996
|1052
|1194
|1859
|2200
|Ohio
|Richland
|Chillicothe
|8920
|4276
|4644
|1359
|1443
|1647
|2120
|Ohio
|Ross
|Fremont
|5455
|2692
|2763
|876
|910
|1047
|1343
|Ohio
|Sandusky
|Green Creek
|3666
|1799
|1867
|538
|597
|692
|929
|Ohio
|Sandusky
|Portsmouth
|10592
|5272
|5320
|1604
|1674
|2252
|2601
|Ohio
|Scioto
|Loudon
|3133
|1592
|1541
|525
|491
|596
|722
|Ohio
|Seneca
|Tiffin
|5648
|2676
|2972
|800
|945
|977
|1299
|Ohio
|Seneca
|Clinton
|3591
|1731
|1860
|655
|623
|640
|831
|Ohio
|Shelby
|Canton
|8660
|4376
|4284
|1139
|1181
|1974
|2264
|Ohio
|Stark
|Lawrence
|3366
|1719
|1647
|542
|534
|665
|811
|Ohio
|Stark
|Lexington
|5700
|2879
|2821
|830
|847
|1229
|1421
|Ohio
|Stark
|Alliance
|4063
|2027
|2036
|561
|602
|884
|1117
|Ohio
|Stark
|Massillon
|5185
|2613
|2572
|751
|763
|1085
|1311
|Ohio
|Stark
|Akron
|10006
|5070
|4936
|1220
|1332
|2444
|2819
|Ohio
|Summit
|Hubbard
|4588
|2454
|2134
|734
|706
|970
|1151
|Ohio
|Trumbull
|Warren
|3457
|1704
|1753
|466
|428
|706
|876
|Ohio
|Trumbull
|Weathersfield
|5184
|2738
|2446
|757
|765
|1167
|1377
|Ohio
|Trumbull
|Dover
|3515
|1739
|1776
|580
|594
|609
|799
|Ohio
|Tuscarawas
|Goshen
|4650
|2303
|2347
|735
|760
|858
|1098
|Ohio
|Tuscarawas
|New Philadelphia
|3143
|1541
|1602
|487
|510
|587
|730
|Ohio
|Tuscarawas
|Mill
|3436
|1802
|1634
|456
|480
|884
|932
|Ohio
|Tuscarawas
|Pleasant
|3683
|1834
|1849
|591
|623
|717
|879
|Ohio
|Van Wert
|Franklin
|3012
|1493
|1519
|440
|482
|572
|750
|Ohio
|Warren
|Turtle Creek
|5650
|2843
|2807
|779
|824
|1217
|1519
|Ohio
|Warren
|Marietta
|5218
|2547
|2671
|781
|800
|973
|1220
|Ohio
|Washington
|Wooster
|5419
|2653
|2766
|767
|770
|1113
|1385
|Ohio
|Wayne
|Pulaski
|3547
|1819
|1728
|573
|524
|730
|911
|Ohio
|Williams
|Perrysburg
|4100
|2106
|1994
|686
|653
|727
|966
|Ohio
|Wood
|Crane
|3876
|1922
|1954
|623
|642
|730
|872
|Ohio
|Wyandot
|Portland
|8293
|4920
|3373
|1077
|1041
|2781
|3080
|Oregon
|Multnomah
|Gettsburgh (borough)
|3074
|1554
|1520
|406
|469
|646
|746
|Pennsylvania
|Adams
|Allegheny
|53180
|26151
|27029
|7833
|8164
|10743
|12799
|Pennsylvania
|Allegheny
|Baldwin
|3104
|1649
|1455
|515
|471
|629
|772
|Pennsylvania
|Allegheny
|Lower St. Clair
|5322
|2765
|2557
|916
|871
|960
|1182
|Pennsylvania
|Allegheny
|Birmingham (borough)
|8603
|4439
|4164
|1375
|1371
|1876
|2101
|Pennsylvania
|Allegheny
|East Birmingham (borough)
|9488
|4884
|4604
|1482
|1456
|2029
|2263
|Pennsylvania
|Allegheny
|South Pittsburgh (borough)
|3095
|1583
|1512
|453
|502
|709
|797
|Pennsylvania
|Allegheny
|McClure
|3816
|1996
|1820
|656
|564
|799
|911
|Pennsylvania
|Allegheny
|Mifflin
|5058
|2634
|2424
|824
|838
|996
|1215
|Pennsylvania
|Allegheny
|Pittsburgh
|86076
|43722
|42354
|12510
|12744
|19356
|22398
|Pennsylvania
|Allegheny
|Wilkins
|3455
|1747
|1708
|550
|542
|644
|831
|Pennsylvania
|Allegheny
|Brady’s Bend
|3619
|1927
|1692
|662
|580
|693
|832
|Pennsylvania
|Armstrong
|Perry
|4078
|2388
|1690
|506
|468
|1373
|1379
|Pennsylvania
|Armstrong
|Beaver Falls (borough)
|3112
|1600
|1512
|459
|443
|703
|802
|Pennsylvania
|Beaver
|New Brighton (borough)
|4037
|1982
|2055
|680
|592
|716
|865
|Pennsylvania
|Beaver
|Reading
|33930
|16525
|17405
|4921
|5173
|6532
|8163
|Pennsylvania
|Berks
|Altoona
|10610
|5271
|5339
|1531
|1666
|2275
|2609
|Pennsylvania
|Blair
|Bristol (borough)
|3269
|1525
|1744
|445
|494
|569
|816
|Pennsylvania
|Bucks
|Rockhill
|3363
|1702
|1661
|519
|492
|575
|858
|Pennsylvania
|Bucks
|Johnstown (borough)
|6028
|3011
|3017
|943
|927
|1134
|1367
|Pennsylvania
|Cambria
|Banks
|3982
|2125
|1857
|671
|700
|857
|1035
|Pennsylvania
|Carbon
|Mauch Chunk
|5210
|2737
|2473
|868
|852
|1090
|1318
|Pennsylvania
|Carbon
|Mauch Chunk (borough)
|3841
|1962
|1879
|508
|551
|905
|1048
|Pennsylvania
|Carbon
|Phoenixville (borough)
|5292
|2719
|2573
|793
|810
|1080
|1365
|Pennsylvania
|Chester
|Westchester (borough)
|5630
|2417
|3213
|655
|787
|961
|1330
|Pennsylvania
|Chester
|Lockhaven
|6986
|3528
|3458
|969
|1050
|1613
|1878
|Pennsylvania
|Clinton
|Bloomsburg (borough)
|3341
|1652
|1689
|530
|530
|635
|774
|Pennsylvania
|Columbia
|Meadville
|7103
|3448
|3655
|916
|979
|1596
|1832
|Pennsylvania
|Crawford
|Titusville
|8639
|4713
|3926
|1028
|1095
|2735
|2816
|Pennsylvania
|Crawford
|Carlisle (borough)
|6650
|3030
|3620
|872
|992
|1213
|1569
|Pennsylvania
|Cumberland
|South Middleton
|3226
|1596
|1630
|495
|510
|623
|747
|Pennsylvania
|Cumberland
|Harrisburg
|23104
|11103
|12001
|3100
|3376
|4918
|5824
|Pennsylvania
|Dauphin
|Chester
|9485
|4660
|4825
|1446
|1365
|1885
|2304
|Pennsylvania
|Delaware
|Upper Darby
|3130
|1503
|1627
|492
|511
|571
|740
|Pennsylvania
|Delaware
|Corry
|6809
|3492
|3317
|861
|976
|1685
|1937
|Pennsylvania
|Erie
|Erie
|19646
|9886
|9760
|2899
|2936
|4052
|5021
|Pennsylvania
|Erie
|Antrim
|3762
|1933
|1829
|623
|583
|674
|879
|Pennsylvania
|Franklin
|Greene
|3357
|1650
|1707
|560
|493
|584
|756
|Pennsylvania
|Franklin
|Guilford
|3097
|1544
|1553
|489
|436
|529
|743
|Pennsylvania
|Franklin
|Chambersburg (borough)
|6308
|2915
|3393
|856
|933
|1096
|1485
|Pennsylvania
|Franklin
|Montgomery
|3611
|1764
|1847
|567
|541
|607
|775
|Pennsylvania
|Franklin
|Quincy
|3127
|1568
|1559
|515
|502
|533
|723
|Pennsylvania
|Franklin
|Huntingdon (borough)
|3034
|1455
|1579
|438
|435
|587
|725
|Pennsylvania
|Huntingdon
|Columbia
|6461
|3131
|3330
|908
|991
|1290
|1555
|Pennsylvania
|Lancaster
|Drumore
|3001
|1500
|1561
|487
|501
|492
|704
|Pennsylvania
|Lancaster
|East Donegal
|3254
|1638
|1616
|504
|496
|580
|765
|Pennsylvania
|Lancaster
|Lancaster
|20233
|9538
|10695
|3069
|3182
|3488
|4642
|Pennsylvania
|Lancaster
|Manor
|4371
|2164
|2207
|675
|683
|895
|1015
|Pennsylvania
|Lancaster
|Rapho
|3483
|1734
|1749
|538
|510
|618
|841
|Pennsylvania
|Lancaster
|Salisbury
|3710
|1821
|1889
|590
|645
|636
|865
|Pennsylvania
|Lancaster
|Warwick
|3345
|1597
|1748
|524
|574
|546
|761
|Pennsylvania
|Lancaster
|West Hempfield
|3688
|1877
|1811
|591
|572
|668
|906
|Pennsylvania
|Lancaster
|New Castle (borough)
|6164
|3037
|3127
|972
|986
|1134
|1422
|Pennsylvania
|Lawrence
|Jackson
|3437
|1673
|1764
|508
|496
|622
|831
|Pennsylvania
|Lebanon
|Lebanon (borough)
|6727
|3235
|3492
|985
|1012
|1292
|1614
|Pennsylvania
|Lebanon
|Allentown
|13884
|6926
|6958
|2009
|2035
|2978
|3590
|Pennsylvania
|Lehigh
|Lower Macungie
|3662
|1922
|1740
|597
|550
|746
|941
|Pennsylvania
|Lehigh
|North Whitehall
|4170
|2144
|2026
|676
|686
|795
|1000
|Pennsylvania
|Lehigh
|Upper Macungie
|3061
|1612
|1449
|510
|477
|597
|768
|Pennsylvania
|Lehigh
|Upper Sancon
|3487
|1822
|1605
|484
|474
|720
|963
|Pennsylvania
|Lehigh
|Whitehall
|3318
|1749
|1569
|574
|519
|681
|815
|Pennsylvania
|Lehigh
|Dunmore (borough)
|4311
|2262
|2049
|684
|696
|866
|1062
|Pennsylvania
|Luzerne
|Carbondale
|6393
|3228
|3165
|1012
|992
|1274
|1567
|Pennsylvania
|Luzerne
|Hanover
|3035
|1691
|1344
|490
|434
|759
|815
|Pennsylvania
|Luzerne
|Hazel
|7110
|3902
|3208
|1212
|1109
|1582
|1795
|Pennsylvania
|Luzerne
|Hazelton (borough)
|4317
|2201
|2116
|679
|665
|937
|1019
|Pennsylvania
|Luzerne
|Lackawanna
|5153
|2805
|2348
|850
|825
|1150
|1333
|Pennsylvania
|Luzerne
|Pittston
|4447
|2296
|2151
|758
|782
|898
|1040
|Pennsylvania
|Luzerne
|Pittston (borough)
|6760
|3571
|3189
|1073
|1071
|1460
|1711
|Pennsylvania
|Luzerne
|Plains
|4018
|2256
|1762
|623
|541
|1007
|1141
|Pennsylvania
|Luzerne
|Plymouth
|4669
|2605
|2064
|755
|667
|1143
|1257
|Pennsylvania
|Luzerne
|Scranton
|35092
|18478
|16614
|5125
|5050
|8339
|9455
|Pennsylvania
|Luzerne
|Wilkesbarre
|7090
|3911
|3179
|1086
|980
|1747
|1954
|Pennsylvania
|Luzerne
|Wilkesbarre (borough)
|10174
|5185
|4989
|1383
|1488
|2458
|2769
|Pennsylvania
|Luzerne
|Williamsport
|16030
|8120
|7910
|2076
|2208
|3845
|4306
|Pennsylvania
|Lycoming
|Hickory
|7700
|4093
|3607
|1197
|1122
|1764
|1981
|Pennsylvania
|Mercer
|Sharon (borough)
|4221
|2210
|2011
|571
|603
|1087
|1189
|Pennsylvania
|Mercer
|Lower Merion
|4886
|2497
|2389
|708
|638
|1065
|1348
|Pennsylvania
|Montgomery
|Norristown (borough)
|10753
|4950
|5803
|1507
|1543
|1844
|2551
|Pennsylvania
|Montgomery
|Conshohocken (borough)
|3071
|1578
|1493
|497
|475
|651
|755
|Pennsylvania
|Montgomery
|Pottstown(borough)
|4125
|2080
|2045
|552
|542
|924
|1079
|Pennsylvania
|Montgomery
|Upper Merion
|3870
|1901
|1969
|591
|656
|705
|925
|Pennsylvania
|Montgomery
|Upper Providence
|3202
|1577
|1625
|473
|472
|549
|814
|Pennsylvania
|Montgomery
|White Marsh
|3151
|1589
|1562
|458
|439
|644
|845
|Pennsylvania
|Montgomery
|Danville (borough)
|8436
|4280
|4156
|1272
|1286
|1734
|2109
|Pennsylvania
|Montour
|Bethlehem (borough)
|4512
|2049
|2463
|554
|712
|889
|1125
|Pennsylvania
|Northampton
|South Bethlehem (borough)
|3556
|1877
|1679
|534
|495
|792
|927
|Pennsylvania
|Northampton
|Easton (borough)
|10987
|5325
|5662
|1598
|1618
|2191
|2669
|Pennsylvania
|Northampton
|Lehigh
|3496
|1814
|1682
|633
|573
|659
|825
|Pennsylvania
|Northampton
|Lower Mount Bethel
|3641
|1856
|1785
|569
|558
|677
|899
|Pennsylvania
|Northampton
|Lower Sancon
|4991
|2594
|2397
|807
|725
|930
|1251
|Pennsylvania
|Northampton
|Upper Mount Bethel
|3764
|1898
|1866
|565
|612
|721
|994
|Pennsylvania
|Northampton
|South Easton (borough)
|3167
|1600
|1567
|512
|499
|609
|750
|Pennsylvania
|Northampton
|Shamokin (borough)
|4320
|2244
|2076
|645
|645
|1028
|1100
|Pennsylvania
|Northumberland
|Sunbury (borough)
|3131
|1546
|1585
|431
|437
|686
|803
|Pennsylvania
|Northumberland
|Philadelphia
|674022
|320379
|353643
|89388
|93433
|138526
|173676
|Pennsylvania
|Philadelphia
|Butler
|5905
|3095
|2810
|1055
|930
|1050
|1302
|Pennsylvania
|Schuylkill
|Ashland (borough)
|5714
|2923
|2791
|988
|977
|1068
|1251
|Pennsylvania
|Schuylkill
|Cass
|4621
|2335
|2286
|877
|875
|748
|977
|Pennsylvania
|Schuylkill
|Mahanoy
|9400
|5154
|4246
|1714
|1487
|2081
|2355
|Pennsylvania
|Schuylkill
|Mahanoy (borough)
|5533
|3028
|2505
|955
|833
|1262
|1384
|Pennsylvania
|Schuylkill
|Minersville (borough)
|3699
|1824
|1875
|573
|618
|688
|865
|Pennsylvania
|Schuylkill
|Pottsville (borough)
|12384
|5881
|6503
|1829
|2015
|2313
|2851
|Pennsylvania
|Schuylkill
|Tamaqua (borough)
|5960
|2988
|2972
|962
|997
|1144
|1367
|Pennsylvania
|Schuylkill
|Bloss
|4008
|2147
|1861
|609
|619
|945
|1051
|Pennsylvania
|Tioga
|Lewisburg (borough)
|3121
|1448
|1673
|407
|458
|566
|733
|Pennsylvania
|Union
|Cornplanter
|10100
|5563
|4537
|1116
|1157
|3211
|3323
|Pennsylvania
|Venango
|Franklin (borough)
|3908
|1920
|1988
|524
|578
|820
|960
|Pennsylvania
|Venango
|Oil Creek
|5098
|3128
|1970
|486
|478
|2047
|2095
|Pennsylvania
|Venango
|Carroll
|3178
|1638
|1540
|488
|514
|678
|784
|Pennsylvania
|Washington
|Washington (borough)
|3571
|1630
|1941
|524
|601
|597
|764
|Pennsylvania
|Washington
|Texas
|4449
|2241
|2208
|751
|786
|763
|1020
|Pennsylvania
|Wayne
|Derry
|5170
|2592
|2578
|897
|825
|754
|1139
|Pennsylvania
|Westmoreland
|Hempfield
|5819
|2927
|2892
|1032
|957
|946
|1286
|Pennsylvania
|Westmoreland
|North Huntington
|3493
|1803
|1690
|589
|552
|646
|798
|Pennsylvania
|Westmoreland
|Hopewell
|3830
|1884
|1946
|614
|688
|669
|874
|Pennsylvania
|York
|Spring Garden
|3040
|1532
|1508
|449
|473
|523
|789
|Pennsylvania
|York
|York
|11003
|5192
|5811
|1544
|1623
|1920
|2669
|Pennsylvania
|York
|Bristol
|5302
|2466
|2836
|619
|655
|1020
|1436
|Rhode Island
|Bristol
|Warren
|3008
|1351
|1654
|397
|417
|472
|757
|Rhode Island
|Bristol
|Coventry
|4349
|2052
|2297
|543
|545
|755
|1156
|Rhode Island
|Kent
|Warwick
|10453
|5035
|5418
|1513
|1513
|1959
|2648
|Rhode Island
|Kent
|Newport
|12521
|5764
|6757
|1496
|1488
|2463
|3338
|Rhode Island
|Newport
|Burrillville
|4674
|2337
|2337
|687
|680
|909
|1248
|Rhode Island
|Providence
|Cranston
|4822
|2678
|2144
|615
|564
|1257
|1563
|Rhode Island
|Providence
|Cumberland
|3822
|1829
|2053
|481
|499
|739
|1035
|Rhode Island
|Providence
|Johnston
|4192
|2059
|2133
|555
|555
|824
|1139
|Rhode Island
|Providence
|Lincoln
|7889
|3803
|4086
|1040
|1111
|1734
|2074
|Rhode Island
|Providence
|North Providence
|20495
|9952
|10543
|2771
|2809
|4484
|5303
|Rhode Island
|Providence
|North Smithfield
|3052
|1502
|1550
|492
|450
|540
|746
|Rhode Island
|Providence
|Pawtucket
|6619
|3179
|3440
|823
|846
|1365
|1750
|Rhode Island
|Providence
|Providence
|68904
|32535
|36369
|8185
|8272
|14940
|18828
|Rhode Island
|Providence
|Scituate
|3846
|1897
|1949
|521
|493
|674
|1098
|Rhode Island
|Providence
|Woonsocket
|11527
|5434
|6093
|1637
|1652
|2196
|2778
|Rhode Island
|Providence
|North Kingstown
|3568
|1746
|1822
|408
|453
|765
|1039
|Rhode Island
|Washington
|South Kingstown
|4493
|2222
|2271
|640
|646
|822
|1173
|Rhode Island
|Washington
|Westerly
|4709
|2353
|2356
|634
|636
|1029
|1310
|Rhode Island
|Washington
|Abbeville
|3034
|1421
|1613
|478
|504
|458
|607
|South Carolina
|Abbeville
|Beaufort
|5511
|2617
|2894
|712
|709
|943
|1371
|South Carolina
|Beaufort
|Hilton Head
|3073
|1415
|1658
|405
|460
|513
|743
|South Carolina
|Beaufort
|St. Helena
|6152
|3116
|3036
|1075
|953
|1057
|1393
|South Carolina
|Beaufort
|Charleston
|48956
|22375
|26581
|6755
|7488
|9156
|11553
|South Carolina
|Charleston
|Christ Church
|4493
|2150
|2343
|670
|763
|665
|978
|South Carolina
|Charleston
|St. Andrew’s
|3277
|1687
|1590
|386
|358
|695
|961
|South Carolina
|Charleston
|St. James, Goose Creek
|7795
|4012
|3783
|1559
|1161
|1546
|1880
|South Carolina
|Charleston
|St. John’s, Berkley
|7868
|3809
|4059
|1150
|1185
|1353
|1742
|South Carolina
|Charleston
|St. John’s, Colleton
|8604
|4211
|4393
|1169
|1147
|1708
|2303
|South Carolina
|Charleston
|St. Stephen’s
|3094
|1522
|1572
|525
|524
|537
|641
|South Carolina
|Charleston
|Baton Rouge
|3098
|1516
|1582
|568
|521
|491
|603
|South Carolina
|Chester
|St. George’s Parish
|3993
|2004
|1989
|713
|713
|732
|830
|South Carolina
|Colleton
|St. Paul’s Parish
|4656
|2343
|2313
|618
|635
|882
|1210
|South Carolina
|Colleton
|Verdiere
|3176
|1497
|1679
|533
|503
|488
|644
|South Carolina
|Colleton
|Gregg
|3200
|1430
|1770
|494
|559
|506
|621
|South Carolina
|Edgefield
|Georgetown
|3520
|1644
|1876
|513
|568
|626
|784
|South Carolina
|Georgetown
|Waccamaw
|4310
|2062
|2248
|681
|652
|733
|970
|South Carolina
|Georgetown
|Flat Rock
|3755
|1840
|1915
|713
|683
|513
|674
|South Carolina
|Kershaw
|Wateree
|3657
|1763
|1894
|631
|606
|550
|722
|South Carolina
|Kershaw
|Laurens
|4289
|2042
|2247
|734
|727
|677
|847
|South Carolina
|Laurens
|Pickensville
|3164
|1525
|1639
|582
|528
|481
|581
|South Carolina
|Pickens
|Columbia
|9298
|4577
|4721
|1198
|1342
|2140
|2549
|South Carolina
|Richland
|Beech Spring
|3280
|1528
|1752
|583
|605
|435
|603
|South Carolina
|Spartanburg
|Sumter
|3659
|1704
|1955
|534
|609
|611
|753
|South Carolina
|Sumter
|York
|3200
|1532
|1668
|547
|551
|486
|617
|South Carolina
|York
|Nashville
|25865
|12079
|13786
|3327
|3915
|5529
|6374
|Tennessee
|Davidson
|Chattanooga
|6093
|3070
|3023
|784
|813
|1527
|1653
|Tennessee
|Hamilton
|Knoxville
|8682
|4069
|4613
|1202
|1403
|1773
|2033
|Tennessee
|Knox
|Jackson
|4119
|2047
|2072
|584
|635
|950
|1049
|Tennessee
|Madison
|Clarksville
|3200
|1541
|1659
|442
|477
|657
|823
|Tennessee
|Montgomery
|Murfeesboro
|3502
|1655
|1847
|455
|556
|740
|947
|Tennessee
|Rutherford
|Memphis
|40226
|20189
|20037
|4767
|5686
|10997
|11097
|Tennessee
|Shelby
|San Antomia
|12256
|6056
|6200
|2174
|2100
|2134
|2652
|Texas
|Bexar
|Brownsville
|4905
|2475
|2430
|606
|701
|1249
|1376
|Texas
|Cameron
|Galveston
|13818
|7035
|6783
|1717
|1994
|3525
|4071
|Texas
|Galveston
|Houston
|9382
|4508
|4874
|1245
|1426
|1917
|2419
|Texas
|Harris
|Jefferson
|4190
|2213
|1977
|548
|578
|1132
|1270
|Texas
|Marion
|Waco
|3008
|1539
|1469
|446
|489
|696
|806
|Texas
|Mc’Lennan
|Austin
|4428
|2256
|2172
|662
|699
|988
|1158
|Texas
|Travis
|Salt Lake City
|12854
|6058
|6796
|2073
|2260
|1942
|2564
|Utah
|Salt Lake
|Ogden
|3127
|1655
|1472
|538
|511
|665
|783
|Utah
|Weber
|Middlebury
|3086
|1488
|1598
|357
|409
|601
|851
|Vermont
|Addison
|Bennington
|5760
|2759
|3001
|766
|776
|1086
|1514
|Vermont
|Bennington
|St. Johnsbury
|4665
|2379
|2286
|565
|561
|1044
|1404
|Vermont
|Caledonia
|Burlington
|14387
|7127
|7260
|2349
|2427
|3019
|3449
|Vermont
|Chittenden
|Colchester
|3911
|1984
|1927
|653
|592
|667
|904
|Vermont
|Chittenden
|St. Albans
|7014
|3651
|3363
|1022
|913
|1599
|1885
|Vermont
|Franklin
|Brandon
|3571
|1733
|1838
|469
|518
|684
|947
|Vermont
|Rutland
|Castleton
|3243
|1629
|1614
|512
|478
|547
|816
|Vermont
|Rutland
|Rutland
|9834
|4945
|4889
|1385
|1441
|2084
|2605
|Vermont
|Rutland
|Montpelier
|3023
|1433
|1590
|367
|371
|586
|854
|Vermont
|Washington
|Northfield
|3410
|1668
|1742
|512
|481
|553
|882
|Vermont
|Washington
|Brattleboro
|4933
|2367
|2566
|494
|489
|1056
|1532
|Vermont
|Windham
|Atlantic
|4111
|2083
|2028
|771
|659
|728
|900
|Virginia
|Accomack
|Metompkin
|4450
|2159
|2291
|749
|728
|740
|961
|Virginia
|Accomack
|Sam Miller
|4959
|2419
|2540
|854
|825
|787
|1054
|Virginia
|Albemarle
|Alexandria
|13570
|6234
|7336
|1765
|2033
|2537
|3233
|Virginia
|Alexandria
|Giles
|3597
|1774
|1823
|603
|614
|620
|807
|Virginia
|Amelia
|Leigh
|3454
|1673
|1781
|556
|582
|515
|745
|Virginia
|Amelia
|Amherst
|3632
|1752
|1880
|594
|621
|564
|764
|Virginia
|Amherst
|Elon
|3193
|1594
|1599
|507
|476
|536
|725
|Virginia
|Amherst
|Peddler
|4628
|2302
|2326
|749
|732
|778
|1010
|Virginia
|Amherst
|Temperance
|3447
|1717
|1730
|604
|557
|555
|747
|Virginia
|Amherst
|Clover Hill
|3840
|1863
|1997
|657
|599
|557
|822
|Virginia
|Appomattox
|Chamblissburg
|3428
|1687
|1741
|613
|572
|525
|810
|Virginia
|Bedford
|Lisbon
|3175
|1565
|1610
|551
|494
|519
|663
|Virginia
|Bedford
|Otter
|4004
|1941
|2063
|676
|613
|594
|822
|Virginia
|Bedford
|Staunton
|3251
|1566
|1685
|562
|500
|482
|674
|Virginia
|Bedford
|Ansterdam
|3828
|1818
|2010
|612
|610
|598
|810
|Virginia
|Botetourt
|Buchanan
|4000
|1907
|2093
|651
|644
|632
|855
|Virginia
|Botetourt
|Fincastle
|3501
|1719
|1782
|563
|543
|605
|811
|Virginia
|Botetourt
|Meherrin
|5019
|2391
|2628
|849
|902
|757
|995
|Virginia
|Brunswick
|Red Oak
|3365
|1660
|1705
|565
|551
|528
|682
|Virginia
|Brunswick
|Totaro
|5043
|2455
|2588
|887
|810
|749
|1022
|Virginia
|Brunswick
|James River
|3033
|1510
|1523
|553
|488
|422
|630
|Virginia
|Buckingham
|Brookville
|4960
|2385
|2575
|756
|772
|797
|1163
|Virginia
|Campbell
|Lynchburg
|6825
|3077
|3748
|820
|1009
|1264
|1676
|Virginia
|Campbell
|Bowling Green
|4765
|2182
|2583
|794
|847
|710
|903
|Virginia
|Caroline
|Madison
|3682
|1725
|1957
|625
|634
|567
|767
|Virginia
|Caroline
|Port Royal
|3543
|1715
|1828
|591
|535
|554
|733
|Virginia
|Caroline
|Reedy Church
|3138
|1472
|1666
|528
|499
|433
|638
|Virginia
|Caroline
|Bacon
|3683
|1764
|1919
|556
|614
|573
|798
|Virginia
|Charlotte
|Madison
|3222
|1582
|1640
|575
|575
|491
|702
|Virginia
|Charlotte
|Roanoke
|4830
|2334
|2496
|835
|832
|741
|1020
|Virginia
|Charlotte
|Petersburg
|18950
|8496
|10454
|2375
|2745
|3498
|4448
|Virginia
|Dinwiddie
|Providence
|3136
|1594
|1542
|473
|478
|587
|787
|Virginia
|Fairfax
|Opequan
|4414
|2158
|2256
|780
|640
|735
|979
|Virginia
|Frederick
|Stonewall
|3388
|1719
|1669
|530
|469
|620
|840
|Virginia
|Frederick
|Winchester
|4477
|2037
|2440
|582
|653
|818
|1051
|Virginia
|Frederick
|Abingdon
|4506
|2238
|2268
|743
|721
|829
|1002
|Virginia
|Glouchester
|Ware
|3013
|1439
|1574
|476
|496
|490
|657
|Virginia
|Glouchester
|Byrd
|3216
|1528
|1688
|506
|561
|499
|684
|Virginia
|Goochland
|Dover
|3667
|1844
|1823
|604
|599
|579
|829
|Virginia
|Goochland
|Lickinghole
|3430
|1655
|1775
|580
|594
|513
|724
|Virginia
|Goochland
|Elk Creek
|4116
|1985
|2131
|727
|727
|640
|787
|Virginia
|Grayson
|Wilson Creek
|3231
|1581
|1650
|595
|553
|465
|594
|Virginia
|Grayson
|Banister
|3731
|1800
|1931
|655
|617
|545
|753
|Virginia
|Halifax
|Brick Creck
|5563
|2782
|2781
|897
|865
|1036
|1271
|Virginia
|Halifax
|Hico
|3576
|1698
|1878
|592
|586
|543
|697
|Virginia
|Halifax
|Mount Carmel
|4861
|2344
|2517
|799
|790
|793
|1003
|Virginia
|Halifax
|Roanoke
|6182
|3009
|3173
|1041
|992
|1015
|1303
|Virginia
|Halifax
|Staunton
|3915
|1878
|2037
|656
|639
|627
|821
|Virginia
|Halifax
|Brookland
|3612
|1818
|1794
|568
|524
|656
|885
|Virginia
|Henrico
|Fairfield
|4980
|2519
|2401
|863
|759
|861
|1184
|Virginia
|Henrico
|Richmond
|51038
|23637
|27401
|6532
|7551
|10155
|12786
|Virginia
|Henrico
|Tuckahoe
|3339
|1640
|1699
|491
|497
|617
|825
|Virginia
|Henrico
|Varina
|3210
|1737
|1473
|585
|508
|663
|872
|Virginia
|Henrico
|Leatherwood
|3673
|1763
|1910
|655
|608
|562
|668
|Virginia
|Henry
|Martinsville
|3157
|1544
|1613
|584
|571
|483
|578
|Virginia
|Henry
|Ridgeway
|3171
|1539
|1632
|576
|554
|499
|626
|Virginia
|Henry
|Hardy
|3171
|1581
|1590
|537
|521
|549
|681
|Virginia
|Isle of Wight
|Jonesville
|3369
|1648
|1721
|603
|569
|529
|655
|Virginia
|Lee
|Rose Hill
|3023
|1450
|1573
|543
|568
|478
|576
|Virginia
|Lee
|Locust Dale
|3484
|1710
|1774
|614
|579
|535
|686
|Virginia
|Madison
|Boydton
|4708
|2229
|2479
|746
|825
|681
|1000
|Virginia
|Mecklenburg
|Clarksville
|3700
|1713
|1987
|584
|603
|521
|766
|Virginia
|Mecklenburg
|Auburn
|3171
|1578
|1593
|572
|529
|524
|655
|Virginia
|Montgomery
|Blacksburg
|3565
|1766
|1799
|627
|590
|577
|740
|Virginia
|Montgomery
|Christiansburg
|3316
|1586
|1730
|546
|565
|541
|672
|Virginia
|Montgomery
|Holly Neck
|3275
|1529
|1746
|504
|544
|454
|664
|Virginia
|Nanesmond
|Lovingston
|5511
|2721
|2790
|911
|846
|885
|1252
|Virginia
|Nelson
|Massie’s Mills
|4546
|2257
|2289
|762
|716
|702
|957
|Virginia
|Nelson
|Rockfish
|3841
|1911
|1930
|685
|576
|588
|833
|Virginia
|Nelson
|Norfolk
|19229
|8774
|10455
|2362
|2686
|3989
|4870
|Virginia
|Norfolk
|Portsmouth
|10492
|4937
|5555
|1443
|1513
|2066
|2490
|Virginia
|Norfolk
|Western Branch
|5100
|2527
|2573
|748
|758
|845
|1229
|Virginia
|Norfolk
|Eastville
|3395
|1663
|1732
|499
|498
|647
|824
|Virginia
|Northampton
|Blendon
|3026
|1488
|1538
|498
|517
|509
|658
|Virginia
|Nottoway
|Hatoka
|3428
|1673
|1755
|623
|632
|543
|725
|Virginia
|Nottoway
|Mayo River
|4017
|1942
|2075
|695
|675
|622
|761
|Virginia
|Patrick
|Smith’s River
|3366
|1581
|1785
|545
|554
|517
|657
|Virginia
|Patrick
|Danville
|3463
|1687
|1776
|458
|537
|764
|871
|Virginia
|Pittsylvania
|Buffalo
|3415
|1672
|1743
|569
|510
|526
|746
|Virginia
|Prince Edward
|Leigh
|3391
|1636
|1755
|523
|578
|518
|736
|Virginia
|Prince Edward
|Kempsville
|3100
|1573
|1527
|491
|499
|563
|761
|Virginia
|Princess Anne
|Seaboard
|3053
|1596
|1457
|564
|470
|573
|739
|Virginia
|Princess Anne
|Salem
|3652
|1774
|1878
|569
|597
|671
|801
|Virginia
|Roanoke
|Lexington
|3948
|2249
|1699
|703
|490
|1074
|917
|Virginia
|Rockbridge
|Franklin
|3200
|1539
|1661
|504
|475
|524
|712
|Virginia
|Rockingham
|Linville
|3536
|1693
|1843
|631
|623
|559
|723
|Virginia
|Rockingham
|Plains
|3035
|1495
|1540
|509
|487
|508
|669
|Virginia
|Rockingham
|Madison
|3001
|1483
|1518
|532
|474
|477
|657
|Virginia
|Shenandoah
|Marion
|3779
|1869
|1910
|647
|629
|638
|783
|Virginia
|Smyth
|Rich Valley
|3572
|1790
|1782
|675
|629
|558
|714
|Virginia
|Smyth
|Clear Fork
|3415
|1695
|1720
|622
|581
|517
|652
|Virginia
|Tazewell
|Jeffersonville
|3682
|1828
|1854
|678
|639
|533
|717
|Virginia
|Tazewell
|Maiden Spring
|3694
|1857
|1837
|678
|650
|620
|727
|Virginia
|Tazewell
|Goodson
|3835
|1875
|1960
|632
|598
|651
|796
|Virginia
|Washington
|Cople
|3353
|1644
|1709
|620
|578
|539
|674
|Virginia
|Westmoreland
|Black Lick
|3489
|1698
|1791
|569
|549
|599
|749
|Virginia
|Wythe
|Fort Chiswell
|4034
|1973
|2061
|715
|667
|635
|808
|Virginia
|Wythe
|Speedwell
|4088
|2041
|2047
|706
|640
|672
|834
|Virginia
|Wythe
|Martinsburg
|4863
|2362
|2501
|717
|756
|877
|1116
|West Virginia
|Berkeley
|Grant
|4571
|2252
|2319
|716
|656
|813
|1094
|West Virginia
|Jefferson
|Charleston
|3857
|1973
|1884
|514
|580
|901
|1052
|West Virginia
|Kanawha
|Charleston
|3162
|1607
|1555
|394
|467
|776
|899
|West Virginia
|Kanawha
|Malden
|3190
|1594
|1596
|580
|566
|568
|678
|West Virginia
|Kanawha
|Waggoner
|3324
|1681
|1643
|577
|578
|600
|714
|West Virginia
|Mason
|Ritchie
|4126
|2075
|2051
|768
|697
|664
|863
|West Virginia
|Ohio
|South Wheeling
|3158
|1636
|1522
|599
|504
|530
|676
|West Virginia
|Ohio
|Wheeling
|19280
|9274
|10006
|3004
|3219
|3649
|4353
|West Virginia
|Ohio
|Parkersburg
|5546
|2640
|2906
|814
|915
|1091
|1296
|West Virginia
|Wood
|Green Bay
|4666
|2353
|2313
|680
|757
|963
|1153
|Wisconsin
|Brown
|Howard
|3620
|1906
|1714
|570
|569
|747
|938
|Wisconsin
|Brown
|Portage
|3945
|1986
|1959
|653
|665
|695
|916
|Wisconsin
|Columbia
|Prairie du Chien
|3661
|1844
|1817
|601
|626
|654
|865
|Wisconsin
|Crawford
|Madison
|9176
|4562
|4614
|1593
|1605
|1702
|2102
|Wisconsin
|Dane
|Beaver Dam
|3265
|1580
|1685
|533
|553
|530
|763
|Wisconsin
|Dodge
|Hubbard
|3008
|1536
|1472
|510
|499
|493
|710
|Wisconsin
|Dodge
|Watertown (part of)
|2186
|1112
|1074
|398
|375
|313
|401
|Wisconsin
|Dodge
|Fond du Lac
|12764
|6254
|6510
|1936
|2173
|2494
|3135
|Wisconsin
|Fond du Lac
|Ripon
|4119
|2041
|2078
|560
|603
|813
|1012
|Wisconsin
|Fond du Lac
|Platteville
|3683
|1831
|1852
|551
|595
|675
|801
|Wisconsin
|Grant
|Monroe
|4536
|2243
|2293
|697
|731
|833
|1108
|Wisconsin
|Green Bay
|Monroe
|3408
|1656
|1752
|484
|532
|640
|859
|Wisconsin
|Green Bay
|Berlin
|3800
|1859
|1941
|549
|607
|713
|967
|Wisconsin
|Green Lake
|Dodgeville
|3708
|1871
|1837
|681
|656
|584
|820
|Wisconsin
|Iowa
|Highland
|3016
|1566
|1450
|625
|570
|466
|622
|Wisconsin
|Iowa
|Mineral Point
|4825
|2439
|2386
|837
|811
|834
|1053
|Wisconsin
|Iowa
|Mineral Point
|3275
|1612
|1663
|525
|536
|579
|740
|Wisconsin
|Iowa
|Jefferson
|4408
|2259
|2149
|793
|792
|738
|991
|Wisconsin
|Jefferson
|Koshkonong
|3202
|1604
|1598
|516
|521
|562
|782
|Wisconsin
|Jefferson
|Watertown (part of)
|5364
|2640
|2724
|905
|971
|825
|1203
|Wisconsin
|Jefferson
|Kenosha
|4209
|2115
|2194
|643
|722
|734
|1032
|Wisconsin
|Kenosha
|La Crosse
|7785
|3948
|3837
|1004
|1119
|1925
|2176
|Wisconsin
|La Crosse
|Manitowoc
|5168
|2558
|2610
|810
|887
|921
|1225
|Wisconsin
|Manitowoc
|Milwaukee
|3096
|1571
|1525
|572
|564
|426
|719
|Wisconsin
|Milwaukee
|Milwaukee
|71440
|35275
|36165
|10874
|11351
|13543
|17213
|Wisconsin
|Milwaukee
|Wauwatosa
|3689
|2046
|1643
|571
|563
|743
|1100
|Wisconsin
|Milwaukee
|Sparta
|3461
|1714
|1747
|532
|571
|661
|868
|Wisconsin
|Monroe
|Oconto
|3278
|1889
|1389
|453
|396
|977
|1046
|Wisconsin
|Oconto
|Appleton
|4518
|2213
|2305
|616
|757
|941
|1040
|Wisconsin
|Outagamie
|Mequon
|3156
|1632
|1524
|610
|542
|444
|719
|Wisconsin
|Ozaukee
|Mount Pleasant
|3560
|1958
|1602
|713
|545
|668
|861
|Wisconsin
|Racine
|Racine
|9880
|4909
|4971
|1284
|1380
|2008
|2625
|Wisconsin
|Racine
|Beloit
|4396
|2178
|2218
|688
|626
|844
|1095
|Wisconsin
|Rock
|Janesville
|8789
|4324
|4465
|1298
|1388
|1715
|2267
|Wisconsin
|Rock
|Sheboygan
|5310
|2627
|2683
|915
|959
|806
|1185
|Wisconsin
|Sheboygan
|Sheboygan Falls
|3223
|1647
|1576
|539
|559
|518
|782
|Wisconsin
|Sheboygan
|Whitewater
|4285
|2033
|2252
|624
|734
|785
|1021
|Wisconsin
|Walworth
|Waukesha
|3877
|1988
|1888
|754
|619
|627
|892
|Wisconsin
|Waukesha
|Menasha
|3107
|1575
|1532
|524
|535
|552
|741
|Wisconsin
|Winnebago
|Neenah
|3123
|1569
|1554
|468
|547
|560
|774
|Wisconsin
|Winnebago
|Omro
|3216
|1640
|1576
|486
|516
|661
|864
|Wisconsin
|Winnebago
|Oshkosh
|12663
|6402
|6261
|1789
|1980
|2778
|3394
|Wisconsin
|Winnebago