Mississippi DA: Beware of telephone scams involving payment to avoid arrest for supposed missed jury duty

A Mississippi District Attorney is warning residents about a recent string of telephone scams falsely claiming that people can pay to avoid arrest for missing jury duty.

District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said reports of the scams have happened in both Madison and Rankin Counties with the fraudulent callers requesting payment for a missed jury duty summons.

The callers will claim to be from the local police, sheriff’s department, district attorney’s office, or the county courts and state that the victim could be found in contempt of court for a missed jury duty summons.

Victims are then told to provide their bank account information or to send money through PayPal, Venmo, or other payment apps to avoid their arrest. Some callers have even asked for personal information, including the victim’s date of birth or Social Security number.

“Please be aware that even though these calls appear to be from a local police or sheriff departments phone number, a law officer or judge will never demand payment from a public member, nor would an officer come to collect money from you,” Bramlett stated. “These scammers are using real names, and it appears they have all your correct information, but please don’t fall victim.”

To report an incident involving the jury duty scam or another telephone scam, call (601) 825-1472.