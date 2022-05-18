Manhunt under way after suspect shoots man in front of Mississippi post office, escapes after cutting off ankle monitor

Published 5:33 am Wednesday, May 18, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police are looking for a man who shot another man in front of the Yazoo City post office Thursday afternoon.

Yazoo City police report that the shooting occurred at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday on Main Street.

Police said Fernando Weekly shot into an SUV and injured the man in the vehicle.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Weekly reportedly escaped on foot and was being pursued by officers.

Agents reportedly lost Weekly after cutting off the ankle monitor that he was wearing near Monroes Street.

Weekly is considered armed and dangerous.

New reports stay that the shooting victim drove himself to the hospital, where he was later airlifted to a Jackson hospital.

 

More News

Agencies looking for juvenile who escaped from Mississippi youth detention center

Body of missing pregnant woman found; police say she was murdered

Mondays are looking up for $50,000 Mississippi Lottery player who purchased ticket from rural store

No bond for Mississippi woman charged with killing infant after reportedly throwing daughter to the ground repeatedly

Print Article