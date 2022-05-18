Fly from Mississippi to Orlando for less than $40? Yes you can — thanks to new airline service

Fly from Mississippi to Orlando, Florida, for less than $40? Yes, you can, thanks to the folks at Allegiant Air, who have brought back nonstop flights from Gulfport to Orlando.

The airline started offering direct flights to Orlando on Wednesday.

The seasonal flights operate twice weekly, on Wednesday and Saturday, between Orlando Sanford International Airport and Gulfport Biloxi International Airport. Tickets for many of the flights are as low as $39 one-way.

The airline last offered flights to the Orlando area from Gulfport in August 2021.

Flight days, times, and the lowest fares can be found only at allegiant.com.

“Having low-cost air service from Allegiant helps to enhance the growth of Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport and Mississippi Gulf Coast tourism attractions. We are pleased south Mississippi residents will again have the ability to easily access the many, exciting tourism offerings in and around Orlando and greatly appreciate Allegiant flying from our market,” said Clay Williams, Executive Director at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.