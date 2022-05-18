28-year-old woman dies after her vehicle collides with log truck on Mississippi highway

Published 3:34 pm Wednesday, May 18, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman died after the car she was driving in collided with a log truck Wednesday afternoon.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that Lakenya Shorter, 28, of Hermanville was killed in a wreck on Mississippi Highway 18 in Claiborne County.

The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to an MHP report, a 2010 Gold Nissan Altima, driven by Shorter, collided with a 2022 Windstar Log Truck, driven by Jackie Mcgee, 61, of Brookhaven.

Shorter died at the scene, according to the MHP report.

The crash remains under investigation.

