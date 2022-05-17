No bond for Mississippi woman charged with killing infant after reportedly throwing daughter to the ground repeatedly

A 20-year-old Mississippi woman who faces an upgraded charge of capital murder in the death of her 2-month-old daughter is on suicide watch and is being held in isolation at the Rankin County Jail, authorities said Tuesday.

Makaylia Jolley, of Pearl, was wearing shackles and body armor when she arrived for an initial court appearance at the Pearl Police Department. Jolley is charged with capital murder with underlying felony child abuse charges after her daughter, Khalysie Lashay Jolley, died Saturday at Children’s Hospital. She had faced charges of attempted murder and felony child abuse.

Pearl Police said Jolley is accused of repeatedly and “forcibly” throwing her daughter onto a road last Thursday. Jolley ran into the woods after the incident, but was later arrested.

Jolley tried to make eye contact with relatives in the courtroom but said nothing during Tuesday’s short initial hearing where the judge told her she was being held without bond, WAPT-TV reported. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Jolley could face life in prison or the death penalty if she’s convicted as charged.

Police Chief Dean Scott has said the officers involved with the incident have been unable to sleep since the incident.

“This act was very deliberate and intentional,” Scott said. The mother, he added, “showed no remorse.”

Friends, family members and neighbors held a vigil and balloon release Monday at the spot where the infant was injured.