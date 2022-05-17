Mississippi interstate traffic stop yields 20 pounds of cocaine found in false compartment, arrest of Texas man

Published 5:03 am Tuesday, May 17, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

On Monday afternoon, May 16, 2022, deputies with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a GMC pickup truck on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation.

During the stop, deputies developed probable cause that the driver was possibly involved in criminal activity. Canine deputy “Ira” and his handler responded to the scene and “Ira” alerted on the vehicle.

The vehicle and driver were transported to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Shop for a more detailed search. During the search, deputies discovered approximately 20 pounds of cocaine located in a false compartment in the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Armando Dominguez, 26, a U.S. citizen of El Paso, Texas, was placed under arrest and transported to the Rankin County Jail. and booked on the charge of Aggravated Trafficking.

District Attorney “Bubba” Bramlett will bring Dominguez before Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow for an Initial Appearance.

