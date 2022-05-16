Mississippi woman dies, 8-year old injured in early Sunday morning crash

A Mississippi woman died in a crash on a rural Mississippi highway early Sunday morning.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash in Madison County, which occurred at about 1 a.m. Sunday.

Highway patrol officers responded to the wreck on Highway 16 near Highway 17.

Troopers report that a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Little R. Smith, 51, of Canton was traveling east when it left the roadway and collided with a utility pole.

Nikethia D. Scott, 32, of Canton, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead on the scene.

An 8-year-old, who was also a passenger, was injured and transported to Children’s of Mississippi Hospital in Jackson.

Troopers report that all three occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.