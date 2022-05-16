Mississippi man arrested after search warrant turns up large cache of drugs, guns, cash

A Mississippi man was arrested last week after a search warrant turned up a large cache of drugs, guns and nearly $13,000 in cash.

On May 11, Saltillo Police and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 117 Rippavilla St in Saltillo.

As a result of the search warrant the following narcotics and currency was located and seized from the residence:

$12,613 of US Currency

6 long guns

3-4 pounds of marijuana

50-60 marijuana vapes

200-300 hydrocodone pills

100-200 codeine pills

50-100 lortabs

100-120 Adderall pills

After a month long investigation enough probable cause was established for the search warrant to be signed and executed.

This is still an active investigation and more arrest are possible.

Timothy Kendrick of 117 Rippavilla Street (Ole South Plantation) in Saltillo was arrested. He was charged with Felony Possession of Schedule I and Felony Trafficking of Schedule II.

On May 13, Kendrick was taken for his Initial Appearance where Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins set his bond at $150,000. NMNU will present Kendrick to the next Lee County Grand Jury.