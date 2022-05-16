Crews work to reach woman trapped in her Mississippi home after storm knocks down trees

Rescue crews worked furiously to reach a woman trapped in her house after a severe thunderstorm moved from north and south along the Mississippi River Sunday evening.

The storm passed through Warren County Sunday evening, knocking down trees, blocking roads and trapping a woman in her house in the Eagle Lake area.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said a tree fell on a house on Road Runner Road in Eagle Lake trapping a woman inside.

“We’ve got the Vicksburg Fire Department, Eagle Lake firefighters and sheriff’s deputies working to get to her,” Pace said around 9 p.m. “We are having to cut our way in to get to her. The paramedics can’t get to her to check her condition until we can clear a way.”

The storm hit the Warren County area around 7:45 p.m. and moved across the county with rain and strong winds. Officials in the city and county reported downed trees.

Entergy reported 943 customers in Warren County were without power as of 9:35 p.m. Another 679 customers were in the dark in Sharkey County, and more than 9,500 in Hinds County. In Louisiana, 1,045 customers were without power in Madison Parish.

“We’ve got trees down from one end of the county to the other,” Pace said. “We have roads blocked, both county roads and state roads. I’m pretty sure the city may have the same thing.”

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said trees were reported down and roads blocked on Old Cain Ridge Road and Grange Hall Road, adding there were also reports of a powerline down in the Cain Ridge Road area.

“We’re asking people to be careful when they’re driving in those areas,” Flaggs said.