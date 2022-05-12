Truck, guns owned by Mississippi State Senator stolen from parking lot of Jackson restaurant

Published 9:28 am Thursday, May 12, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi State Senator enjoyed his dinner at a Jackson restaurant until he went to the parking lot and found his pick up truck and two handguns were stolen.

WJTV in Jackson reports that a white GMC Sierra and two guns owned by District 19 Sen. Kevin Blackwell were stolen Tuesday night from the parking lot at Walker’s Drive-In in the Fondren District in Jackson.

Blackwell told the television station that he arrived at the restaurant around 5:30 and left around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Survelliance video indicates that two thieves broke into the truck shortly after 6 p.m.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The theft is under investigation by the Jackson Police Department and the Capitol Police.

 

 

 

More News

Nearly 30 Mississippi airports to receive $15 million in grants for enhancements

Former auditors question whether White was too close to investigate Bryant

Finally coming home: Remains of Mississippi seaman killed at Pearl Harbor identified more than 80 years later, to be buried in Gloster this July

Man walking across Mississippi highway killed when hit by car Tuesday night

Print Article