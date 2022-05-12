Truck, guns owned by Mississippi State Senator stolen from parking lot of Jackson restaurant

A Mississippi State Senator enjoyed his dinner at a Jackson restaurant until he went to the parking lot and found his pick up truck and two handguns were stolen.

WJTV in Jackson reports that a white GMC Sierra and two guns owned by District 19 Sen. Kevin Blackwell were stolen Tuesday night from the parking lot at Walker’s Drive-In in the Fondren District in Jackson.

Blackwell told the television station that he arrived at the restaurant around 5:30 and left around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Survelliance video indicates that two thieves broke into the truck shortly after 6 p.m.

The theft is under investigation by the Jackson Police Department and the Capitol Police.