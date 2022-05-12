Man walking across Mississippi highway killed when hit by car Tuesday night

Published 9:16 am Thursday, May 12, 2022

By Oxford Eagle staff

A Mississippi man who was walking across the highway was killed when he was hit by a car Tuesday night.

At approximately 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 7 in Lafayette County involving a pedestrian.

A 2020 Toyota RAV 4 driven by 78-year-old Mark May of Oxford traveled south on Highway 7. Keith D. Knight, 47, of Water Valley, Mississippi, was walking east across Highway 7.

The Toyota RAV 4 collided with Keith D. Knight, who received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Mark May and Gregory May, 41, of Water Valley (a passenger in the Toyota) were not injured and were released at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

