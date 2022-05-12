Body found in private Mississippi lake in March finally identified; how man died still under investigation

A body found dead in a Mississippi lake in March has been identified as that of a Booneville man last seen in early February.

Prentiss County Coroner Greg Sparks confirmed that the body found in a private area lake on March 18 is that of Byron “BJ” Shumpert, 39.

Shumpert was last seen on Feb. 9 walking on College Street in Booneville, according to officials.

How Shumpert died is still under investigation.

Police have not identified the exact location of the lake, which is on private property, except to say that the lake is in the western part of Booneville.