Mississippi man eludes police in high-speed chase, reckless pursuit across neighborhood yards before crashing, disappearing in woods

A Mississippi man eluded police after he led a high-speed chase down the interstate, exited and then crossed through yards of several residences before crashing and fleeing on foot.

A departmental release states that on May 5 after 10 p.m., an officer patrolling Interstate 59 saw a vehicle heading northbound with an expired tag, leading to a stop when dispatch notified the officer the tag was registered to a different vehicle.

When the officer attempted the stop, the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Marc Wayne Rice, of 13 Diamond Lane, Picayune, did not pull over.

As the vehicle continued northbound on I-59 at a high rate of speed,

Rice pulled off at exit 10 and continued to drive east in a reckless manner down West Union Road. At one point during the pursuit, Rice drove through the yard of a residence and turned onto Rayburn Road and then Sycamore Road.

Deputies with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department joined the chase, but Rice continued to drive recklessly, again driving through the yard of another residence off of JD Gill Rd. As he drove though the yard and attempted to get back onto Ceasar Road Rice lost control of the vehicle and struck a ditch at the area of JD Gill Road and Ceasar Road. There, he got out of the vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby wooded area where officers pursued.

A passenger, identified as Stephanie Marie Bryant (Harris), 26, of 6191 Tate St., Bay St. Louis, was detained.

After several hours of searching, officers with both departments were unable to locate Rice. A search of the vehicle located 75 grams of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, suspected heroin and prescription medication.

Bryant (Harris) was found to be in possession of four types of schedule IV controlled substances, resulting in her arrest for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, the release states.

Rice is still at large. Anyone with information pertaining to his whereabouts is asked to call Assistant Chief James Bolton at 601-798-7411 or 601-799-6654. Tips can be made anonymously.