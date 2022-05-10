Officials: 13-year-old Mississippi boy died in drowning accident

A 13-year-old Mississippi boy died in a drowning accident this weekend.

Officials with the Harrison County Coroner’s Office identified the drowning victim as Channon Wilson, 13.

Wilson was reportedly with other children at the Tchoutacabouffa River near old Highway 15 and Tuxachanie Creek Sunday afternoon when witnesses saw Wilson struggling in the water.

Wilson was rescued from the water, but later died at a Mississippi Gulf Coast hospital.

The incident remains under investigation as police work to get a more detailed picture of what occurred.