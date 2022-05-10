Mississippi indicted for murders of his 8-year-old sister and his mother, report says

Published 9:50 pm Tuesday, May 10, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been indicted for allegedly killing his mother and his own 8-year-old sister, a TV station reported.

WCBI-TV in Columbus reported that Jaquenton Bush was indicted on charges of capital murder and first-degree murder charges.

The station reported this week that a Lowndes County grand jury handed down the indictment against Bush.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Bush is charged with killing his mother, Erica Brewer, 49, and 8-year-old Jayda, Bush’s sister in June 2021.

The pair were shot to death, police said.

More News

County inmates set fire to mattress, may face additional charges, Mississippi sheriff says

Mississippi manhunt under way for double shooting suspect

Tennessee State Trooper killed in hit and run accident at Mississippi lake; charges may be filed

Former Mississippi paramedic pleads guilty to sexual assaulting patients in ambulances

Print Article