Police: Mississippi man arrested hours after Louisiana university student abducted at gunpoint, sexually assaulted

A Mississippi man has been arrested in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of a Louisiana college student.

Police in Hammond, Louisiana, confirmed that Demetris Harris, 19, of Jackson has been arrested in connection with an assault that happened on the Southeastern University campus Thursday.

A female student was reportedly abducted on campus at gunpoint on campus and then sexually assaulted at approximately 8 a.m., according to news reports. Police say that Harris is not a student at the university.

Officers with the Southeastern University Police, the Hammond Police Department and the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office took Harris into custody at an apartment complex off of U.S. 51. Police say they arrested Harris within hours of the attack.

The incident remains under investigation by campus police. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact lead investigator Mike Aleman at 985-549-2222.