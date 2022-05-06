Man arrested after shooting at social worker who came to residence for home visit

A man has been arrested after he fired shots at a Mississippi social worker with Child Protective Services who came by the residence for a home visit.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened on Pittman Road in southwestern Jones County on Thursday, May 5.

Bobby “A.J.” Louge, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly fired shots at the social worker and verbally threatened her.

The social worker came to the house in response to a child welfare concern, according to authorities.

The worker reported the incident after she left the scene to meet with deputies in Ellisville.

Louge was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.