Florida man drowns after canoe overturns on Mississippi lake

Published 6:07 am Friday, May 6, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The body of a Florida man was recovered after a boating accident on a Mississippi lake Wednesday,

Officials with the Lamar County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Lawerence Antonio Jackson, 42, of Orlando, Fla.

Jackson had reportedly gone fishing with friends on Lake Serene when the accident happened. Officials day Jackson went out in a canoe with a female friend.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

During the excursion, the canoe flipped over. The woman in the canoe was able to swim to shore, officials said.

Jackson, however, did not surface after the boat flipped.

Rescue crews searched for more than two hours before they were able to locate Jackson shortly after 8 p.m.

Officials have determined the death to be drowning and have said that there is no evidence of foul play.

 

 

More News

Investigators say they are not ready to accept autopsy results in mysterious drowning of Mississippi man

Woman reported missing from Mississippi motel, family members report

Police: Man steals identity from Mississippi resident, uses fake ID to purchase $143,000 in cars from dealerships

Alert issued for missing 77-year-old Mississippi man

Print Article