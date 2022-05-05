Two Mississippi teens denied bond, suspect killed by officer identified in weekend shooting at state fairgrounds

Published 6:56 am Thursday, May 5, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Two teens arrested in connection with a fatal weekend shooting at a festival on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds were denied bond Wednesday.

Calvin Berry, 15, and Leedrick Trim, 16, face charges of aggravated assault, murder, carrying a concealed weapon and drive-by shooting. The two teens are being tried as adults.

Officials from the Hinds County Coroner’s Office identified a third suspect who was killed by an off-duty police officer on the scene.  That suspect was identified as Carmelo Broomfield, 16.

Gov. Tate Reeves said as many as 100 rounds were shot Saturday during the shootout at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival.

Reeves said the shooting suspects went to their vehicles, brought in rifles and fired as many as 100 rounds into the crowd.

Reeves said law enforcement officers were immediately at the scene.

The sheriff said two or three people exchanged gunfire at about 10 p.m. Saturday in and around a vehicle at a fairgrounds parking lot, about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) from the state Capitol. He said multiple shots were fired toward the midway. Jones said two juveniles were detained for questioning, and authorities recovered a car, two rifles and a pistol from the scene.

Jones said six people were shot, including the teenager killed by a law enforcement officer. The others were hospitalized for injuries. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining what happened, as it does with most shootings by or of law enforcement officers.

The second annual festival — a spring celebration of crawfish, live entertainment and amusement park rides — shut down after the shootings. Organizers canceled a blues concert and other festival events planned for Sunday.

 

