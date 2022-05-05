More than 40 pounds of drugs seized in traffic stop on Mississippi interstate

Mississippi Highway Patrol officials recently posted a photo of more than 40 pounds of illegal drugs seized during a traffic stop Saturday.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol in Brookhaven posted the photo of the drugs seized in Pike County on Interstate 55.

New sources report that Jasmine Harris, 30, of San Anselmo, CA, was arrested for Trafficking of Controlled Substance (Marijuana) and Trafficking of THC.

…

Troopers are dedicated to making our communities safer by capturing criminals and removing drugs from our highways. Saturday in Pike County, State Troopers seized over 40 lbs. of illegal narcotics.

Good job, Troopers! pic.twitter.com/OqLpdE0Ofl — MHPBrookhaven (@MHPTroopM) April 25, 2022

…