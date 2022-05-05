Four Mississippi teens charged with capital murder, accused of killing 41-year-old man during robbery

Four teens have been arrested for capital murder in the death of a Mississippi man during a March robbery.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested and charged the West Point teensf in the death of Mikel Craven, 41, that occurred on Blake Road west of West Point on March 11, 2022.

Craven was found lying in a ditch near the Pine Grove Road intersection. When he was taken to the hospital, it was discovered that he had been shot.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott stated William Austin Hill, age 17, Emerson Houston, age 19, Jeremy Klutts, Jr., age 15 and Greyson Klutts, age 17 all of West Point have been charged with Capital Murder.

All four defendants were arraigned Tuesday, May 3th in Clay County Justice Court presided by Judge Thomas Hampton.

Sheriff Scott stated only 15-year-old Jeremey Klutts, Jr. was granted a conditional $75,000.00 bond that included the wearing of an ankle monitor.

Investigators have determined that robbery was the motive in the death of Mr. Craven.

The other three suspects remain incarcerated at the Clay County Detention Center with a preliminary hearing set for May 19 in the Clay County Justice Complex. Judge Hampton denied bond on the other 3 suspects.

Sheriff Eddie Scott stated that the investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 662-494-2896, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers P3 App.