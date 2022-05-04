Mississippi school bus driver fired, charged with felony child abuse

Published 6:22 am Wednesday, May 4, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi bus driver has been arrested and charged with felony child abuse after he reportedly lost his temper during an altercation on his school bus.

WCBI in Columbus reports that William McBride, 71, was arrested after deputies were called about a fight at West Lowndes High School

According to video footage from security cameras on the bus, Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said McBride tried to de-escalate a fight on the bus that started between two students and, while trying to handle the situation, McBride lost his temper.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

That is when the alleged assault occurred Hawkins said.

Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Sam Allison released a statement about the situation:

“This is an unfortunate incident. We are very embarrassed by this inexcusable behavior. We are thankful there were no serious injuries and very appreciative of the students who quickly de-escalated the situation. Mr. McBride is no longer employed by the Lowndes County School District.”

 

 

More Uncategorized

Popular video blogger, former Mississippi radio host identified as murder suspect

Mississippi funeral home expands to add pet crematory services

Officials searching for clues after body of Mississippi woman found in river with no signs of foul play

‘When you get off this field, I am going to slap the **** out of you.’ Mississippi umpire tells her side of story after being punched by mother after game.

Print Article